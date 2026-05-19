IPL 2026 Orange Cap Standings On May 19 Before RR vs LSG: Heinrich Klaasen Dethrones Sai Sudharsan To Retain Top Spot | Check Top 10 List

IPL 2026 Orange Cap Standings On May 19 Before RR vs LSG: The race for the coveted Orange Cap in IPL 2026 has descended into a high-scoring slugfest as Rajasthan Royals (RR) are all set to lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in a crucial encounter on May 19. Before the big match, a significant change has taken place at the top of the mountain. Sunrisers Hyderabad’s explosive middle-order batter Heinrich Klaasen has officially taken the place of Gujarat Titans’ batting anchor Sai Sudharsan to grab the hotly-contested number one spot.

Klaasen’s ascent to the summit comes after his match-winning, counter-attacking 47 off 26 balls against Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk. That knock brought up an incredible 555 runs in 13 matches for the season. Klaasen has been the bedrock of SRH’s charge into the IPL 2026 playoffs with a staggering average of 50.45 and a strike rate of 155.89. He has a small but important one run lead over Sai Sudharsan who is on 554 runs with one century to his name. While Shubman Gill, Sudharsan’s GT opening partner and captain, is third on the list with 552 runs, it’s a three-way race for the top spot.

IPL 2026 Orange Cap: Top 10 Run-Scorers (As of May 19)

Pos Player Team Runs Matches High Score Average Strike Rate 1 Heinrich Klaasen SRH 555 13 69 50.45 155.89 2 Sai Sudharsan GT 554 13 100 46.17 157.83 3 Shubman Gill GT 552 12 86 46.00 160.46 4 Virat Kohli RCB 542 13 105* 54.20 164.74 5 KL Rahul DC 533 13 152* 44.42 171.93 6 Abhishek Sharma SRH 507 13 135* 42.25 201.99 7 Ishan Kishan SRH 490 13 91 37.69 179.48 8 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi RR 486 12 103 40.50 234.78 9 Sanju Samson CSK 477 13 115* 47.70 166.20 10 Cooper Connolly PBKS 473 13 107* 47.30 162.54

Heavyweight Chasers and the Sooryavanshi Threat

The chasing pack is loaded with generational icons and explosive young prodigies ready to crash the top three. Royal Challengers Bengaluru maestro Virat Kohli sits comfortably at fourth with 542 runs, carrying the highest average in the top 10 (54.20). Delhi Capitals’ heavy hitter KL Rahul follows closely in fifth place with 533 runs, including a jaw-dropping season-high individual score of 152*.

Meanwhile, SRH’s ultra-aggressive opening duo of Abhishek Sharma (507 runs) and Ishan Kishan (490 runs) occupy the sixth and seventh spots. Abhishek notably holds the distinction of being the only 500-plus run-scorer this season operating at a strike rate above 200 (201.99).

However, all eyes tonight will be on Rajasthan Royals’ teenage sensation, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Currently placed eighth with 486 runs, the prodigy is scoring at a destructive strike rate of 234.78. A strong performance tonight against LSG could easily skyrocket him past the 500-run barrier and deep into the top five, keeping the Orange Cap race completely unpredictable.