Who is Tom Kane? Iconic Star Wars And Powerpuff Voice Actor Dies At 64

Tom Kane, the legendary voice actor best known for playing Yoda in the animated series and films of the Star Wars Universe, dies at the age of 64.

On Monday, Kane’s death was confirmed by Galactic Productions, a talent agency that arranges appearances for celebrities at fan conventions, through a social media post.

“Today we say goodbye to Tom Kane, a legendary voice actor whose work shaped the childhoods and imaginations of millions around the world,” says the post.

“From his unforgettable performances in Star Wars to countless animated series, documentaries, and games, Tom brought wisdom, strength, humor, and heart to every role he touched. His voice became part of our lives, our memories, and the stories we carry with us.” it added.





Tom Kane Remembered As Legendary Star Wars Voice Actor

The agency described Kane as an “extraordinary man” and a “devoted husband and father,” saying his kindness and generosity were just as memorable as his talent.

Apart from his role in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Kane also voiced Professor Utonium and the evil character HIM in The Powerpuff Girls. In March, he shared a photo from a convention where he reunited with the actresses who voiced the famous Powerpuff Girls characters.





Tom Kane’s Career Spanned Star Wars, Powerpuff Girls And More

Kane started his career in voice acting when he was a teenager and later moved into animated television during the 1990s. He voiced characters in shows such as Johnny Bravo, along with the animated versions of Iron Man and Spider-Man.

After gaining popularity through The Powerpuff Girls, Kane continued to work on popular animated series including The Wild Thornberrys, Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends and Kim Possible.

Along with working in many TV shows, films and video games, Kane also became a well-known voice announcer. He announced the Academy Awards four times, narrated and voiced several rides at Disney theme parks, and also served as the announcer for The Eric Andre Show.





Star Wars: The Clone Wars Made Tom Kane A Fan Favourite

His work in Star Wars: The Clone Wars made him an important part of the Star Wars Media Universe. Kane narrated every episode of the series and later voiced Yoda and other characters in several movies and video games.

Before his death, one of his last voice acting projects was narrating the first episode of the recent Star Wars: The Bad Batch series.

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