LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
csk mea crude oil prices Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam Karuppu box office kim kardashian business news San Diego Mosque Shooting CCTV Captures Bangalore rain alert paytm Bangladesh news donald trump Sumit Satish Rastogi csk mea crude oil prices Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam Karuppu box office kim kardashian business news San Diego Mosque Shooting CCTV Captures Bangalore rain alert paytm Bangladesh news donald trump Sumit Satish Rastogi csk mea crude oil prices Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam Karuppu box office kim kardashian business news San Diego Mosque Shooting CCTV Captures Bangalore rain alert paytm Bangladesh news donald trump Sumit Satish Rastogi csk mea crude oil prices Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam Karuppu box office kim kardashian business news San Diego Mosque Shooting CCTV Captures Bangalore rain alert paytm Bangladesh news donald trump Sumit Satish Rastogi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
csk mea crude oil prices Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam Karuppu box office kim kardashian business news San Diego Mosque Shooting CCTV Captures Bangalore rain alert paytm Bangladesh news donald trump Sumit Satish Rastogi csk mea crude oil prices Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam Karuppu box office kim kardashian business news San Diego Mosque Shooting CCTV Captures Bangalore rain alert paytm Bangladesh news donald trump Sumit Satish Rastogi csk mea crude oil prices Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam Karuppu box office kim kardashian business news San Diego Mosque Shooting CCTV Captures Bangalore rain alert paytm Bangladesh news donald trump Sumit Satish Rastogi csk mea crude oil prices Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam Karuppu box office kim kardashian business news San Diego Mosque Shooting CCTV Captures Bangalore rain alert paytm Bangladesh news donald trump Sumit Satish Rastogi
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Delhi Records Hottest May Day in 2 Years Amid Heatwave Alert, Temperature Will Shock You

Delhi Records Hottest May Day in 2 Years Amid Heatwave Alert, Temperature Will Shock You

India Meteorological Department has issued heatwave warnings across several states as Delhi recorded its hottest May day in two years. Temperatures in the national capital may touch 45°C in the coming days, while states like Kerala, Karnataka and Northeast India are expected to receive heavy rainfall alerts.

Delhi Records Hottest May Day in 2 Years Amid Heatwave Alert, Temperature Will Shock You

Published By: NEWSX WEB DESK
Last updated: Tue 2026-05-19 09:55 IST

People in Delhi are now dealing with this intense summer heat as the city sort of saw its hottest day of the season on Monday. In many areas, the temperature came close to 44 degrees Celsius. The Safdarjung weather station, which is seen as Delhi’s main weather centre managed to log a maximum temperature of 43.4 degrees Celsius which made it the hottest day of May so far. As per the weather department, May 19, 2026 looks set to be uncomfortably hot too. Heatwave conditions are expected to keep going and in some areas of the capital the mercury might even reach around 45 degrees Celsius. 

Delhi Temperature Crosses 45°C 

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave warning across several parts of the country, cautioning that maximum temperatures could rise up to 45 degrees Celsius in the coming days, with dry and hot conditions likely to persist for at least a week.

Speaking to ANI on Monday, IMD scientist Akhilesh Shrivastav said, “Today, the regions of Northwest India, along with Central India and the nearby areas, are expected to experience heatwave conditions. These conditions are likely to persist over the coming week–that is, for the next 7 days.” 

You Might Be Interested In

Heatwave Warning Issued For Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan 

He further detailed the state-wise alert zones, saying, “Heatwave warnings have been issued for Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, as well as the Vidarbha, Central Maharashtra, and Marathwada regions of Maharashtra.”

Highlighting severity in certain regions, he added, “In Western Rajasthan and Western Uttar Pradesh, a ‘warm night’ warning has been issued, and due to this, an ‘orange alert’ has also been issued. In Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha, severe heatwave conditions may prevail, for which an ‘orange alert’ has also been issued.” 

