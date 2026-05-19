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Home > Business > BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ushers in a New Era with Appointment of Mr. Sameep Shastri as Chairman for 2026–2029

BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ushers in a New Era with Appointment of Mr. Sameep Shastri as Chairman for 2026–2029

BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ushers in a New Era with Appointment of Mr. Sameep Shastri as Chairman for 2026–2029

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Tue 2026-05-19 15:27 IST

New Delhi [India], May 19: The BRICS Chamber of Commerce & Industry (BRICS CCI) has formally announced the appointment of Mr. Sameep Shastri as the Chairman of the Chamber for the term April 2026 – March 2029. The appointment was formally confirmed during the 14th Annual General Meeting of BRICS CCI held in New Delhi, where the newly elected Office Bearers took oath during the official Oath Taking Ceremony.

BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ushers in a New Era with Appointment of Mr. Sameep Shastri as Chairman for 2026–2029

Mr. Sameep Shastri was elected unanimously and unopposed, reflecting the confidence and trust reposed in his leadership and long-standing contribution towards strengthening the Chamber’s global vision and institutional outreach.

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A distinguished entrepreneur, strategist, and public leader, Mr. Sameep Shastri has been closely associated with BRICS CCI’s international engagement, youth leadership initiatives, policy dialogue platforms, and strategic partnerships for several years. Having previously served as Vice Chairman of BRICS CCI for six years, he played a pivotal role in expanding the Chamber’s presence across global forums, multilateral engagements, and institutional collaborations involving trade, diplomacy, innovation, culture, and sustainable development.

BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ushers in a New Era with Appointment of Mr. Sameep Shastri as Chairman for 2026–2029

Carrying forward the illustrious legacy of his grandfather, former Prime Minister of India Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri, Mr. Sameep Shastri represents a new generation of leadership committed to nation-building, global cooperation, and inclusive development. His appointment comes at a significant time when India is emerging as a leading voice for the Global South and BRICS nations continue to strengthen their role in shaping the future global economic order.

Under his leadership, BRICS CCI is expected to further enhance its efforts towards promoting trade and investment cooperation, innovation-led partnerships, entrepreneurship, sustainability dialogue, youth engagement, and people-to-people connectivity among BRICS nations and emerging economies.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sameep Shastri said, “It is a privilege to serve as Chairman of BRICS Chamber of Commerce & Industry at a transformative moment for India and the BRICS ecosystem. Having worked closely with BRICS CCI for several years, it is an honour to now lead the Chamber at a time when BRICS nations are shaping a new era of global cooperation, we look forward to building stronger partnerships and creating impactful opportunities that contribute towards a more connected, sustainable, and prosperous future.”

About BRICS CCI

The BRICS Chamber of Commerce & Industry (BRICS CCI) is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to strengthening economic cooperation, trade promotion, innovation, entrepreneurship, and strategic partnerships among BRICS nations and emerging economies through dialogue, institutional engagement, and global collaboration initiatives.

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(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ushers in a New Era with Appointment of Mr. Sameep Shastri as Chairman for 2026–2029
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BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ushers in a New Era with Appointment of Mr. Sameep Shastri as Chairman for 2026–2029

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BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ushers in a New Era with Appointment of Mr. Sameep Shastri as Chairman for 2026–2029

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BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ushers in a New Era with Appointment of Mr. Sameep Shastri as Chairman for 2026–2029
BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ushers in a New Era with Appointment of Mr. Sameep Shastri as Chairman for 2026–2029
BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ushers in a New Era with Appointment of Mr. Sameep Shastri as Chairman for 2026–2029
BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ushers in a New Era with Appointment of Mr. Sameep Shastri as Chairman for 2026–2029

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