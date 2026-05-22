UP Viral Video Sparks Outrage After Young Man Drinks Beer During Ritual Bath In River Ganga In Varanasi

UP VIRAL VIDEO: A video of a young man drinking what was believed to be beer during a ritual bath in the River Ganga in Varanasi has gone viral on social media. This quickly led to an outcry from several devotees. The accused is suspected to be a resident of Rohtas district in Bihar, and an effort is underway to capture him, authorities said. In this context, ACP Dashashwamedh Atul Anjan Tripathi said that the police have taken cognisance of the video that went viral and identified the person who appeared in that video.

Varanasi viral video: What did the cops say?

The location of the incident took place, and the video’s authenticity is being investigated in detail, he added, noting that the man resides in Rohtas in Bihar, and a police team would be sent there to arrest him. Police routinely patrolled the area, the ACP said, and urged religious devotees and visitors not to commit acts that could offend religious sentiments or the law.

“We make an appeal to people not to do anything which offends anyone’s faith, or which goes against religious beliefs, or against public order.

The incident has come on the back of past controversies related to other events in Varanasi’s Ganges, such as people eating biriyani and littering the river with leftover bones after an iftar gathering on a boat during the Ramazan period, among other incidents, and a separate one of beer parties held on boats in the river.

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