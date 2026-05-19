IOC Share Price Jumps Over 2%: Will Rising Petrol, Diesel Prices And Strong Q4 Earnings Keep Oil Stocks Rallying?

IOC Share Price Today: Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) shares moved up in the morning trade on Tuesday as investors pushed into oil marketing stocks on growing expectations of fuel price increases in India. The IOC rose over 2% amid steady global crude oil prices and continued fears about fuel inflation for consumers as well as policymakers. However, it is yet to be seen whether elevated fuel prices and higher refining margins will help support the earnings outlook for OMCs like IOC, BPCL, and HPCL in the coming quarters; the equity market is watching.

IOC shares jump on buying in oil marketing stocks

Shares of Indian Oil Corporation at Tuesday’s opening traded higher at Rs 134.10 against Tuesday’s closing of Rs 131.81. The stock was trading up more than 2.17% to touch an intraday high at 135.63; the stock was seen trading at 134.67 around 9:49 am.

The stock has also seen some positive outlook as worries about any immediate disruption in crude supply abated and it was anticipated that high refining and marketing margins may keep profit elevated despite downward pressure on fuel prices.

Oil marketing companies have been volatile in the last few sessions, with investors keeping a close eye on global crude trends, government pricing policies and the impact of rising petrol and diesel prices on demand.

Q4 profit jumps 78% at IOC

Indian Oil has seen a strong growth in profit in the March quarter of FY26.

As per exchange filings, the company reported a net profit after tax attributable to owners of ₹14,458 crore in Q4 FY26, up 78% YoY from ₹8,123 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations of the company also increased sharply during the quarter.

Particulars Q4 FY26 Q4 FY25 Net Profit ₹14,458 crore ₹8,123 crore Revenue From Operations ₹2.36 lakh crore ₹2.06 lakh crore Operating Margin 8.4% 4.96% Net Profit Margin 6.41% 3.78%

Crude oil prices stayed high and supply chain disruptions persisted, but higher refining margins, better operational performance and increased segment-level revenues helped underpin earnings growth.

Segmental performance stayed strong

IOC’s revenue from the petroleum products business rose 6.8% year-on-year to ₹2.20 lakh crore in the March quarter.

Its petrochemicals business revenue increased 10% to Rs 8,010 crore, and revenue from the natural gas segment increased 1.6% to Rs 11,377 crore.

The company’s operating margin also rose significantly by 344 basis points to 8.4% on improved business efficiency and higher inventory gains in the quarter.

Sustainable aviation fuel project announced

Indian Oil has announced it will set up a 50:50 joint venture with M11 Energy Transition Pvt. Ltd for developing a 100 KTPA HEFA-based sustainable aviation fuel project at Paradip.

The company said the project is likely to involve an investment of Rs 1,063.60 crore, subject to regulatory approvals.

What investors are witnessing now

For now, investors are watching three big triggers for IOC and other oil marketing stocks:

India’s petrol and diesel price hike trend

Tensions in the Middle East and the international crude oil market

Sustainability of Margins in Refining & Marketing for the Coming Quarters

Oil marketing companies may continue to attract good investor interest even as broader markets remain volatile with crude prices staying elevated and refining margins healthy.

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(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)