Don’t Miss The ITR Filing Deadline Or Pay A Penalty Of Up To ₹5,000: Key Dates Every Taxpayer Should Know

It’s not all good vibes if you miss your Income Tax Return (ITR) deadline. The Income Tax Department will allow you a second chance, but that “gift” will cost you, and it may end up impacting your monthly credit card statement. The filing fee under Section 234F can reach up to ₹5,000, but is capped at ₹1,000 for those with taxable income below ₹5 lakh. Interest under Section 234A will accrue at 1% per month on unpaid tax, meaning procrastination can get expensive. You’ll also be ineligible to carry forward capital gains or business losses. Bottom line: delaying your filing can come with its dues.
- Late Filing Fee (Section 234F): Up to ₹5,000 (₹1,000 if income is below ₹5 lakh)
- Interest on Tax Due (Section 234A): 1% per month on unpaid tax
- Loss of Benefits: You may not be able to carry forward capital or business losses
In short, delaying your ITR is less “I’ll do it later” and more “later comes with a price tag.”
Category-Wise ITR Filing Due Dates (FY 2025–26 / AY 2026–27)
|Category
|Applicable Forms
|Last Date
|Salaried Individuals & Pensioners (No business income)
|ITR-1, ITR-2
|July 31, 2026
|Freelancers & Small Business Owners (Non-audit cases)
|ITR-3, ITR-4
|August 31, 2026
|Tax Audit Cases (Businesses/Entities requiring audit)
|ITR-3, ITR-5, ITR-6
|October 31, 2026
|Transfer Pricing Cases (International/Special transactions)
|ITR-3, ITR-6
|November 30, 2026
|Belated Return (If deadline is missed)
|All applicable forms
|December 31, 2026
|Revised Return (To correct mistakes in filed return)
|All applicable forms
|March 31, 2027
Important ITR Filing Note
- The Income Tax e-filing portal has enabled utilities for ITR-1 and ITR-4
- Taxpayers should carefully verify their financial data before filing
- Cross-check your Annual Information Statement (AIS) for accurate income reporting
- Review Form 26AS for TDS and tax credit details
- Ensure consistency between AIS, 26AS, and your ITR to avoid mismatch errors
- Proper verification helps prevent notices, delays, and filing corrections later
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