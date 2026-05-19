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Home > India News > CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Approves Rs 1,344 Crore Development Projects To Boost Infrastructure Across Uttarakhand

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Approves Rs 1,344 Crore Development Projects To Boost Infrastructure Across Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved financial and administrative clearance worth Rs 1,344 crore for several development projects across Uttarakhand.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved financial and administrative clearance worth Rs 1,344 crore for several development projects across Uttarakhand. Photo: ANI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved financial and administrative clearance worth Rs 1,344 crore for several development projects across Uttarakhand. Photo: ANI

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Tue 2026-05-19 03:20 IST

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved financial and administrative clearance worth Rs 1,344 crore for several development projects across Uttarakhand.

According to an official statement from the CMO on Monday, the approved projects include improvements in power infrastructure, drinking water supply, irrigation, tourism, parking facilities, construction of residential and office buildings, conservation of Badri cows, and better implementation of district development plans.

The Chief Minister approved the release of the remaining Rs 63.62 lakh for tube well construction in Vikasnagar Colony, Bithoria No. 1, in Nainital district. Approval was also granted for the release of the first instalment of Rs 2 crore against the sanctioned amount of Rs 6.54 crore for the establishment of power substations in the Saryu Valley and Shama areas under Kapkot Assembly constituency in Bageshwar district. Additionally, approval was given for the release of ₹1.96 crore as the first instalment against Rs 4.92 crore for bunch cable works in the uncovered areas of Dehradun Cantonment Assembly constituency.

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The Chief Minister also sanctioned Rs 25 lakh for the beautification of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Park and pond in Darau village under Kichha Assembly constituency in Udham Singh Nagar district. Approval was granted for the release of Rs 1.54 crore as the first instalment against ₹3.85 crore for the construction of a non-residential office building of the Rural Construction Department in Raitoli village of Rudraprayag district. Furthermore, approval was provided for Rs 30.03 crore for the conservation and promotion of Badri cows at Bhararisain under the Animal Husbandry Department.

Approval was also granted for the justified cost proposed by NBCC for the operation of special services and cleaning work at the newly constructed District Court Complex in Dehradun. The approved amount includes Rs 239.51 lakh and Rs 199.86 lakh respectively, totalling Rs 4.39 crore, the release said.

For the financial year 2026-27, the Chief Minister approved placing Rs 1,018 crore earmarked under district plans at the disposal of all District Magistrates. A budget provision of Rs 100 crore was also made for electricity tariff subsidies for domestic consumers, against which Rs 27.74 crore has been released.

Under the Annual State Plan for 2026-27, approval was granted for the release of the first instalment of Rs 150 crore against the budget provision of Rs 478.88 crore for externally aided ADB-funded projects being executed by PITCUL.

Additionally, Rs 45 crore was released as the first instalment under the state plan for PFC-funded ongoing and operational schemes. Approval was also granted for the release of the remaining Rs 55 crore out of the Rs 110 crore allocated as grant-in-aid for the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Council.

The Chief Minister also approved Rs 3.02 crore for the construction of six Type-2 and one Type-3 residential quarters at Pati Police Station in Champawat district. Approval was also granted for the construction of nine igloo huts at Nabi Dhang camp on the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra route in Pithoragarh district under the Tourism Department, the release noted.

Further approvals include Rs 1 crore for the Ukhimath-Pingalapani scheme, Rs 83.64 lakh for parking construction at Jamnikhal in Tehri Garhwal district, and Rs 2.84 crore as the 10 per cent state share against the central assistance of Rs 25.55 crore for construction work under the Lakhwar Multipurpose Project being implemented under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana during the financial year 2026-27. (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Twisha Sharma Case: CCTV Captures Her Heading To Terrace Before Husband Carries Body

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CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Approves Rs 1,344 Crore Development Projects To Boost Infrastructure Across Uttarakhand
Tags: 344 croreadministrative clearancedevelopment-projectsfinancialpushkar singh dhamiRs 1Uttarakhand Chief Minister

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CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Approves Rs 1,344 Crore Development Projects To Boost Infrastructure Across Uttarakhand

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CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Approves Rs 1,344 Crore Development Projects To Boost Infrastructure Across Uttarakhand
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