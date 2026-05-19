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Home > India News > Free Aadhaar Update Deadline Extended By One Year; Here’s The New Last Date You Need To Know

Free Aadhaar Update Deadline Extended By One Year; Here’s The New Last Date You Need To Know

UIDAI has extended the free online Aadhaar document update service for another year. Aadhaar holders can now update their documents online free of cost till June 14, 2027. The decision was announced in an official memorandum dated May 13, 2026, following a strong response from users updating their Aadhaar details online.

Free Aadhaar Update Deadline Extended By One Year; Here’s The New Last Date You Need To Know (Photo Credits: Canva)
Free Aadhaar Update Deadline Extended By One Year; Here’s The New Last Date You Need To Know (Photo Credits: Canva)

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: Tue 2026-05-19 19:01 IST

It has been announced that free online Aadhaar document updation will be extended for one more year. Aadhaar holders will be able to document updation online for free until 14th June 2027. As per an official office memorandum, dated 13th May 2026, UIDAI has decided to renew the free online Aadhaar document updation for a year after a positive response received from the users for updating their Aadhaar documents online.

mAadhaar App Will Be Shut Down Soon

“We will be shutting down the existing mAadhaar app soon,” UIDAI announced in a tweet on X last month, on X, and advised users to download the new Aadhaar app that would come with options to share Aadhaar via secure QR-based technology, enhanced privacy controls as well as streamlined services.

Free Aadhaar Document Updating Facility Renews

The free Aadhaar document updation facility, which was previously charged, will continue to be available online after 14th June 2027. “It has been decided to extend the facility for one more year, i.e. from 15th June 2026 to 14th June 2027,” the office memorandum from UIDAI read. This new extension will be applicable only for the online Aadhaar updation facility and not at any Aadhaar centres.

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How To Avail The Free Updating Facility?

To update Aadhaar proof of address and proof of identity documents, no charge can be paid and Aadhaar holders can avail of the service.

UIDAI has urged people, particularly those who enrolled for Aadhaar several years ago and did not update their records for awhile, to upload new supporting documents to keep Aadhaar database accurate.

How To Update Aadhaar Document Online?

Step 1

Log in to Aadhaar using your Aadhaar number and OTP sent to your registered mobile number.

Step 2

Verify your identity and address details displayed in your profile.

Step 3

If your information is inaccurate, then edit them.

Step 4

If your information is accurate, then click on the verification option.

Step 5

From the drop-down menu, choose the identity document you wish to upload.

Step 6

Upload a JPEG, PNG or PDF file and make sure its less than 2 MBs in size.

Step 7

Select your address document.

Step 8

Upload your address document and give your consent to finish the process.

How Much To Pay To Update Aadhaar

Biometric Update Charges

  • Free for first biometric update between 5 and 7 years of age
  • Free for first/second update between 15 and 17 years of age
  • Updates Other biometric charges: Rs 125
  • Special consideration: From age 7 to 15 years, updates are free up to 30th September 2026
  • Charges for demographic update
  • Update with biometric update: Free
  • Separate demographic update: Rs 75
  • Charges for document update
  • Online document update: Free till 14th June 2027
  • Document update at Aadhaar centres: Rs 75.

READ MORE: Abducted, Gangraped, Burnt With Cigarettes And Stabbed: UP NEET Student’s Chilling 16-Day Ordeal

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Free Aadhaar Update Deadline Extended By One Year; Here’s The New Last Date You Need To Know
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Free Aadhaar Update Deadline Extended By One Year; Here’s The New Last Date You Need To Know

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Free Aadhaar Update Deadline Extended By One Year; Here’s The New Last Date You Need To Know
Free Aadhaar Update Deadline Extended By One Year; Here’s The New Last Date You Need To Know
Free Aadhaar Update Deadline Extended By One Year; Here’s The New Last Date You Need To Know
Free Aadhaar Update Deadline Extended By One Year; Here’s The New Last Date You Need To Know

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