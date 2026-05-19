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Home > India News > Stray Dogs Will Be Removed From Delhi Streets, SC Says ‘Can’t Ignore Dog Bites’

Stray Dogs Will Be Removed From Delhi Streets, SC Says ‘Can’t Ignore Dog Bites’

Supreme Court refuses to modify its November 2025 order to remove stray dogs from public institutions like hospitals, schools, colleges, bus stations, railway stations and other places.

Supreme Court refuses to recall order on shifting all stray dogs from public places to shelters
Supreme Court refuses to recall order on shifting all stray dogs from public places to shelters

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: Tue 2026-05-19 10:56 IST

Supreme Court refuses to modify its November 2025 order to remove stray dogs from public institutions like hospitals, schools, colleges, bus stations, railway stations and other public places.

This is a developing story

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Stray Dogs Will Be Removed From Delhi Streets, SC Says ‘Can’t Ignore Dog Bites’
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Stray Dogs Will Be Removed From Delhi Streets, SC Says ‘Can’t Ignore Dog Bites’

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Stray Dogs Will Be Removed From Delhi Streets, SC Says ‘Can’t Ignore Dog Bites’
Stray Dogs Will Be Removed From Delhi Streets, SC Says ‘Can’t Ignore Dog Bites’
Stray Dogs Will Be Removed From Delhi Streets, SC Says ‘Can’t Ignore Dog Bites’
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