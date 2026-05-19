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Home > World News > Trump Claims Middle East Diplomacy Prevented Imminent US Military Action Against Iran

Trump Claims Middle East Diplomacy Prevented Imminent US Military Action Against Iran

US President Donald Trump said that the US has temporarily stopped a planned attack on Iran after requests from Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

US President Donald Trump said that the US has temporarily stopped a planned attack on Iran after requests from Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Photo: AFP News
US President Donald Trump said that the US has temporarily stopped a planned attack on Iran after requests from Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Photo: AFP News

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Tue 2026-05-19 05:25 IST

On Monday, US President Donald Trump said that the US has temporarily stopped a planned attack on Iran after requests from Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. However, Trump also said the US is ready to launch a major military attack on Iran if needed.

In a long Truth Social post, President Trump stated that Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan requested him to delay the scheduled American attack on Iran, as “serious negotiations” were still underway with the country.

President Trump stressed that the US had “planned” military action against Iran on Tuesday; however, it was delayed after the intervention of Gulf leaders in the hope of a peace deal with Tehran.

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“I have been asked by the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, and the president of the United Arab Emirates, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to hold off on our planned military attack of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which was scheduled for tomorrow, in that serious negotiations are now taking place, and that, in their opinion, as Great Leaders and Allies, a Deal will be made, which will be very acceptable to the United States of America, as well as all Countries in the Middle East, and beyond,” said Trump.

“This Deal will include, importantly, NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS FOR IRAN! Based on my respect for the above mentioned Leaders, I have instructed Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, The Chairman of The Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Daniel Caine, and The United States Military, that we will NOT be doing the scheduled attack of Iran. tomorrow, but have further instructed them to be prepared to go forward with a full, large scale assault of Iran, on a moment’s notice, in the event that an acceptable Deal is not reached,” he added.

This comes after President Trump turned down Iran’s peace proposal to stop the ongoing West Asia crisis, saying that it falls short of expectations and does not represent any meaningful progress towards a deal, according to Axios, citing a senior US official and a source briefed on the matter.

The development comes at a sensitive moment, with Washington weighing both diplomatic and military options as tensions over Iran’s nuclear programme continue to escalate. US officials say President Donald Trump is still seeking a negotiated settlement but is increasingly frustrated by Tehran’s refusal to accept what Washington considers essential concessions.

Iran’s latest counter-proposal was reportedly delivered on Sunday night through Pakistani mediators. According to a senior US official quoted by Axios, the revised text contains only limited changes compared to previous submissions. (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: India-Oman Relations In Focus As S. Jaishankar Meets Omani Foreign Minister Over West Asia Issues

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Trump Claims Middle East Diplomacy Prevented Imminent US Military Action Against Iran
Tags: donald trumpiranplanned attackqatarsaudi arabiausus president

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Trump Claims Middle East Diplomacy Prevented Imminent US Military Action Against Iran

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