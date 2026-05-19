Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 62: Ranveer Singh Film Collects Rs 0.15 Crore Net In India; Hits Rs 1,307.35 Crore Worldwide

A true mega blockbuster isn’t really judged only by its opening weekend; it’s more about how long it can still keep pulling people back into theaters. Dhurandhar has basically turned into a textbook example of that, with the same staying power and not like that quick fade you usually see.

And even though fresher films keep arriving in cinemas, this action-packed spectacle keeps dragging the crowds in, and it does it without losing steam. Its steady box office run points to a rare kind of audience loyalty, so now it’s not only a hit; it’s kind of becoming a standout milestone in modern Indian box office history

Dhurandhar Maintains Remarkable Theatrical Run Even on Day 62

The film keeps showing this surprising kind of resilience even during its third month at the box office. On its 62nd day, Dhurandhar added around ₹ 0.15 crore net across India.

That slow but steady trickle of revenue is basically proof of real audience attachment plus word-of-mouth that refuses to quiet down. Even after weeks in cinemas, the movie is still pulling in viewers, and it’s kind of going against the usual box office lifecycle, where most releases tend to wind down within the first few weeks.

Ranveer Singh Starrer Shows Unexpected Staying Power in Its Run

The Ranveer Singh-led film is also showing surprising longevity in theatres, powered mostly by positive word of mouth, and people are actually coming back for repeat viewings, again and again.

You can still see viewers filling up multiplexes to get the full scale, the fine-tuned production design, and that emotionally charged type of storytelling. What started out as a clear commercial success has sort of grown into something larger, like a film that’s definitely struck a cultural chord and is still managing to stay solid on the big screen.

Dhurandhar’s ₹0.15 Crore Collection Adds to the Film’s Steady Box Office Journey

Every contribution at this stage continues to add weight to an already impressive box office run, and honestly it is still kind of surprising. Even a modest ₹0.15 crore lift shows that the film remains steady in theatres, so it keeps drawing audiences even with newer releases in the mix and that growing gravitational pull from streaming platforms.

Exhibitors are still holding onto showings because the film keeps delivering consistent occupancy rates, sort of like it refuses to loosen up. It may not feel explosive right now, in its run, but it keeps a dependable theatrical grip, and that helps keep a stable ongoing domestic collection stream flowing, as if nothing has changed too much.

Film Nears Milestone With Consistent Long-Run Performance at Box Office

This extraordinary theatrical run has translated into remarkable global success for the film. With its steady performance at the box office for an extended period, it has now crossed an impressive worldwide total of ₹1,307.35 crore, which is pretty big.

Securing its place among the biggest blockbusters of all time, the first installment of Dhurandhar has firmly written its name into the record books.



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