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Home > World News > NYC, Boston And Philadelphia Heat Advisory Today: Dangerous Temperatures Sweep Across Northeast US

NYC, Boston And Philadelphia Heat Advisory Today: Dangerous Temperatures Sweep Across Northeast US

It is really hot in New York City, Boston and Philadelphia on 19 May 2026. The temperature is going up to the 90s. It even feels like it is over 100°F in some places.

NYC, Boston And Philadelphia Heat Advisory Today: Dangerous Temperatures Sweep Across Northeast US

Published By: Ishika Rawat
Published: Tue 2026-05-19 13:31 IST

A big heatwave is hitting the United States on May 19 2026. This heatwave is causing problems in cities like New York City, Boston and Philadelphia. The weather people are warning everyone about the temperatures, the humidity and the bad air quality. A strong high-pressure system is over the East Coast making everything feel hotter. During the day the temperature is getting very high into the 80s and 90s. In some places it even feels like it is over 100 degrees. The authorities are telling people to drink a lot of water not to stay outside for long and to check on children and older people.

NYC Heat Advisory Today

New York City is getting very hot today. The temperature is going up a lot. The humidity is making it feel even hotter. There are air quality alerts because of the ozone levels from the heat. The weather people are saying that some places near the city might even get to 100 degrees. The high temperature will be around 93 to 96 degrees and the low temperature will be around 72 to 75 degrees. The officials are telling people to stay during the hottest part of the day and to use cooling centers if they need to.

Boston Heat Advisory Today

Boston is also getting very hot for May. The temperature is much higher than usual. The sunshine and humidity are making it feel even hotter. The weather experts are saying that this might be one of the Mays in a long time for some parts of New England. The high temperature will be around 89 to 93 degrees and the low temperature will be around 68 to 71 degrees. The health authorities are telling people not to do work outside during the middle of the day.

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Philadelphia Heat Advisory Today

Philadelphia is getting very hot and humid. The heat index is going to be over 100 degrees in some places making it dangerous for people who work outside or commute. The National Weather Service is telling people to drink a lot of water and not to be in the sun for long. The high temperature will be around 94 to 97 degrees and the low temperature will be around 73 to 76 degrees. The heat and humidity will keep going on for a while before it gets a little better later in the week.

Why The Heatwave Is Intensifying

The weather people are saying that a big high-pressure system is over the United States trapping hot air and making the temperature much higher than usual. The humidity is also getting higher in cities making it feel even hotter. The cities in the Northeast are getting one of the big heatwaves of the 2026 warm season.

Safety Advisory For Residents

The authorities are telling people to be careful and not to get sick from the heat.

People living there should-

Drink a lot of water

Do not be in the sun during the afternoon

Wear clothes

Check on family members and pets

Do not do hard work outside

There are cooling centres and health advisories in some places because the temperature is still very high.

Also Read: India, Norway Upgrade Relations To Green Strategic Partnership, Focus On Climate, Energy And Blue Economy

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NYC, Boston And Philadelphia Heat Advisory Today: Dangerous Temperatures Sweep Across Northeast US
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NYC, Boston And Philadelphia Heat Advisory Today: Dangerous Temperatures Sweep Across Northeast US

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NYC, Boston And Philadelphia Heat Advisory Today: Dangerous Temperatures Sweep Across Northeast US
NYC, Boston And Philadelphia Heat Advisory Today: Dangerous Temperatures Sweep Across Northeast US
NYC, Boston And Philadelphia Heat Advisory Today: Dangerous Temperatures Sweep Across Northeast US
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