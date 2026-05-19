WWE Monday Night RAW (18 May 2026) Results and Highlights: Brock Lesnar Returns To Destroy Oba Femi, Roman Reigns To Face Jacob Fatu In Tribal Combat Challenge

WWE Monday Night RAW (18 May 2026) Results and Highlights: The fallout from WWE Backlash turned Monday Night RAW upside down in Greensboro, North Carolina. The red brand landscape was drastically changed by a monumental unannounced return, along with the setting of an absolute war for the World Heavyweight Championship.

The Beast Incarnate Shatters Oba Femi’s Dominance

The second hour of RAW seemed headed to another display of raw dominance as Oba Femi walked to the ring for his weekly Open Challenge. Femi has run through the roster for weeks, even dismantling Los Garzas in a two-on-one situation last week, but the dominance came to a grinding halt before the bell could even ring.

As Femi was making his entrance, Brock Lesnar made his return to WWE in shocking fashion, attacking the powerhouse from behind. “The Beast” destroyed Femi with a jaw-dropping display of absolute vengeance, delivering four thunderous F5 finishing manoeuvres that left the big man completely incapacitated in the middle of the ring.

The assault came in the immediate aftermath of WrestleMania 42, where Femi defeated Lesnar in a physical masterpiece that left many believing Lesnar had wrestled his last match. Backstage, an anxious RAW General Manager Adam Pearce was approached by Paul Heyman, who presented a contract already signed by Lesnar for a high-stakes rematch at WWE Clash in Italy on May 31 in Turin. The deal is done subject to medical and signature from Femi.

Bloodline Civil War: Tribal Combat is Set

The show opened with a bang as the World Heavyweight Championship was on the line. After their chaotic battle at Backlash, an angry Roman Reigns came out with The Usos (Jimmy and Jey) demanding to call out Jacob Fatu. But “The Samoan Werewolf” took over the segment, coming into the ring with his right hand heavily taped.

A bitter battle followed. Fatu had Jimmy Uso in the Tongan Death Grip, ignoring a steel chair shot from Jey entirely before applying the same submission hold. A wild three-on-one assault had left Fatu temporarily laid out when Roman Reigns finally made his way to the ring to restore order.

As Reigns and The Usos began to make their way up the ramp, a battered Fatu grabbed a microphone and issued the ultimate challenge: Tribal Combat.

Later in the evening the World Heavyweight Champion stood on the stage, flanked by his cousins and holding his title high, to give a brief answer: “I accept.”

The stipulation is high-stakes and anything goes — no DQs, no count-outs. The match also comes with a huge family stipulation – the loser must acknowledge the winner, legally and traditionally, as the rightful Tribal Chief of the Anoa’i dynasty.

WWE Monday Night Raw Match Results on May 18, 2026

Street Fight: Finn Bálor def. JD McDonagh

Finn Bálor def. JD McDonagh Tornado Tag Team Match: El Grande Americano, Bravo, & Rayo def. Original El Grande Americano, Bluto, & Julio

El Grande Americano, Bravo, & Rayo def. Original El Grande Americano, Bluto, & Julio WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Paige & Brie Bella (c) def. Roxanne Perez & Raquel Rodriguez to retain

Paige & Brie Bella (c) def. Roxanne Perez & Raquel Rodriguez to retain Seth Rollins defeated Austin Theory in the main event, but the party ended in chaos when The Vision invaded the ring for a post-match beatdown. The Street Profits tried to bring order back, but Bron Breakker destroyed everyone in sight, leaving Rollins, The Vision and the Profits laid out as the show closed.

Read More: WWE Raw[May 18, 2026]: Roman Reigns Addresses Jacob Fatu Six Match Tornado Team Match And More | Check Full Match Card, Live Streaming, Timings, And Key Battles