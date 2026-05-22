LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th pay commission Abhijeet Dipke entertainment news Banda 22k gold rate iphone 19 NEET re exam date 2026 Baljit Singh iPhone 18 Pro cabinet chennai super kings Andrea del Val banking stocks idea share 8th pay commission Abhijeet Dipke entertainment news Banda 22k gold rate iphone 19 NEET re exam date 2026 Baljit Singh iPhone 18 Pro cabinet chennai super kings Andrea del Val banking stocks idea share 8th pay commission Abhijeet Dipke entertainment news Banda 22k gold rate iphone 19 NEET re exam date 2026 Baljit Singh iPhone 18 Pro cabinet chennai super kings Andrea del Val banking stocks idea share 8th pay commission Abhijeet Dipke entertainment news Banda 22k gold rate iphone 19 NEET re exam date 2026 Baljit Singh iPhone 18 Pro cabinet chennai super kings Andrea del Val banking stocks idea share
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th pay commission Abhijeet Dipke entertainment news Banda 22k gold rate iphone 19 NEET re exam date 2026 Baljit Singh iPhone 18 Pro cabinet chennai super kings Andrea del Val banking stocks idea share 8th pay commission Abhijeet Dipke entertainment news Banda 22k gold rate iphone 19 NEET re exam date 2026 Baljit Singh iPhone 18 Pro cabinet chennai super kings Andrea del Val banking stocks idea share 8th pay commission Abhijeet Dipke entertainment news Banda 22k gold rate iphone 19 NEET re exam date 2026 Baljit Singh iPhone 18 Pro cabinet chennai super kings Andrea del Val banking stocks idea share 8th pay commission Abhijeet Dipke entertainment news Banda 22k gold rate iphone 19 NEET re exam date 2026 Baljit Singh iPhone 18 Pro cabinet chennai super kings Andrea del Val banking stocks idea share
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > FIFA World Cup 2026: England Announce 26-Man Squad as Phil Foden, Harry Maguire, Cole Palmer Miss Out | Full Team List

FIFA World Cup 2026: England Announce 26-Man Squad as Phil Foden, Harry Maguire, Cole Palmer Miss Out | Full Team List

Check the complete England FIFA World Cup 2026 squad list in table format. Discover the final 26-man roster selected by Thomas Tuchel featuring Harry Kane.

FIFA World Cup 2026: England Announce 26-Man Squad as Phil Foden, Harry Maguire, Cole Palmer Miss Out | Full Team List (Image Source: X)
FIFA World Cup 2026: England Announce 26-Man Squad as Phil Foden, Harry Maguire, Cole Palmer Miss Out | Full Team List (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Published: Fri 2026-05-22 15:11 IST

England national football team manager Thomas Tuchel has officially revealed the final 26-man roster for the FIFA World Cup 2026. The massive announcement made today, May 22 2026, confirms the elite group of players travelling to the United States, Canada and Mexico. The Three Lions are aggressively chasing global glory with a perfectly balanced squad completely ready for intense competition. By successfully mixing legendary veterans like Harry Kane with exciting young talents, the management has built a team fully prepared to end their long wait for a world championship trophy. Fans worldwide are actively discussing these major selections as the team gears up for their crucial opening matches.

England FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad List

Player Name Playing Position Current Club
Jordan Pickford Goalkeeper Everton
Dean Henderson Goalkeeper Crystal Palace
James Trafford Goalkeeper Manchester City
Reece James Defender Chelsea
Tino Livramento Defender Newcastle United
John Stones Defender Manchester City
Marc Guehi Defender Manchester City
Ezri Konsa Defender Aston Villa
Dan Burn Defender Newcastle United
Jarell Quansah Defender Bayer Leverkusen
Nico O Reilly Defender Manchester City
Djed Spence Defender Tottenham Hotspur
Declan Rice Midfielder Arsenal
Elliot Anderson Midfielder Nottingham Forest
Kobbie Mainoo Midfielder Manchester United
Jordan Henderson Midfielder Brentford
Morgan Rogers Midfielder Aston Villa
Jude Bellingham Midfielder Real Madrid
Eberechi Eze Midfielder Arsenal
Harry Kane Forward Bayern Munich
Ivan Toney Forward Al Ahli
Ollie Watkins Forward Aston Villa
Bukayo Saka Forward Arsenal
Noni Madueke Forward Arsenal
Marcus Rashford Forward Barcelona
Anthony Gordon Forward Newcastle United

Key Inclusions and Major Omissions by Thomas Tuchel ft. Harry Maguire, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Cole Palmer, and More

For this highly crucial FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign, manager Thomas Tuchel has made several incredibly bold tactical decisions that clearly highlight his strict footballing philosophy.

