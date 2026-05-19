Govinda Net Worth, Family, First Movie, Hit And Flop Films: Why Hero No. 1 Star Is Trending Again

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
euthanasia aap govinda galaxy apartment Adani Enterprises share price Brent crude csk mea Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam Karuppu box office business news San Diego Mosque Shooting Bangalore rain alert donald trump Sumit Satish Rastogi euthanasia aap govinda galaxy apartment Adani Enterprises share price Brent crude csk mea Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam Karuppu box office business news San Diego Mosque Shooting Bangalore rain alert donald trump Sumit Satish Rastogi euthanasia aap govinda galaxy apartment Adani Enterprises share price Brent crude csk mea Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam Karuppu box office business news San Diego Mosque Shooting Bangalore rain alert donald trump Sumit Satish Rastogi euthanasia aap govinda galaxy apartment Adani Enterprises share price Brent crude csk mea Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam Karuppu box office business news San Diego Mosque Shooting Bangalore rain alert donald trump Sumit Satish Rastogi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
euthanasia aap govinda galaxy apartment Adani Enterprises share price Brent crude csk mea Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam Karuppu box office business news San Diego Mosque Shooting Bangalore rain alert donald trump Sumit Satish Rastogi euthanasia aap govinda galaxy apartment Adani Enterprises share price Brent crude csk mea Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam Karuppu box office business news San Diego Mosque Shooting Bangalore rain alert donald trump Sumit Satish Rastogi euthanasia aap govinda galaxy apartment Adani Enterprises share price Brent crude csk mea Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam Karuppu box office business news San Diego Mosque Shooting Bangalore rain alert donald trump Sumit Satish Rastogi euthanasia aap govinda galaxy apartment Adani Enterprises share price Brent crude csk mea Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam Karuppu box office business news San Diego Mosque Shooting Bangalore rain alert donald trump Sumit Satish Rastogi
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Govinda Net Worth, Family, First Movie, Hit And Flop Films: Why Hero No. 1 Star Is Trending Again

Govinda Net Worth, Family, First Movie, Hit And Flop Films: Why Hero No. 1 Star Is Trending Again

Govinda is popular again because people are looking back at his Bollywood movies how much money he has, his family and the funny movies he was in. He started with Ilzaam. Then made people happy with Coolie No. 1 And Hero No. 1. Govinda became a big star in the 90s.

Govinda Net Worth, Family, First Movie, Hit And Flop Films: Why Hero No. 1 Star Is Trending Again

Published By: Ishika Rawat
Published: Tue 2026-05-19 13:01 IST

Bollywood’s beloved Hero No. 1, Govinda, is trending again in the media and in the entertainment world. People are talking about Govinda’s wealth and luxurious lifestyle. They are also remembering his movies from the 90s. Govinda is known for being very funny and a great dancer. He was very popular in the 90s with hit movies. Even though his recent movies did not do well Govinda is still a star in Hindi cinema. Let’s take a look at Govinda’s family, money, first movie, biggest hits and what he is doing now.

Govinda’s Net Worth And Luxurious Lifestyle

Govindas money and luxurious lifestyle are interesting. Govinda has a lot of money around ₹170 crore. He earns money from movies, TV shows, advertisements, stage performances and property investments. Govinda owns houses in Mumbai and many expensive cars. There were rumours that Govinda was having money problems.. His manager said that Govinda is doing fine and still gets offers to act in movies.

Govinda’s Family Background

Govinda’s family is also from the movie world. Govinda was born on December 21 1963, as Govind Arun Ahuja. His father, Arun Kumar Ahuja, was an actor and his mother, Nirmala Devi was a singer and actress. Govinda is married to Sunita Ahuja. They have two kids, Tina Ahuja and Yashvardhan Ahuja. Sunita Ahuja is also popular online because she gives interviews and talks about Bollywood and celebrity life.

You Might Be Interested In

Govinda’s First Movie

Govindas first movie was Ilzaam in 1986. The movie was a success. People loved Govindas dancing and acting. His song “I Am A Street Dancer” from the movie was very popular in the 80s. Made him a star.

Govinda had hit movies in the 90s. Some of his hits are:

Coolie No. 1

Hero No. 1

Raja Babu

Saajan Chale Sasural

Haseena Maan Jaayegi

Partner

Govinda worked with director David Dhawan on comedy movies that people still love today. Fans call Govinda the “king of comedy” of the 90s.

