IPL 2026 Orange Cap Standings On May 19 Before RR vs LSG: Heinrich Klaasen Dethrones Sai Sudharsan To Retain Top Spot | Check Top 10 List

IPL 2026 Orange Cap Standings On May 19 Before RR vs LSG: The race for the coveted Orange Cap in IPL 2026 has descended into a high-scoring slugfest as Rajasthan Royals (RR) are all set to lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in a crucial encounter on May 19. Before the big match, a significant change has taken place at the top of the mountain. Sunrisers Hyderabad’s explosive middle-order batter Heinrich Klaasen has officially taken the place of Gujarat Titans’ batting anchor Sai Sudharsan to grab the hotly-contested number one spot.
Klaasen’s ascent to the summit comes after his match-winning, counter-attacking 47 off 26 balls against Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk. That knock brought up an incredible 555 runs in 13 matches for the season. Klaasen has been the bedrock of SRH’s charge into the IPL 2026 playoffs with a staggering average of 50.45 and a strike rate of 155.89. He has a small but important one run lead over Sai Sudharsan who is on 554 runs with one century to his name. While Shubman Gill, Sudharsan’s GT opening partner and captain, is third on the list with 552 runs, it’s a three-way race for the top spot.
IPL 2026 Orange Cap: Top 10 Run-Scorers (As of May 19)
|Pos
|Player
|Team
|Runs
|Matches
|High Score
|Average
|Strike Rate
|1
|Heinrich Klaasen
|SRH
|555
|13
|69
|50.45
|155.89
|2
|Sai Sudharsan
|GT
|554
|13
|100
|46.17
|157.83
|3
|Shubman Gill
|GT
|552
|12
|86
|46.00
|160.46
|4
|Virat Kohli
|RCB
|542
|13
|105*
|54.20
|164.74
|5
|KL Rahul
|DC
|533
|13
|152*
|44.42
|171.93
|6
|Abhishek Sharma
|SRH
|507
|13
|135*
|42.25
|201.99
|7
|Ishan Kishan
|SRH
|490
|13
|91
|37.69
|179.48
|8
|Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
|RR
|486
|12
|103
|40.50
|234.78
|9
|Sanju Samson
|CSK
|477
|13
|115*
|47.70
|166.20
|10
|Cooper Connolly
|PBKS
|473
|13
|107*
|47.30
|162.54
Heavyweight Chasers and the Sooryavanshi Threat
The chasing pack is loaded with generational icons and explosive young prodigies ready to crash the top three. Royal Challengers Bengaluru maestro Virat Kohli sits comfortably at fourth with 542 runs, carrying the highest average in the top 10 (54.20). Delhi Capitals’ heavy hitter KL Rahul follows closely in fifth place with 533 runs, including a jaw-dropping season-high individual score of 152*.
Meanwhile, SRH’s ultra-aggressive opening duo of Abhishek Sharma (507 runs) and Ishan Kishan (490 runs) occupy the sixth and seventh spots. Abhishek notably holds the distinction of being the only 500-plus run-scorer this season operating at a strike rate above 200 (201.99).
However, all eyes tonight will be on Rajasthan Royals’ teenage sensation, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Currently placed eighth with 486 runs, the prodigy is scoring at a destructive strike rate of 234.78. A strong performance tonight against LSG could easily skyrocket him past the 500-run barrier and deep into the top five, keeping the Orange Cap race completely unpredictable.
Debayan Bhattacharyya is a seasoned sports journalist and digital media professional, currently serving as the Chief Sub Editor at ITV Digital (NewsX). A true Football-Fanatic Bong, his professional journey began at Zee Media, where he kicked off his career as a Sub-Editor for the sports team at India.com and CricketCountry. His ability to blend insightful analysis with rapid-fire news delivery soon led him to Times Network, where he served as a Senior Copy Editor for Times Now. Before his current role at NewsX, Debayan spent a significant tenure at OneIndia’s MyKhel as a Senior Sub Editor.