The most heavily discussed topic is undoubtedly the notable omission of major attacking stars like Phil Foden and Cole Palmer. Despite their undeniable world-class technical abilities, Tuchel has seemingly prioritised pure pace and physical directness over intricate playmakers. Dropping veteran defender Harry Maguire also officially signals the definitive end of an era for the national team. The manager has strictly opted for significantly faster centre-backs who can easily maintain a very high defensive line under immense global pressure.

You Might Be Interested In

On the other hand, the brilliant inclusion of fresh young talents like Elliot Anderson and James Trafford strongly highlights the management’s focus on long-term stability and massive tactical flexibility. Trafford brings exceptional ball distribution skills perfectly suiting the modern passing game from the back, while Anderson provides the relentless midfield energy required for intense tournament football.

Also Read -SRH vs RCB: How Can Sunrisers Hyderabad And Royal Challengers Bengaluru Qualify For IPL 2026 Qualifier 1? — Explained

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

FIFA World Cup 2026: England Announce 26-Man Squad as Phil Foden, Harry Maguire, Cole Palmer Miss Out | Full Team List
Tags: Bukayo SakaEngland FIFA World Cup 2026 squadEngland National Football TeamFIFA World Cup 2026football world cupFootball World Cup RosterHarry KaneJude Bellinghammarcus rashfordThomas TuchelThree Lions

RELATED News

RCB vs SRH: Will Virat Kohli Play Today’s IPL Match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium? New Update on Phil Salt | Check Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Predicted Playing XI

SRH vs RCB: How Can Sunrisers Hyderabad And Royal Challengers Bengaluru Qualify For IPL 2026 Qualifier 1? — Explained

SRH vs RCB Winner and Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL 2026 Match Between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru?

SRH vs RCB Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For Match 67 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

CSK vs GT: Gujarat Titans Fans’ Controversial Gesture Towards Chennai Super Kings Supporters at Narendra Modi Stadium Goes Viral | WATCH

LATEST NEWS

FIFA World Cup 2026: England Announce 26-Man Squad as Phil Foden, Harry Maguire, Cole Palmer Miss Out | Full Team List

Albino ‘Donald Trump’ Buffalo That Went Viral in Bangladesh Because of Its Flowing Golden Hair To Be Sacrificed

Cockroach Janta Party’s Instagram Followers Mostly From Pakistan, Bangladesh And Turkey? Here’s What The Numbers Reveal

New Honda City 2026 Facelift: Price In India, Variants, Mileage & Hybrid Engine Details

Supreme Court Questions Students On Reservation: ‘Parents In Good Jobs, Get Good Income, Children Want Reservation’

Mumbai Weather Report Today (May 22, 2026): Pre-Monsoon Rain Hits Mulund, Thane & Navi Mumbai; IMD Predicts Thunderstorms & Cooler Temperatures

8th Pay Commission Updates: How Much Will Pensioners Really Gain? Expected Pension Hike Breakdown

Did Shahid Afridi Meet Lyari Gang’s Uzair Baloch In 2013? Dhurandhar Fans Dig Out Old Photo, Tag Aditya Dhar

From Surat to the World: Hulaboo’s Passport Campaign Turns Play into Travel Dreams

Heatwave Forces School Closures Across India As States Announce Early Summer Vacations And Timing Changes

FIFA World Cup 2026: England Announce 26-Man Squad as Phil Foden, Harry Maguire, Cole Palmer Miss Out | Full Team List

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

FIFA World Cup 2026: England Announce 26-Man Squad as Phil Foden, Harry Maguire, Cole Palmer Miss Out | Full Team List

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

FIFA World Cup 2026: England Announce 26-Man Squad as Phil Foden, Harry Maguire, Cole Palmer Miss Out | Full Team List
FIFA World Cup 2026: England Announce 26-Man Squad as Phil Foden, Harry Maguire, Cole Palmer Miss Out | Full Team List
FIFA World Cup 2026: England Announce 26-Man Squad as Phil Foden, Harry Maguire, Cole Palmer Miss Out | Full Team List
FIFA World Cup 2026: England Announce 26-Man Squad as Phil Foden, Harry Maguire, Cole Palmer Miss Out | Full Team List

QUICK LINKS