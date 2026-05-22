Mumbai Weather Report Today (May 22, 2026): Pre-Monsoon Rain Hits Mulund, Thane & Navi Mumbai; IMD Predicts Thunderstorms & Cooler Temperatures

Mumbai Weather Report Today (22 May 2026): Mumbai received its first pre monsoon rainfall of the season in Mulund and its nearby regions on Friday 22 and it made the residence shade some relief from the intense heat burning Mumbai and the humidity which was making the people of Mumbai uncomfortable and stressed. According to the reports the areas like Mulund, Bhandup, Thane, Navi Mumbai are going to experience sudden rainfall, cloudy skies and high winds and the temperature is also going to be cooled down in the afternoon and the evening hours making people shed some relief. On X videos about the Mumbai rains are going viral as citizens are happy that they can finally have some relief from the heat and the humid weather. Weather experts believe that the sudden intervention of this rain is the moisty winds coming from the Arabian sea and causing the temperature to go down and forming some rain clouds which help the temperature to go down across the Mumbai Metropolitan region (MMR). The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also indicated that the conditions around the Mumbai regions is going to cool down in the coming days.
Mumbai Live Temperature, Sunrise-Sunset & Moonrise-Moonset
|Mumbai Region
|Temperature
|Weather Condition
|Sunrise
|Sunset
|Moonrise
|Moonset
|Mulund
|31°C
|Moderate rainfall activity
|06:01 AM
|07:06 PM
|11:28 PM
|10:02 AM
|Bhandup
|31°C
|Cloudy with rain showers
|06:01 AM
|07:06 PM
|11:28 PM
|10:02 AM
|Thane
|32°C
|Humid with thunderstorms
|06:00 AM
|07:05 PM
|11:27 PM
|10:01 AM
|Navi Mumbai
|32°C
|Gusty winds and rainfall
|06:00 AM
|07:05 PM
|11:27 PM
|10:01 AM
|Andheri
|33°C
|Humid with cloudy skies
|06:01 AM
|07:06 PM
|11:28 PM
|10:02 AM
|Bandra
|32°C
|Sticky weather conditions
|06:01 AM
|07:06 PM
|11:28 PM
|10:02 AM
|Colaba
|31°C
|Breezy coastal weather
|06:01 AM
|07:06 PM
|11:28 PM
|10:02 AM
Why Is Mumbai Witnessing Early Pre-Monsoon Rainfall?
The meteorologists have pointed out that the strengthening of moist air currents emanating from the Arabian Sea and favorable atmospheric circulations have resulted in an early onset of rainfall activity in and around Mumbai, along with other parts of Maharashtra. The weather experts are of the opinion that high humidity, increased cloud formations, coastal breezes, and unstable atmospheric conditions have created ideal conditions for heavy rainfall activity and storms in the region. Apart from the moisture currents, which are making the weather humid and sticky in Mumbai, pre-monsoon activities are being intensified day by day in Western India.
How Will Mumbai Rains Impact Daily Life?
|Sector Affected
|Expected Impact
|Road Traffic
|Slow movement during rain
|Local Trains
|Minor delays possible
|Flights
|Weather-related delays likely
|Coastal Areas
|Gusty winds and rough weather
|Daily Life
|Relief from heat and humidity
Because of the rains Mumbai will see a improvement in overall AQI level and can also have better air condition in the coming days because rain will settle the dust particles in the air and will cause the people the breath in some fresh air, areas like these Andheri, Worli, Kandivali East, and Walkeshwar are going to see some improvement in their AQI.
What Is The 15-Day Weather Forecast For Mumbai?
|Date
|Expected Temperature
|Weather Trend
|22 May 2026
|27°C – 34°C
|Thunderstorms and rainfall likely
|23 May 2026
|27°C – 33°C
|Cloudy skies continue
|24 May 2026
|26°C – 33°C
|Moderate rain chances
|25 May 2026
|26°C – 32°C
|Gusty winds likely
|26 May 2026
|26°C – 32°C
|Humidity remains high
|27 May 2026
|25°C – 31°C
|Thunderstorms may intensify
|28 May 2026
|25°C – 31°C
|Frequent rain spells possible
|29 May 2026
|25°C – 30°C
|Cloud cover remains active
|30 May 2026
|24°C – 30°C
|Coastal showers likely
|31 May 2026
|24°C – 30°C
|Rainfall activity may increase
|1 June 2026
|24°C – 29°C
|Humid and cloudy weather
|2 June 2026
|24°C – 29°C
|Monsoon conditions may strengthen
|3 June 2026
|24°C – 28°C
|Moderate rainfall likely
|4 June 2026
|24°C – 28°C
|Cloudy skies continue
|5 June 2026
|24°C – 28°C
|Possible monsoon arrival period
According to meteorologists, it is possible for humid weather, clouds, thunderstorms, strong winds, and rains to keep happening in Mumbai for the next few days due to pre-monsoon systems gaining strength in Maharashtra and the western parts of India. Moist winds blowing from the Arabian Sea are constantly contributing to increased humidity and cloud formations in the city. According to weather specialists, sudden rainfalls, lightening, and thunderstorms may happen quite often, particularly in the late afternoons and evenings. Waterlogging may be experienced by some low-lying coastal areas due to intense rains.
Also read: Bangalore Flash Flood Report Today (22 May 2026): Heavy Rain, Waterlogging, Traffic Jams Hit Whitefield, Silk Board, Bellandur & KR Circle
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