Govinda’s Flop Movies And Career Decline

Govinda also had some movies that did not do well. Movies like Rajaji and Bhagyawan failed. His comeback movie, Aa Gaya Hero also did not do well. Many people think that Govinda is still an actor, but he had trouble keeping up with the times and taking on roles that were right for his age.

Govinda’s Flop Movies And Career Decline

One of Govindas big movies was Aa Gaya Hero. The movie did not do well. Since then, Govinda has not been in many mainstream movies.. He still appears on TV shows and gives interviews. Even though Govinda is not making many movies, he is still popular online. People love his songs, dance clips and funny movies.

Govinda is still a star because he made people laugh and entertained them. His dance moves and funny expressions are still unique and fun to watch. For people Govinda represents a time of pure entertainment in Bollywood.

Also Read: ‘Hope’ Teaser Review: Na Hong-jin’s Cannes-Premiered Sci-Fi Horror Film Reveals Release Date, Cast, Plot and Latest Updates

.

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Govinda Net Worth, Family, First Movie, Hit And Flop Films: Why Hero No. 1 Star Is Trending Again
Tags: 90s bollywood superstarbollywood comedy kingcoolie no 1 govindagovindagovinda biographygovinda bollywood careergovinda childrengovinda comebackGovinda familygovinda first moviegovinda flop moviesgovinda hit moviesGovinda latest newsgovinda latest updategovinda lifestylegovinda movies listGovinda net worthgovinda trending newsgovinda wife sunita ahujahero no 1 actor

RELATED News

Govinda Replaces Wife Sunita Ahuja On ‘Maa Hai Na’ Show, Joins Daughter Tina Ahuja For Special Family Episode

‘Hope’ Teaser Review: Na Hong-jin’s Cannes-Premiered Sci-Fi Horror Film Reveals Release Date, Cast, Plot and Latest Updates

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 62: Ranveer Singh Film Collects Rs 0.15 Crore Net In India; Hits Rs 1,307.35 Crore Worldwide

Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartments Witnesses Snake Scare, Dramatic Rescue Operation Caught on Camera | Watch

Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 4: Suriya and Trisha Krishnan’s Mythological Drama Nears Rs 150 Crore Worldwide Mark

LATEST NEWS

LIVE | Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 19.05.2026, Sambad Dear Shine 1 PM Tuesday Bumper Lottery 1 PM Result OUT: Check Complete List Online| ₹1 Crore Ticket No 75G 42707

PlayStation Plus Price Hike: Sony To Increase Cost Before GTA 6 Launch? Check New Price And Other Details

Maharashtra Fuel Prices Today (19 May 2026): Petrol-Diesel Rates Rise In Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Thane, Nashik, Solapur, Kolhapur, Check New Rates

Gemini Love Horoscope (May 19): Romance, Communication and Emotional Connection Take Center Stage

PipVertex Is Building a Trading Platform for Investors Who Want Less Noise and More Control

Govinda Net Worth, Family, First Movie, Hit And Flop Films: Why Hero No. 1 Star Is Trending Again

‘In-laws tortured her for dowry’: Greater Noida Woman’s Chilling 11 PM Call To Sister Before Death

Bangalore Weather Update Today (19 May 2026): Heavy Rain, Waterlogging and Traffic Chaos Hit Electronic City, Whitefield & Silk Board Amid IMD Yellow Alert

Aggressive Delhi Dogs To Be Killed? Supreme Court’s Euthanasia Order For Strays Explained

TCS 5% Band D Rule Sparks Layoff Fears After 12,200 Job Cuts; Internal Email Leak Triggers Appraisal Controversy

Govinda Net Worth, Family, First Movie, Hit And Flop Films: Why Hero No. 1 Star Is Trending Again

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Govinda Net Worth, Family, First Movie, Hit And Flop Films: Why Hero No. 1 Star Is Trending Again

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Govinda Net Worth, Family, First Movie, Hit And Flop Films: Why Hero No. 1 Star Is Trending Again
Govinda Net Worth, Family, First Movie, Hit And Flop Films: Why Hero No. 1 Star Is Trending Again
Govinda Net Worth, Family, First Movie, Hit And Flop Films: Why Hero No. 1 Star Is Trending Again
Govinda Net Worth, Family, First Movie, Hit And Flop Films: Why Hero No. 1 Star Is Trending Again

QUICK LINKS