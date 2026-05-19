Twisha Sharma Case: CCTV Captures Her Heading To Terrace Before Husband Carries Body

As the investigation into the death of Twisha Sharma continues, CCTV footage showing her final moments has surfaced on social media. The video reportedly captures what happened before and after the 31-year-old died at her home in Bhopal last week.

Her death has sparked outrage, with Sharma’s family accusing her in-laws of demanding dowry and harassing her. The family alleged that she faced mental and physical abuse after marrying Samarth Singh on December 9 last year. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is currently probing the case.





CCTV Footage Adds New Twist To Twisha Sharma Death Probe

The footage also reportedly shows efforts to save Twisha, with CPR being given on the staircase shortly after she was brought down. The video has added a new angle to the investigation into her death.

However, Twisha’s family told police that the CCTV system had the wrong date and time settings. They claimed the footage is actually from May 12 and not May 10, as shown in the video.

CCTV footage emerges in Twisha Sharma murder case (Bhopal): 31-year-old Twisha is seen climbing stairs shortly before her death. Her husband Samarth Singh & others attempt CPR. Ex-judge mother-in-law Giribala Singh enters a room. Later, three people carry her body downstairs. pic.twitter.com/mRRc9NvEP0 — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) May 18, 2026









Police Continue Search For Husband, Post-Mortem Details Surface

Meanwhile, Twisha’s husband, who is accused in the case, is still missing. A local court on Monday reserved its order on his anticipatory bail plea. His mother, retired judge Giribala Singh, has already received anticipatory bail.

Misrod ACP Rajneesh Kashyap told reporters that police teams are searching for Samarth Singh, and a reward has been announced for information that helps in his arrest.



Kashyap said the initial post-mortem report from AIIMS Bhopal showed that the cause of death was “hanging suicide.”

He added that action would be taken if any negligence was found in the investigation, especially over claims that the rope used in the hanging was not sent to AIIMS during the post-mortem process.

Earlier, the accused mother-in-law made several statements defending her family and spoke about Twisha’s mental health and alleged drug use.

Speaking at a press conference, the retired judge said the investigation should be fair. “Law should be followed,” she said, adding that the “Case should not be influenced.”





Mother-In-Law Defends Family Amid Growing Public Attention

Describing Twisha’s death as a huge loss for the family, Singh said, “Twisha was undergoing a ‘mental training programme’; we supported her throughout. Her loss has created a huge vacuum for us.”



Defending her son, she said Samarth never used drugs and described him as a “competent advocate.”

“Samarth is a very competent advocate and was never into drugs,” she said, while also claiming that “Twisha confessed to consuming large quantities of marijuana during pregnancy.”

She also expressed sadness over her daughter-in-law’s death, saying, “Twisha was on schizophrenic drugs, we failed to save her.”

Meanwhile, police are continuing to investigate the case as public attention grows and both families continue to make allegations against each other.

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