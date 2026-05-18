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Home > Uncategorized > Peddi Trailer OUT: Ram Charan’s Upcoming Film Release Date, Cast & Plot Revealed | Latest Tollywood News

Peddi Trailer OUT: Ram Charan’s Upcoming Film Release Date, Cast & Plot Revealed | Latest Tollywood News

Peddi: From trailer launch and release date to cast and Ram Charan’s powerful role, here’s everything to know about the upcoming movie.

Peddi Movie
Peddi Movie

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Published: Mon 2026-05-18 19:50 IST

Ram Charan’s Peddi is one of the most awaited pan-India sports action drama film of 2026. The movie starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, behind the director Buchi Babu Sana’s arsenal, is about a rugged rustic background full of emotions, intense sports action with an all-star cast. After the release of the first look posters and teaser, the fans have been eagerly anticipating the updates on the movie.

Ram Charan’s Peddi trailer

The makers of Ram Charan’s Peddi released the trailer official via the trailer launch event held in Mumbai on May 18, 2026. The reports say the Hindi version of Peddi trailer got an online launch after 3 PM via the T-Series YouTube channel.

The trailer shows Ram Charan’s rustic action avatar filled with wrestling, cricket, and emotional village drama. Even producer Naga Vamsi compared it as Virat Kohli’s intensity in the trailer.

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The promo is already creating social media buzz with the fans giving their pats on Ram Charan’s transformation, AR Rahman’s background score, and cinematography.

Peddi Release Date

The highly awaited movie is scheduled to be released in theatres all over the world officially on June 4, 2026. The movie is reported to have premiere shows on June 3 before the official release.

The drama is set to release in a pan-India release schedule in languages such as Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Peddi Cast

The film will star a huge ensemble cast with Ram Charan playing the title role. Janhvi Kapoor is the female lead of the film adding another big Telugu venture to her collection.

Along with them the film has the following key cast members:

  • Shiva Rajkumar
  • Jagapathi Babu
  • Divyenndu Sharma
  • Boman Irani
  • Satya
  • John Vijay

The movie is produced by Buchi Babu Sana and the music is composed by the legendary composer AR Rahman.

Ram Charan’s Role In Peddi

It is no secret that Ram Charan trained his body in various aspects of wrestling action and sports for Peddi. Ram Charan is said to portray a rough-and-tumble villager known as Peddi Pehelwan in this rural Andhra Pradesh set story from the 1980s, full of sports, pride and emotions, according to reports.

The director Buchi Babu Sana has said that the story was inspired by this daily wage labourer, whose story emotionally moved him. Trade sources suggest that Peddi is being built on a massive scale and is one of the most expensive Telugu movies ever with a budget of ₹300-350 crore.

Peddi Buzz Before Release

The film has shown strong March momentum overseas with reports claim it crossed 10,000 premiere tickets sale in North America weeks ahead of its release, a testament to Ram Charan’s massive fan following after RRR.

With a massive action drama, emotional content, music by AR Rahman, Ram Charan’s body-shift and plenty more, Peddi is becoming the biggest Indian release in 2026.

Also Read: Welcome To The Jungle: Akshay Kumar’s Upcoming Film Release Date, Cast, Songs, Budget & Latest Update

Disclaimer: This article is based on publicly available reports, promotional material, media coverage, and official announcements available at the time of writing. Release dates, cast details, trailer information, and other updates may change depending on decisions made by the filmmakers and production team.

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Peddi Trailer OUT: Ram Charan’s Upcoming Film Release Date, Cast & Plot Revealed | Latest Tollywood News
Tags: home-hero-pos-8Peddi castPeddi MoviePeddi movie release datePeddi Ram Charan moviePeddi release datePeddi Telugu moviePeddi trailerRam CharanRam Charan Peddi

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Peddi Trailer OUT: Ram Charan’s Upcoming Film Release Date, Cast & Plot Revealed | Latest Tollywood News
Peddi Trailer OUT: Ram Charan’s Upcoming Film Release Date, Cast & Plot Revealed | Latest Tollywood News
Peddi Trailer OUT: Ram Charan’s Upcoming Film Release Date, Cast & Plot Revealed | Latest Tollywood News
Peddi Trailer OUT: Ram Charan’s Upcoming Film Release Date, Cast & Plot Revealed | Latest Tollywood News

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