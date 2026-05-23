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Home > Uncategorized > Marco Rubio Meets PM Modi In Delhi, Extends White House Invite From Trump; What Was Discussed In The ‘Productive’ Meeting?

Marco Rubio Meets PM Modi In Delhi, Extends White House Invite From Trump; What Was Discussed In The ‘Productive’ Meeting?

US Secretary of State Marc Rubio met PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi for talks on trade, defence, security and critical technologies, and also invited him to visit the White House on behalf of President Donald Trump.

Marc Rubio meets PM Modi in Delhi (Image: ANI)
Marc Rubio meets PM Modi in Delhi (Image: ANI)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sat 2026-05-23 18:05 IST

US Secretary of State Marc Rubio on Saturday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and held wide-ranging talks focused on strengthening India-US relations across trade, security, defence and critical technologies. Marc Rubio further extended an invitation to PM Modi to visit the White House. The high-level meeting came at an important time as tensions around Iran continue to remain a major global concern and ahead of the upcoming QUAD foreign ministers’ meeting scheduled in New Delhi on May 26. Marc Rubio’s India visit is being seen as another major step in deepening the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. Senior officials from both countries attended the meeting, including External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and US Under Secretary of State Allison Hooker.

Productive talks held between PM Modi and Marc Rubio in New Delhi as PM gets invited to White House 

The meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Marc Rubio focused on expanding cooperation in several strategic sectors. Trade ties, security partnerships and critical technologies were among the key areas discussed during the talks. Calling the discussions “productive”, US Ambassador Sergio Gor highlighted how both countries are moving closer on important global and regional issues.

In a post on X, Gor said, “Great to join @SecRubio for a meeting with Prime Minister @narendramodi. We had a productive discussion on ways to deepen U.S.-India cooperation across security, trade, and critical technologies – areas that strengthen both our nations and advance a free and open Indo-Pacific. India is a vital partner to the United States!”

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The US envoy said in a post on X, “News! Secretary Marco Rubio extended an invite on behalf of President Donald Trump, for Prime Minister Modi to visit the White House in the near future!”

PM Modi says regional and global peace issues were also discussed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also shared details about the meeting on X and said regional and global peace and security issues came up during discussions with Marc Rubio. The statement gained attention because the meeting took place amid reports that US President Donald Trump was considering relaunching strikes on Iran after peace negotiations reportedly failed to make progress.

“We discussed sustained progress in the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and issues related to regional and global peace and security,” PM Modi posted on X. “India and the United States will continue to work closely for the global good,” he further added.

Rubio visits Kolkata and pays tribute to Mother Teresa

Before arriving in New Delhi, Marc Rubio visited Kolkata, where he paid tribute to Mother Teresa at the Missionaries of Charity. Accompanied by his wife Jeanette D Rubio, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and US Principal Deputy National Security Advisor Robert Gabriel, Rubio spent time at the charity founded by Mother Teresa.

In a post on X, Marc Rubio praised Mother Teresa’s humanitarian legacy and wrote, “I was honored to visit the Missionaries of Charity today to pay homage to her legacy and to see the living example of the Catholic faith in action.”

QUAD meeting and strategic cooperation remain major focus

According to the US ambassador, upcoming discussions between India and the United States will continue focusing on defence cooperation, advanced technologies, trade partnerships and collaboration under the QUAD framework.

The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal earlier said Marc Rubio’s visit would further strengthen the India-USA Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: India, Cyprus Reaffirm Support For Peace And Stability In The Indo-Pacific Region   

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Marco Rubio Meets PM Modi In Delhi, Extends White House Invite From Trump; What Was Discussed In The ‘Productive’ Meeting?
Marco Rubio Meets PM Modi In Delhi, Extends White House Invite From Trump; What Was Discussed In The ‘Productive’ Meeting?
Marco Rubio Meets PM Modi In Delhi, Extends White House Invite From Trump; What Was Discussed In The ‘Productive’ Meeting?
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