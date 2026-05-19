Schools Closed Due To Heatwave: Delhi, UP, Bihar, Rajasthan And Telangana Announce Summer Vacations

Multiple Indian states have announced summer vacation for schools as temperatures continue to soar in several regions. Decisions come after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) released heatwave alerts for several states amid concerns on student health. Government, private, CBSE and ICSE schools in several states including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar and Haryana have either started summer vacation or issued school closure dates for the next few weeks. In some states, schools will remain closed for up to 50 days amid worsening weather conditions.

Why are schools closing in multiple states

The summer holiday news largely stem from rising temperatures, heatwave conditions, hot winds and increasing humidity across several northern and central Indian states. Education departments in several states said it was regarding student safety and wellbeing amid concern on heat exhaustion and health.

Several districts have already reported temperatures above normal seasonal averages, prompting the government to issue school closure notifications and early vacation notices. Officials said prolonged exposure to harsh weather conditions could affect children’s health, concentration and school attendance.

When are Delhi schools on summer vacation

The Delhi government has announced an extended summer holiday for several schools. Several schools in India’s capital will remain closed from May 11 to June 30, 2026. School terms are expected to resume on July 1. The authorities order was issued amid clear considerations over the impact of scorching heatwave conditions in the metropolitan. High temperatures, humidity and hot winds were the chief concerns. The notification pertains to government schools, with many private schools expected to adhere to a similar schedule.

When are the UP and Rajasthan holidays

Government schools in Uttar Pradesh will be closed from May 20 to June 15. Some private institutions may start their holiday even earlier depending on local weather conditions. In a state-wide announcement, Rajasthan schools closed from May 17 to June 20, 2026. The state has already recorded scorching daytime temperatures across several districts.

Officials say that the Rajasthan school system has already adjusted schooling schedules in a few districts in earlier days to cut down on students’ exposure to daylong heat. In a statement, state officials said that district administrations may continue adjusting school operations depending on changing weather conditions.

Which other states have announced summer holidays

Bihar schools will be on holiday from June 1 to June 20, and schools in Haryana on vacation between June 1 and June 30.

Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh schools are all gearing up to have summer holidays at different times depending on the state and the district.

In West Bengal, schools in most districts have started their vacations due to a spike in heatwave, but some hill districts like Darjeeling and Kalimpong have academics going in a different direction due to relatively milder weather. In Punjab, schools across the state are planning phased summer holidays depending on the temperature across the state.

What are the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh vacation days

All schools in Telangana are on summer holiday from April 24 to June 11, 2026. In Andhra Pradesh schools are on a holiday from April 24 and are scheduled to return class after June 11. Both the states had already announced the summer vacation schedule based on weather and academic planning earlier this year.

What’s the impact of heatwaves on students

There have been numerous warnings from health professionals that heatwaves during midday periods may lead to higher risks of dehydration, headaches, fatigue, and heatstroke in children. Parents in various states have also voiced their concerns about children spending long periods of time in travel and covering outdoor terrain during sweltering summer hours. With heatwave alerts going out for parts of the country, school officials are likely to stay alert and could issue additional advisories based on weather changes.

Also Read: Bihar Schools Directed To Reduce Heavy School Bags Under NCERT Policy 2026 Guidelines

