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Home > Business News > Parul University Unveils Lakshya 2047: Center for Future Skills, An Ecosystem with Futuristic Labs and Highly Advanced Infrastructure

Parul University Unveils Lakshya 2047: Center for Future Skills, An Ecosystem with Futuristic Labs and Highly Advanced Infrastructure

Parul University Unveils Lakshya 2047: Center for Future Skills, An Ecosystem with Futuristic Labs and Highly Advanced Infrastructure

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Tue 2026-05-19 19:32 IST

Building towards the future of technology-based education and innovations, Parul University launched Lakshya 2047: Centre for Future Skills, a vibrant ecosystem developed under Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s idea of Viksit Bharat 2047. Consisting of state-of-the-art laboratories, the centre aims to bridge the evolving gap between learning from the academic side and technologies in the industry. The launch ceremony was graced by Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr. Jitendra Singh, creating a very important event for future-oriented education at Parul University.

Lakshya 2047 includes a wide array of industrial labs that aim to provide students with an opportunity for practical training within futuristic fields. Labs such as NVIDIA Lab provide training in the areas of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and GPU computing, while Cisco Lab focuses on providing knowledge about cybersecurity, networking, and digital infrastructure. Moreover, ABB Industrial Automation & Robotics Labs provide hands-on learning in relation to Industry 4.0 technologies via robotics and automation tools. The hands-on learning approach is complemented by labs like AR/VR Lab that provide virtual experiences, while the Microsoft Lab focuses on fostering effective communication skills.

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Furthermore, all technology labs like AWS, Apple, Adobe, Autodesk, ANSYS, and VLSI Labs, are set to offer global standards and have been made available to the students to develop their skills in these areas. Students will also gain knowledge about cloud computing, iOS programming, digital designs, semiconductor devices, engineering simulations, etc., through creative experimentation at these labs. The addition of the AICTE & AVPL/IDEA Lab Zone creates another layer to the ecosystem, as it is a specialized zone for innovation and prototype development. Whilst the research-oriented labs, such as the Mind Lab, Sensor Lab, and Special Integrated Facilities IDEA Lab, with support from AICTE, also add value to the research and innovation environment at the university.

Parul University Unveils Lakshya 2047: Center for Future Skills, An Ecosystem with Futuristic Labs and Highly Advanced Infrastructure

To further strengthen this initiative, this collaboration with National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and Ethnotech Academy ensures that students will earn industry certification courses, financial assistance, and participation in national-level skill missions. Lakshya 2047 envisions ethical innovation and international cooperation, and its concept is expressed through the philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. This center strives to train students who want to gain technological expertise with socially responsible skills and are achieving to become globally aware professionals.

Addressing the event, Devanshu Patel stressed, “The university’s approach to developing an environment where innovation, industry connections, and ethical considerations come together to ensure that students are well-prepared for the future.” In his speech, the Chief Guest Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, also stated, “The significance of such activities for the development of the Indian future talent ecosystem and technology development in the country is truly embodied in Lakshya 2047.” 

Parul University is unstoppably setting new standards for education through its visionary activities like Lakshya 2047, combining world-class infrastructure with practical exposure for students.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Parul University Unveils Lakshya 2047: Center for Future Skills, An Ecosystem with Futuristic Labs and Highly Advanced Infrastructure
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Parul University Unveils Lakshya 2047: Center for Future Skills, An Ecosystem with Futuristic Labs and Highly Advanced Infrastructure

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Parul University Unveils Lakshya 2047: Center for Future Skills, An Ecosystem with Futuristic Labs and Highly Advanced Infrastructure
Parul University Unveils Lakshya 2047: Center for Future Skills, An Ecosystem with Futuristic Labs and Highly Advanced Infrastructure
Parul University Unveils Lakshya 2047: Center for Future Skills, An Ecosystem with Futuristic Labs and Highly Advanced Infrastructure
Parul University Unveils Lakshya 2047: Center for Future Skills, An Ecosystem with Futuristic Labs and Highly Advanced Infrastructure

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