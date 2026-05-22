Who Was Yves Sakila? Hundreds Protest In Dublin Over Congolese Man’s Death, Dubbed ‘Ireland’s George Floyd’

DUBIN PROTESTS: Dublin protesters, expressing “anger” and “grief” over the death of a man in the city centre, have been at the gates of the Irish Parliament. Last Friday, a man named Yves Sakila died after having a confrontation on Henry Street in Dublin. The 35-year-old was stopped by several security guards after what he allegedly did at a store. A number of security guards detained Sakila for what he allegedly did at a store. Soon thereafter, the Congolese man passed away in the hospital. The footage of the incident has been shared on social media, and the Irish Network Against Racism (INAR) has called it “very disturbing”, while Irish police are investigating the incident.

A crowd of several hundred people was holding a protest on Thursday, and posters saying “Justice for Yves” were held up in the crowd. Protesters urged a thorough investigation into Sakila’s death and asked that his name not be forgotten.

What happened with Yves Sakila?

A security guard on Henry Street reported the incident to the Gardaí (Irish Police), who are believed to have been alerted to the thefts. The Gardaí (Irish police) were alerted to the thefts by a security guard in Henry Street, who is believed to have detained Sakila following an alleged shoplifting incident at about 17:00 local time on Friday.

A man in his 80s was seriously injured when he tried to run away, they said. He was admitted to the hospital, but without life-threatening injuries. At the scene, Sakila went limp and was taken by ambulance to Mater Hospital, where he passed away later.

Hundreds protest in Dublin over Congolese man’s death — ‘Ireland’s George Floyd’ Yves Sakila, 35, dies after being pinned down by security guards for 5 minutes over alleged shoplifting ‘Can’t believe it happened in America in 2020 and happened in Ireland in 2026’ — his friend pic.twitter.com/8kr27HfWhm — RT (@RT_com) May 22, 2026

Who was Yves Sakila?

Yves Sakila was originally from the Democratic Republic of Congo, but he spent his childhood in Galway and Dublin. After an incident outside Arnotts, a well-known Dublin department store, footage started popping up online showing several security guards pinning him face down on the ground. Gardaí told BBC News NI they’re still looking into everything, and right now, there’s nothing major to report. They’ve handed the case over to Fiosrú, Ireland’s police ombudsman, for a deeper investigation.

Arnotts released a statement saying everyone there is really saddened by Yves’ death and offered their sympathies to his family, friends, and Ireland’s Congolese community.

There has been a sharp rise in anti-immigrant protests in Ireland in recent years. Anti-immigrant activists helped trigger large-scale rioting in central Dublin in 2023, close to where Sakila died. The video of his death has shocked the nation and been described by lawmakers in parliament as “distressing” and “disturbing”.

Prime Minister Micheal Martin repeated calls on Thursday for a thorough investigation and said the manner in which Sakila died has caused huge concern across society. The protesters outside parliament chanted “no cover-up, no delay”. Some held signs saying “Justice” and “cead mile failte (the Irish phrase for welcome) is for everyone”. Police said on Thursday that a post-mortem examination had been completed and that the results are not being released for operational reasons.

(With inputs from agencies)

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