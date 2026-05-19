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Home > Business News > Stock market Today: Closing Bell | Dalal Street Swings Wildly Before Settling Lower; Heavyweights Drag Sensex And Nifty Down in Final Hour

Stock market Today: Closing Bell | Dalal Street Swings Wildly Before Settling Lower; Heavyweights Drag Sensex And Nifty Down in Final Hour

Stock market Today
Stock market Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: Tue 2026-05-19 15:36 IST

Stock market Today: Markets see volatile tug-of-war in final stretch as indices trim losses; rupee stays under pressure. It’s a see-saw session on Dalal Street as traders try to find a clear path. The Sensex was at 75,183.39 points at 3:30 pm, down 131.65 (0.17%), whereas the Nifty fell 43.90 points (0.19%) to 23,606.05. What’s interesting is that we’re still seeing positive market breadth, hinting that the selling pressure is from heavyweight stocks rather than a broad-based selloff. Earlier, the rupee also slipped past ₹96.50 per dollar to a new record low on pressure from buoyant Brent crude and geopolitical tensions. So where does the fear lie- oil, currency weakness or fear of late profit booking after the rally? The final hour may hold the answer, keep on watching, traders.

Stock Market Today Sector Wise

Stock Market Today At Closing 

STOCK MARKET CLOSING (3:30 PM)

                Top Gainers In Stock Market Today

                Top Losers In Stock Market Today

                (With Inputs)

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                (Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

                Also Read: Don’t Miss The ITR Filing Deadline Or Pay A Penalty Of Up To ₹5,000: Key Dates Every Taxpayer Should Know

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                Stock market Today: Closing Bell | Dalal Street Swings Wildly Before Settling Lower; Heavyweights Drag Sensex And Nifty Down in Final Hour

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                Stock market Today: Closing Bell | Dalal Street Swings Wildly Before Settling Lower; Heavyweights Drag Sensex And Nifty Down in Final Hour

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                Stock market Today: Closing Bell | Dalal Street Swings Wildly Before Settling Lower; Heavyweights Drag Sensex And Nifty Down in Final Hour
                Stock market Today: Closing Bell | Dalal Street Swings Wildly Before Settling Lower; Heavyweights Drag Sensex And Nifty Down in Final Hour
                Stock market Today: Closing Bell | Dalal Street Swings Wildly Before Settling Lower; Heavyweights Drag Sensex And Nifty Down in Final Hour
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