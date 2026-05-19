Govinda Replaces Wife Sunita Ahuja On ‘Maa Hai Na’ Show, Joins Daughter Tina Ahuja For Special Family Episode

Veteran actor Govinda is all set to make a special appearance on Preeti and Neeti Simoes’ cooking reality show Maa Hai Na to support his daughter Tina Ahuja. Tina had originally joined the show alongside her mother, Ssunita Ahuja, as a team. However, with Sunita reportedly missing the shoot for the last few episodes, Govinda has now stepped in to cheer for his daughter on screen.

The development has sparked fresh curiosity among fans, especially amid recent public speculation surrounding Govinda and Sunita’s relationship. While many expected the episode to possibly turn into a public reunion moment for the couple, sources close to the production suggest that is not likely to happen.

Govinda Joins the Show to Support Tina

A source associated with the project shared, “Sunita ji has been unavailable to shoot for the past few episodes. We thought of bringing in another important person in Tina’s life to support her on the show. That is how we approached Govinda sir, and we are glad he agreed to be a part of Maa Hai Na. He is scheduled to shoot for the episode today.”

Produced by Preeti Simoes and Neeti Simoes, Maa Hai Na continues to expand its emotional family-centric format through celebrity pairings and heartfelt storytelling. The show recently grabbed headlines after Govinda’s participation was confirmed for Tina’s ongoing stint on the reality series.

Relationship Speculation Around Govinda and Ssunita

Govinda and Sunita have remained in the spotlight over the past year following rumours about trouble in their marriage. The buzz intensified after Sunita mentioned in interviews that the couple had been staying in separate homes. Despite the speculation, both Govinda and Sunita have repeatedly denied reports of separation and maintained that they are still together.

Married since 1987, the couple are parents to Tina Ahuja and son Yashvardhan Ahuja. Over the years, they’ve often shared their long journey and strong family bond with the public.

Tina and Yashvardhan’s film journeys continue. Tina Ahuja made her acting debut in the film Second Hand Husband, and Yashvardhan has been prepping for his Bollywood debut, too. Despite ongoing public attention surrounding their personal lives, the Ahuja family has continued to make public appearances together on multiple occasions.

Hosted by Shilpa Shetty, Maa Hai Na cooking show focuses on family relationships through food and emotional storytelling. Social media personality Manisha Rani is also participating in the show alongside her father and was initially the only contestant not paired with her mother. Tina has now joined the lineup briefly, with Govinda stepping in to lend his support during a memorable family moment on television.

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