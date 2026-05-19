Delhi Records Hottest May Day in 2 Years Amid Heatwave Alert, Temperature Will Shock You

People in Delhi are now dealing with this intense summer heat as the city sort of saw its hottest day of the season on Monday. In many areas, the temperature came close to 44 degrees Celsius. The Safdarjung weather station, which is seen as Delhi’s main weather centre managed to log a maximum temperature of 43.4 degrees Celsius which made it the hottest day of May so far. As per the weather department, May 19, 2026 looks set to be uncomfortably hot too. Heatwave conditions are expected to keep going and in some areas of the capital the mercury might even reach around 45 degrees Celsius.

Delhi Temperature Crosses 45°C

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave warning across several parts of the country, cautioning that maximum temperatures could rise up to 45 degrees Celsius in the coming days, with dry and hot conditions likely to persist for at least a week.

Speaking to ANI on Monday, IMD scientist Akhilesh Shrivastav said, “Today, the regions of Northwest India, along with Central India and the nearby areas, are expected to experience heatwave conditions. These conditions are likely to persist over the coming week–that is, for the next 7 days.”

Heatwave Warning Issued For Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan

He further detailed the state-wise alert zones, saying, “Heatwave warnings have been issued for Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, as well as the Vidarbha, Central Maharashtra, and Marathwada regions of Maharashtra.”

Highlighting severity in certain regions, he added, “In Western Rajasthan and Western Uttar Pradesh, a ‘warm night’ warning has been issued, and due to this, an ‘orange alert’ has also been issued. In Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha, severe heatwave conditions may prevail, for which an ‘orange alert’ has also been issued.”

Delhi-NCR Under Orange Alert as Temperature May Touch 45°C in Next 3 Days

For Delhi-NCR, he said temperatures are already high and expected to rise further. “Maximum temperatures recorded yesterday were between 42-43 degrees Celsius. Our estimate is that over the next week, temperatures in Delhi could remain between 42-44 degrees Celsius.

In the next 3 days, temperatures could even reach 45 degrees, and isolated heatwave conditions are also expected in Delhi. An ‘orange alert’ has been issued for Delhi for the next two days.”

Heavy Rain Alert in Kerala, Karnataka and Northeast India

Northwest India will remain largely dry, which will lead to a rise in temperatures. However, Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu are expected to receive rainfall.

A heavy to very heavy rainfall warning has been issued for Kerala. Karnataka may also see hailstorm activity, while Northeast India is expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Inputs from ANI

Also Read: Weather Update Today 19 May 2026: Delhi NCR, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad & Faridabad Forecast With IMD Insights