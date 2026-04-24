IPL 2026: Shashi Tharoor Hails Sanju Samson’s Wankhede Masterclass vs MI — “A Hundred Runs Painted in Strokes of Pure Light”

Following Chennai Super Kings’ decisive win against the Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, the most notable homage to Sanju Samson’s match-winning century emerged not from the commentary booth, but from one of his biggest admirers in world cricket – Shashi Tharoor. Tharoor, a Member of Parliament and a longtime supporter of the Kerala-born wicketkeeper-batter, took to social media to commemorate the achievement with a uniquely crafted poem.

Tharoor has maintained unwavering loyalty in his relationship with Samson’s career. Throughout the years, the renowned politician has repeatedly expressed his backing during Samson’s occasional appearances with the national team, often acting as a vocal opponent of the consistency narrative that has followed the batter.

The homage was created in a traditional lyrical form, employing AABB rhyme pairs to reflect the rhythmic, harmonious character of Samson’s batting. The pattern—where the initial line rhymes with the second, and the third with the fourth—creates a rhythmic flow that mirrors the smooth journey Tharoor depicts in his poetry.

Samson achieved his second century for CSK in IPL 2026, showing immediate effectiveness as the new wicketkeeper-batter acquired from Rajasthan Royals. He became the second CSK batsman since Shane Watson in 2018 to score two centuries in a single IPL season.

There’s something about Sanju, a grace in the air,

With a flick of the wrists and a nonchalant stare.

When the timing is crisp and the ball meets the wood,

He’s doing the things that we all wish we could.

From Jaipur’s bright lights to the Wankhede sun,

He builds up the pressure… https://t.co/62a07KAF0X — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 24, 2026



Sanju Samson on his knock:

Speaking after CSK’s 103-run victory over MI in El Clásico, Samson said he focused on reading the conditions rather than pre-planning his innings, especially as the ball swung early and became tricky to bat on after the powerplay.

“Feels great to score a century in Wankhede vs MI. I am just looking at the conditions. The ball was swinging around and holding a bit. After the power play, we kept losing wickets. I thought it was important for a settled batsman to bat through. The game tells you what to do. You don’t have to be premeditating. With the experience I have, the team comes first,” Samson said during the post-match presentation.

The CSK batter further stressed the importance of adaptability and responsibility in a young side, adding that the team’s response after a string of losses was encouraging.

“It is my responsibility to understand the game. It’s a young team, but the attitude we’ve shown after three losses is commendable. Every game is important; we need to be ready and enjoy,” he noted.

Samson also reflected on the atmosphere at the Wankhede Stadium, calling it a special experience while playing for CSK. “It’s all new for me, so much yellow in Wankhede,” he added.

The Super Kings registered a dominant 103-run victory over MI, powered by a sensational century from Samson and a match-winning bowling performance led by Akeal Hosein.

Inputs from agencies

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