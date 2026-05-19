India, Norway Upgrade Relations To Green Strategic Partnership, Focus On Climate, Energy And Blue Economy

On Monday, the Ministry of External Affairs said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Norway was an important step in strengthening ties between the two countries, as India-Norway partnership has been upgraded to a Green Strategic Partnership.



Addressing reporters after the Prime Minister’s engagements in Oslo, MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George said the new partnership would add a strategic dimension to bilateral cooperation in climate action, renewable energy, resilient supply chains, green technologies and the blue economy.



“The visit was marked by a special milestone in India-Norway bilateral relationship as the leaders have elevated the bilateral relationship to a green strategic partnership to provide a strategic dimension to the collaboration in climate action, renewable energy, resilient supply chains, green technologies and blue economy,” he said.



Highlighting another key outcome of the visit, George said Prime Minister Modi was conferred the Grand Cross of the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit by the Norwegian monarch. George said the honour was bestowed upon PM Modi for his “outstanding service in the interest of India-Norway relations and mankind.”



“The Prime Minister was conferred the Grand Cross of the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit by His Majesty. This is the highest degree of award in the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit. It was conferred upon the Prime Minister for his outstanding service in the interest of India-Norway relations and mankind. Prime Minister Modi expressed his gratitude and dedicated the award to the people of India and the enduring friendship between India and Norway,” said Sibi George.



Referring to maritime cooperation between the two countries, George said India welcomed Norway’s decision to join the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative. He further noted that both sides agreed to expand cooperation in the blue economy sector, including shipbuilding, green shipping, ship recycling, port infrastructure development, seafarer training, fisheries, aquaculture and greening of ports.



“As leading maritime nations, we welcome the decision by Norway to join the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative…Both leaders have called for scaling up the blue economy partnership, including in shipbuilding, green shipping, ship recycling, port infrastructure development, seafarer training, fisheries, aquaculture, and the greening of ports,” said George.



Earlier on Monday, scripting a historic chapter in India’s Nordic diplomacy, Norwegian monarch King Harald V personally presented the prestigious accolade, the Grand Cross of the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



Marking a profound institutional acknowledgement of his leadership, the investiture stands as the 32nd international honour conferred upon PM Modi during his tenure.



Expressing deep humility following this historic milestone in Indo-Scandinavian relations, PM Modi dedicated the prestigious accolade entirely to the citizens of India. (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

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