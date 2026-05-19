Should You Try Anant Ambani’s Super-Expensive Vantara Premium Ice Cream? Check Speciality, Flavours And Price

Anant Ambani has entered the premium dessert arena with the launch of ‘Vantara Creamery’, a luxury ice cream brand that is gaining traction online for its extravagant flavours, upscale branding and premium ingredients. The brand launched its first ice cream truck experience at Mumbai’s Jio World Drive on May 9 and 10, with additional events planned for later this month. The launch is an expansion of the Vantara brand, which has become synonymous with wildlife rescue and conservation.

Vantara Creamery: 17 Indian-Inspired Flavours

A key selling point of Vantara Creamery in the beginning is its Indian-inspired flavours instead of more traditional international dessert varieties. The company has launched 17 types of edible products that combine nostalgia with a luxury experience.

All Day

1. Dark Chocolate with Sea Salt

2. Cookies and Cream

3. Butter Salted Caramel

4. Strawberry Ripple Jam

Seasonal

1. Guava Chilli

2. Passion Fruit (Sorbet)

3. Fresh Lychee

4. Lemon (Sorbet)

5. Raspberry Sorbet

Nostalgic

1. Saffron Peda

2. Malai Kulfi

3. Jalebi Crunch

4. Chikoo

5. Jamun Sorbet

6. Filter Coffee

Classics

1. Toasted Coconut with Jaggery

2. Roasted Almond

Some flavours introduced during the launch in Mumbai are:

Filter coffee

Guava Chilli

Malai Kulfi

Lemon Sorbet

Kesar Peda

The company is aiming to attract urban consumers who are looking for premium dessert experiences with an Indian flavour.

Vantara Creamery: Premium Ingredients And Luxury Appeal

Vantara Creamery says its ice creams are made from A2 Gir cow milk and other carefully selected ingredients. According to the brand, the products are also made in small batches, something that places the offer into the luxury dessert space.

The premium packaging and sleek styling have also led to online comparisons with world’s acclaimed dessert brands. Social media users, in particular, have praised the elegant styling and exclusivity-driven marketing.

Vantara Creamery: Price Discussions Spark Online Debate

Though the company has not yet shared a price list, rumours of customers paying as high as Rs 750 for a single scoop have sparked discussion on social media.

Some users lauded the idea of an Indian luxury dessert brand looking to offer premium flavours and ingredients, while others have expressed concern that such high-end offerings may not appeal to the masses.

Food bloggers, influencers and other social media users have shared video clips and snippets from the launch in Mumbai, helping publicise the brand online. Supporters described the concept as a fresh and bold attempt to create a world-class Indian premium dessert experience.

Critics, on the other hand, argued that the common consumer may not be able to purchase or afford the product because of its luxury positioning. Despite the criticism, the launch has managed to spark strong public curiosity and social media engagement within days of release.

Beyond Wildlife Conservation

Till date, the Vantara name has been associated with animal rescue and conservation projects funded by Anant Ambani. With the launch of Vantara Creamery, the brand is now venturing into the lifestyle and luxury consumer market.

Industry experts believe the launch reflects the rising appetite for premium food and beverage offerings in India’s young urban market, where consumers are increasingly eager to experiment with niche and luxury products.

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