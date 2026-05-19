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Home > Entertainment News > Riteish Deshmukh’s Raja Shivaji Crosses Rs 114.8 Crore Worldwide, Becomes Highest-Grossing Marathi Film Ever

Riteish Deshmukh’s Raja Shivaji Crosses Rs 114.8 Crore Worldwide, Becomes Highest-Grossing Marathi Film Ever

Riteish Deshmukh’s Raja Shivaji becomes the highest-grossing Marathi film ever, surpassing Sairat with a worldwide collection of Rs 114.8 crore.

Riteish Deshmukh’s Raja Shivaji Crosses Rs 114.8 Crore Worldwide, Becomes Highest-Grossing Marathi Film Ever
Riteish Deshmukh’s Raja Shivaji Crosses Rs 114.8 Crore Worldwide, Becomes Highest-Grossing Marathi Film Ever

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: Tue 2026-05-19 12:19 IST

Actor Riteish Deshmukh’s starrer Raja Shivaji has officially become the highest-grossing Marathi film of all time, surpassing the lifetime collection of Sairat at the box office.

The makers of Raja Shivaji recently shared the film’s latest worldwide box office figures following its release on May 1. The movie has now collected an impressive Rs 114.8 crore globally. According to Jio Studios, the film earned Rs 109.9 crore in India along with Rs 4.9 crore overseas after completing two successful weeks and a strong third weekend run.

Jio Studios Celebrates Historic Milestone

Taking to Instagram, Jio Studios described Raja Shivaji as the “highest-grossing Marathi film ever” while announcing the latest collection figures.

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Riteish Deshmukh’s ambitious historical epic has continued its dream run at the box office ever since its release. The film created history with a massive Rs 23.90 crore opening weekend, setting a new benchmark for Marathi cinema.

Record-Breaking Opening Weekend for Raja Shivaji

The film, which hit theatres on May 1, emerged as the biggest opening day grosser in Marathi cinema history, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

As per Adarsh, the film witnessed “super-strong” momentum from day one. Benefiting from the Maharashtra Day holiday, Raja Shivaji opened with an impressive Rs 12.40 crore on Friday, followed by a strong Rs 11.50 crore on Saturday.

Star-Studded Cast and Grand Scale Impress Audiences

The film features a massive ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Bhagyashree, and Genelia Deshmukh in key roles. The movie has been directed by Riteish Deshmukh himself.

It also stars Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, and Amole Gupte. A special appearance by Salman Khan has also received enthusiastic reactions from audiences across theatres.

Technical Brilliance Adds to Film’s Success

Notably, the film also marks the acting debut of Riteish and Genelia’s son, Rahyl. Apart from its powerful performances, Raja Shivaji has earned praise for its grand cinematic scale and visual storytelling.

The cinematography by Santosh Sivan and the musical score by Ajay-Atul have played a major role in elevating the film’s overall theatrical experience.

(Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Govinda Replaces Wife Sunita Ahuja On ‘Maa Hai Na’ Show, Joins Daughter Tina Ahuja For Special Family Episode

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Riteish Deshmukh’s Raja Shivaji Crosses Rs 114.8 Crore Worldwide, Becomes Highest-Grossing Marathi Film Ever

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Riteish Deshmukh’s Raja Shivaji Crosses Rs 114.8 Crore Worldwide, Becomes Highest-Grossing Marathi Film Ever

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Riteish Deshmukh’s Raja Shivaji Crosses Rs 114.8 Crore Worldwide, Becomes Highest-Grossing Marathi Film Ever

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Riteish Deshmukh’s Raja Shivaji Crosses Rs 114.8 Crore Worldwide, Becomes Highest-Grossing Marathi Film Ever
Riteish Deshmukh’s Raja Shivaji Crosses Rs 114.8 Crore Worldwide, Becomes Highest-Grossing Marathi Film Ever
Riteish Deshmukh’s Raja Shivaji Crosses Rs 114.8 Crore Worldwide, Becomes Highest-Grossing Marathi Film Ever
Riteish Deshmukh’s Raja Shivaji Crosses Rs 114.8 Crore Worldwide, Becomes Highest-Grossing Marathi Film Ever

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