Coforge Share Price Extends Rally For 3rd Day On AI Optimism, Jumps 5% As IT Sector Rebounds

Coforge Share Price Rallies for Third Straight Session: Coforge is on form today as the stock trades at ₹1,417.20 (2:20 PM IST) on May 19, 2026, up ₹69.10 (+5.13%) from its previous close and touched ₹1,427 earlier. It continues its winning streak for a third day running and has rallied almost 10.78% in the last month, attracting investor attention. But taking a wider look, the story is not this rosy. While rolling today’s rally, the fundamentals team found that the stock is still down around 13% in the last year and lagging the overall markets.

Coforge Share Price – Market Snapshot

NIFTY is up ~0.33% at 23,727.6

Sensex is up ~0.35% at 75,577.8

Nifty IT index has gained over 3.3%, reflecting a sector-wide rebound

Coforge Ltd is trading around ₹1,417.20, up ~5.13% intraday as of 2:20 PM IST on May 19, 2026, showing strong momentum alongside the broader IT rally

Key Growth Drivers Behind Coforge’s Rally

Coforge has strong investor interest as there are multiple positive triggers supporting its growth outlook. There are a number of positive growth drivers for Coforge Ltd, which is gaining strong investor attention. Brokerage CLSA has reiterated a high-conviction outperform rating with a target price of ₹2,075, indicating significant upside potential from current levels. In addition, analysts believe Coforge is well placed to benefit from the current AI-led cycle of transformation in IT services, driven by growing demand for digital engineering. A strong order book and improving operating margins are providing healthy earnings visibility, which supports the medium-term outlook. Additionally, the effective date of the acquisition of Encora was May 1, 2026, which will significantly strengthen specialty digital engineering and cloud capabilities within Coforge.

These catalysts are helping to support the stock as the broader IT sector continues to recover, while also reinforcing the long-term narrative in a fast-changing technology environment.

Coforge Share Price – Key Fundamentals Snapshot

Coforge Ltd share price fundamentals: valuation, volatility, and trading range overview

Metric Value Day Range ₹1,360.30 – ₹1,447.00 52-Week Range ₹1,008.10 – ₹1,994.00 Market Cap ~₹60,971 crore P/E Ratio 33.90

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