Who is Tulsi Gabbard? Indian-Origin US Intelligence Chief Quits Trump Cabinet

Tulsi Gabbard will be resigning as Director of National Intelligence from Donal Trump’s cabinet, Fox News reported. The report said Gabbard has taken the decision to support her husband through his battle with “an extremely rare form of bone cancer.”

Tulsi Gabbard Informs Trump About Resignation Decision

Gabbard notified Trump of her decision during a meeting in the Oval Office Friday. Her last day at ODNI is expected to be June 30. In her letter, Gabbard wrote she is “deeply grateful for the trust you placed in me and for the opportunity to lead the Office of the Director of National Intelligence for the last year and a half.”

Tulsi Gabbard Says Husband Faces Major Health Challenges

“Unfortunately, I must submit my resignation, effective June 30, 2026,” she wrote. “My husband, Abraham, has recently been diagnosed with an extremely rare form of bone cancer.”



Gabbard Highlights Her Work Before Exit

Gabbard further said her husband “faces major challenges in the coming weeks and months.”

“At this time, I must step away from public service to be by his side and fully support him through this battle,” she wrote. Gabbard said she has “made significant progress at the ODNI — advancing unprecedented transparency and restoring integrity to the intelligence community,” but said she recognizes “there is still important work to be done.”

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