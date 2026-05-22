SRH vs RCB Prediction: Who Will Be The Man Of The Match, Best Batter, Best Bowler In Today IPL 2026 Match

SRH vs RCB Prediction IPL 2026: The IPL 2026 league stage is nearing its end in a thrilling fashion with Match 67 being an absolute blockbuster. Table toppers Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will be hosted by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. Both teams have already assuredly qualified for the playoffs, but there is still a big prize up for grabs – a win here could secure a coveted top-two finish and give a crucial safety net heading into Qualifier 1.

The Uppal stadium has been notorious for being a flat track and a true batting paradise which has historically produced astronomical totals. With a lightning quick outfield and no help for the bowlers, fans can expect an explosive boundary-fest under the Hyderabad lights. Let’s take a look at the predictions for the high-stakes encounter today.

SRH vs RCB Best Batter Prediction: Abhishek Sharma (SRH)

RCB’s legendary Virat Kohli has been in majestic touch this season with more than 500 runs. But the conditions tonight will be just right for Sunrisers Hyderabad’s ultra-aggressive opener Abhishek Sharma. Abhishek has been in stunning form in IPL 2026, amassing over 500 runs at a staggering strike rate of over 200. He’s already got one of the season’s best individual score (135*) and loves to work with the powerplay restrictions on true-bounce wickets. Abhishek is expected to make a statement from the first over itself and be the best batter of the match in front of a passionate home crowd.

SRH vs RCB Best Bowler Prediction: Josh Hazlewood (RCB)

Surviving a T20 clash at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium requires exceptional discipline, and RCB’s Josh Hazlewood possesses exactly that. While former SRH hero Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been phenomenal for RCB this season—dominating the Purple Cap charts with his swing—Hazlewood will be the tactical key tonight. His nagging hard lengths, impeccable control, and clever variations will be vital in dismantling SRH’s feared “Travishek” (Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma) opening combination. Hazlewood’s ability to maintain an economy rate under 8.00 during the powerplay makes him the prime candidate to be the best bowler.

SRH vs RCB Man of the Match Prediction: Heinrich Klaasen (SRH)

Chasing down big totals or setting daunting targets often boils down to middle-overs mastery and no one does it better than Heinrich Klaasen. This destructive SRH wicketkeeper-batter has been a spin-buster this season, accumulating 555 runs. With the second innings likely to be aided by the evening dew, Klaasen’s ability to clear the ropes against pace and spin without much effort will be a factor in the outcome. Klaasen is expected to bag the Man of the Match award if he anchors the middle order and guides SRH to a sweet revenge victory against RCB.

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