LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Director of National Intelligence Ganga Aaradhya Bachchan bookmyshow Samarth Singh Pune weather Abhijeet Dipke Banda 22k gold rate iphone 19 NEET re exam date 2026 iPhone 18 Pro chennai super kings Director of National Intelligence Ganga Aaradhya Bachchan bookmyshow Samarth Singh Pune weather Abhijeet Dipke Banda 22k gold rate iphone 19 NEET re exam date 2026 iPhone 18 Pro chennai super kings Director of National Intelligence Ganga Aaradhya Bachchan bookmyshow Samarth Singh Pune weather Abhijeet Dipke Banda 22k gold rate iphone 19 NEET re exam date 2026 iPhone 18 Pro chennai super kings Director of National Intelligence Ganga Aaradhya Bachchan bookmyshow Samarth Singh Pune weather Abhijeet Dipke Banda 22k gold rate iphone 19 NEET re exam date 2026 iPhone 18 Pro chennai super kings
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Director of National Intelligence Ganga Aaradhya Bachchan bookmyshow Samarth Singh Pune weather Abhijeet Dipke Banda 22k gold rate iphone 19 NEET re exam date 2026 iPhone 18 Pro chennai super kings Director of National Intelligence Ganga Aaradhya Bachchan bookmyshow Samarth Singh Pune weather Abhijeet Dipke Banda 22k gold rate iphone 19 NEET re exam date 2026 iPhone 18 Pro chennai super kings Director of National Intelligence Ganga Aaradhya Bachchan bookmyshow Samarth Singh Pune weather Abhijeet Dipke Banda 22k gold rate iphone 19 NEET re exam date 2026 iPhone 18 Pro chennai super kings Director of National Intelligence Ganga Aaradhya Bachchan bookmyshow Samarth Singh Pune weather Abhijeet Dipke Banda 22k gold rate iphone 19 NEET re exam date 2026 iPhone 18 Pro chennai super kings
LIVE TV
Home > World News > India, Cyprus Reaffirm Support For Peace And Stability In The Indo-Pacific Region

India, Cyprus Reaffirm Support For Peace And Stability In The Indo-Pacific Region

Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides and Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again expressed their joint support for a free, peaceful, open and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides and Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again expressed their joint support for a free, peaceful, open and prosperous Indo-Pacific region. Photo: AI Generated
Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides and Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again expressed their joint support for a free, peaceful, open and prosperous Indo-Pacific region. Photo: AI Generated

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Sat 2026-05-23 05:17 IST

Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides and Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again expressed their joint support for a free, peaceful, open and prosperous Indo-Pacific region that follows international laws, including UNCLOS, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office.

Prime Minister Modi appreciated Cyprus for joining the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative, underscoring its potential to deepen cooperation in maritime security as well as the sustainable use of marine resources.

Both leaders recognised the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor’s (IMEEC) transformational potential in reshaping and promoting global trade, connectivity and prosperity. They reiterated their shared commitment to promoting stability in the Eastern Mediterranean and the wider Middle East and emphasised the importance of fostering deeper engagement and corridors of interconnection from India through the wider Middle East to Europe.

You Might Be Interested In

They discussed the establishment of a Bilateral Connectivity Dialogue.

As per the statement, the leaders expressed their support for the early resolution of the conflict in Ukraine through dialogue, diplomacy and constructive engagement between the key stakeholders in order to achieve a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine in accordance with international law and the principles of the UN Charter.

On the recent developments in West Asia, both the Leaders underscored the importance of dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the underlying issues in a peaceful manner, including safe and unimpeded passage of maritime shipping.

The two leaders also discussed the importance of upholding the global non-proliferation architecture, recognising the value of India joining the Nuclear Suppliers Group, as per the statement.

Both leaders expressed satisfaction at the deepening of India-Cyprus relations, and in order to take forward the cooperation under the India-Cyprus Strategic Partnership, they directed both sides to work for the timely implementation of the India-Cyprus Joint Action Plan 2025-2029. The Leaders agreed to maintain regular interaction building upon the shared spirit of mutual respect and collaboration, the statement read.

Cyprus President thanked Prime Minister Modi for the excellent arrangements during his State Visit extended by the Government and the people of India. The Leaders reaffirmed their shared vision of Cyprus and India as strategic partners and vital connectors between Europe, the Mediterranean, and the Indo-Pacific, committed to advancing peace, stability, connectivity, and prosperity.

They reaffirmed their commitment to delivering tangible outcomes under the India-Cyprus Joint Action Plan 2025-2029 and to further strengthening India-Cyprus cooperation as a dynamic pillar of the broader India-EU strategic partnership.

The Leaders agreed that the present visit marks a decisive step in transforming a historically strong relationship into a new stage in bilateral relations, elevating the partnership into a more ambitious, modern, strategic, and future-oriented framework of cooperation. (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir Arrives in Iran for High-Level Peace Talks Amid Rising Tensions

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

India, Cyprus Reaffirm Support For Peace And Stability In The Indo-Pacific Region
Tags: Cyprus PresidentIndo-Pacific regionjoint supportnarendra modiNikos Christodoulidesprime-minister

RELATED News

Texas Weather Forecast Today (May 22, 2026): Dallas, Austin, Houston, San Antonio & El Paso Temperature Update

Who is Tulsi Gabbard? First Hindu US Intelligence Chief Quits Trump Cabinet

US Tightens Green Card Rules: How New Immigration Policy Will Impact Students, Workers And Visa Seekers

Emergency Landing News: United Flight, US-Bound Plane Diverted & Passenger Incident — Full Details

India’s Viral Cockroach Janta Party Crosses Border, Pakistan Gets Its Own ‘Cockroach Awami Party’

LATEST NEWS

IPL 2026 Orange Cap Standings On May 22 After SRH vs RCB: Sai Sudharsan Maintains Lead, Heinrich Klaasen Closes Gap | Check Top 10 List

Fed Chair Swearing-In: Kevin Warsh Takes Charge At Crucial Time For US Economy

IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 22 After SRH vs RCB—KKR, RCB, MI, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

Heatwave Alert: All Schools In Ghaziabad Shut From May 23 As DM Issues Strict Order

David Alaba Leaves Real Madrid Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026 | Here’s Why

Bigg Boss OTT Actress Names Shreyas Iyer as The Cricketer She Wants to ‘Date’ Amid IPL 2026

Virat Kohli To Reverse Test Retirement? Childhood Coach’s Revelation Sparks Blockbuster Return

Aishwarya Rai At Cannes 2026: Bollywood Diva Amps Up Drama In Blue Mermaid Dress

UP Viral Video Sparks Outrage After Young Man Drinks Beer During Ritual Bath In River Ganga In Varanasi

‘It Diminishes Him’: Gul Panag Slams Dhruv Rathee For Urging Foreign Journalists To Humiliate PM Modi

India, Cyprus Reaffirm Support For Peace And Stability In The Indo-Pacific Region

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India, Cyprus Reaffirm Support For Peace And Stability In The Indo-Pacific Region

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India, Cyprus Reaffirm Support For Peace And Stability In The Indo-Pacific Region
India, Cyprus Reaffirm Support For Peace And Stability In The Indo-Pacific Region
India, Cyprus Reaffirm Support For Peace And Stability In The Indo-Pacific Region
India, Cyprus Reaffirm Support For Peace And Stability In The Indo-Pacific Region

QUICK LINKS