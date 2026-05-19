Stock market Today: Closing Bell | Dalal Street Swings Wildly Before Settling Lower; Heavyweights Drag Sensex And Nifty Down in Final Hour

Stock market Today: Markets see volatile tug-of-war in final stretch as indices trim losses; rupee stays under pressure. It’s a see-saw session on Dalal Street as traders try to find a clear path. The Sensex was at 75,183.39 points at 3:30 pm, down 131.65 (0.17%), whereas the Nifty fell 43.90 points (0.19%) to 23,606.05. What’s interesting is that we’re still seeing positive market breadth, hinting that the selling pressure is from heavyweight stocks rather than a broad-based selloff. Earlier, the rupee also slipped past ₹96.50 per dollar to a new record low on pressure from buoyant Brent crude and geopolitical tensions. So where does the fear lie- oil, currency weakness or fear of late profit booking after the rally? The final hour may hold the answer, keep on watching, traders.
Stock Market Today Sector Wise
Stock Market Today At Closing
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over 4.5 years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
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