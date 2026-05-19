Don’t Miss The ITR Filing Deadline Or Pay A Penalty Of Up To ₹5,000: Key Dates Every Taxpayer Should Know

What Happens If You Miss the ITR Deadline?

Last Date to File ITR for FY 2025–26 (AY 2026–27): Tax season won’t have you grumbling through celebration, but it does have a clear end point. It isn’t just a date on your calendar. To file your Income Tax Return (ITR) for Financial Year 2025–26, simply pair ‘who you are’ with ‘what you earn’, and there’s your deadline. If you’re a salaried individual or pensioner with no business income, the deadline to submit your ITR is July 31, 2026. Make sure you do, because this is the most common deadline for taxpayers. If you’re a freelancer or a business owner, the deadlines are slightly later. Nothing changes much if you own property. But if you’re part of an audit case, those dates are even further out. The rule of thumb: the more complicated your affairs, the later the deadline. Filing your ITR on time also helps you avoid penalties and interest charges that could otherwise have been easily prevented, saving you from an unwelcome surprise later.

It’s not all good vibes if you miss your Income Tax Return (ITR) deadline. The Income Tax Department will allow you a second chance, but that “gift” will cost you, and it may end up impacting your monthly credit card statement. The filing fee under Section 234F can reach up to ₹5,000, but is capped at ₹1,000 for those with taxable income below ₹5 lakh. Interest under Section 234A will accrue at 1% per month on unpaid tax, meaning procrastination can get expensive. You’ll also be ineligible to carry forward capital gains or business losses. Bottom line: delaying your filing can come with its dues.

Late Filing Fee (Section 234F): Up to ₹5,000 (₹1,000 if income is below ₹5 lakh)

Interest on Tax Due (Section 234A): 1% per month on unpaid tax

Loss of Benefits: You may not be able to carry forward capital or business losses

In short, delaying your ITR is less “I’ll do it later” and more “later comes with a price tag.”

Category-Wise ITR Filing Due Dates (FY 2025–26 / AY 2026–27)