Delhi-NCR Under Orange Alert as Temperature May Touch 45°C in Next 3 Days 

For Delhi-NCR, he said temperatures are already high and expected to rise further. “Maximum temperatures recorded yesterday were between 42-43 degrees Celsius. Our estimate is that over the next week, temperatures in Delhi could remain between 42-44 degrees Celsius. 

In the next 3 days, temperatures could even reach 45 degrees, and isolated heatwave conditions are also expected in Delhi. An ‘orange alert’ has been issued for Delhi for the next two days.” 

Heavy Rain Alert in Kerala, Karnataka and Northeast India 

Northwest India will remain largely dry, which will lead to a rise in temperatures. However, Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu are expected to receive rainfall. 

A heavy to very heavy rainfall warning has been issued for Kerala. Karnataka may also see hailstorm activity, while Northeast India is expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Inputs from ANI 

Also Read: Weather Update Today 19 May 2026: Delhi NCR, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad & Faridabad Forecast With IMD Insights 

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Delhi Records Hottest May Day in 2 Years Amid Heatwave Alert, Temperature Will Shock You
Tags: Delhi heatwave alertDelhi NCR heatwavedelhi TemperatureDelhi weather todayHeatwave in IndiaIMD forecastindia weather forecastIndia weather newsKarnataka weatherKerala rain alertNortheast RainfallOrange Alert delhiPunjab Weather AlertRajasthan heatwaveSummer Heat In DelhiUttar Pradesh weatherweather update

RELATED News

Watch Video: Shocking Scenes As 3 Coaches Of Ujjaini Express Derail Near Rishikesh

Chandigarh Police Arrest 3 Following Cross-Firing Incident Near Sector 43 ISBT

J-K Incident: Major Fire Breaks Out At Godown In Kanli Bagh Area Of Baramulla

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Approves Rs 1,344 Crore Development Projects To Boost Infrastructure Across Uttarakhand

Twisha Sharma Case: CCTV Captures Her Heading To Terrace Before Husband Carries Body

LATEST NEWS

Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2026 Released At joinindianarmy.nic.in; Check Key Exam Dates And How To Download

Rupee vs Dollar Thriller Deepens: Currency Hits New Low, Opens At 96.37 As Oil Shock and Global Panic Fuel More Chaos

Who Was Mark Fuhrman? LA Detective Convicted Of Lying During OJ Simpson Murder Trial Dies At 74, Cause Of Death Revealed

Delhi Records Hottest May Day in 2 Years Amid Heatwave Alert, Temperature Will Shock You

IPL 2026: Who Won Yesterday’s Match Between CSK vs SRH? – Check Top Scorers, Man of The Match And More

Weather Update Today 19 May 2026: Bengaluru, Electronic City, Whitefield, Koramangala & Indiranagar Forecast With IMD Insights

Stock Market Today: After Monday’s Meltdown Drama, Sensex Jumps 330 Points and Nifty Cruises Higher in a Tuesday Comeback Sequel

Who Was Velupillai Prabhakaran? Vijay Faces Backlash Over Mullivaikkal Day, LTTE Post

Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 4: Suriya and Trisha Krishnan’s Mythological Drama Nears Rs 150 Crore Worldwide Mark

Weather Update Today 19 May 2026: West Bengal, Kolkata, Howrah, Purulia & Medinipur Forecast With IMD Insights

Delhi Records Hottest May Day in 2 Years Amid Heatwave Alert, Temperature Will Shock You

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Delhi Records Hottest May Day in 2 Years Amid Heatwave Alert, Temperature Will Shock You

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Delhi Records Hottest May Day in 2 Years Amid Heatwave Alert, Temperature Will Shock You
Delhi Records Hottest May Day in 2 Years Amid Heatwave Alert, Temperature Will Shock You
Delhi Records Hottest May Day in 2 Years Amid Heatwave Alert, Temperature Will Shock You
Delhi Records Hottest May Day in 2 Years Amid Heatwave Alert, Temperature Will Shock You

QUICK LINKS