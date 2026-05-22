Mumbai Weather Report Today (May 22, 2026): Pre-Monsoon Rain Hits Mulund, Thane & Navi Mumbai; IMD Predicts Thunderstorms & Cooler Temperatures

Mumbai Weather Report Today (22 May 2026): Mumbai received its first pre monsoon rainfall of the season in Mulund and its nearby regions on Friday 22 and it made the residence shade some relief from the intense heat burning Mumbai and the humidity which was making the people of Mumbai uncomfortable and stressed. According to the reports the areas like Mulund, Bhandup, Thane, Navi Mumbai are going to experience sudden rainfall, cloudy skies and high winds and the temperature is also going to be cooled down in the afternoon and the evening hours making people shed some relief. On X videos about the Mumbai rains are going viral as citizens are happy that they can finally have some relief from the heat and the humid weather. Weather experts believe that the sudden intervention of this rain is the moisty winds coming from the Arabian sea and causing the temperature to go down and forming some rain clouds which help the temperature to go down across the Mumbai Metropolitan region (MMR). The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also indicated that the conditions around the Mumbai regions is going to cool down in the coming days.

Mumbai Live Temperature, Sunrise-Sunset & Moonrise-Moonset

Mumbai Region Temperature Weather Condition Sunrise Sunset Moonrise Moonset Mulund 31°C Moderate rainfall activity 06:01 AM 07:06 PM 11:28 PM 10:02 AM Bhandup 31°C Cloudy with rain showers 06:01 AM 07:06 PM 11:28 PM 10:02 AM Thane 32°C Humid with thunderstorms 06:00 AM 07:05 PM 11:27 PM 10:01 AM Navi Mumbai 32°C Gusty winds and rainfall 06:00 AM 07:05 PM 11:27 PM 10:01 AM Andheri 33°C Humid with cloudy skies 06:01 AM 07:06 PM 11:28 PM 10:02 AM Bandra 32°C Sticky weather conditions 06:01 AM 07:06 PM 11:28 PM 10:02 AM Colaba 31°C Breezy coastal weather 06:01 AM 07:06 PM 11:28 PM 10:02 AM

Why Is Mumbai Witnessing Early Pre-Monsoon Rainfall?

The meteorologists have pointed out that the strengthening of moist air currents emanating from the Arabian Sea and favorable atmospheric circulations have resulted in an early onset of rainfall activity in and around Mumbai, along with other parts of Maharashtra. The weather experts are of the opinion that high humidity, increased cloud formations, coastal breezes, and unstable atmospheric conditions have created ideal conditions for heavy rainfall activity and storms in the region. Apart from the moisture currents, which are making the weather humid and sticky in Mumbai, pre-monsoon activities are being intensified day by day in Western India.

How Will Mumbai Rains Impact Daily Life?

Sector Affected Expected Impact Road Traffic Slow movement during rain Local Trains Minor delays possible Flights Weather-related delays likely Coastal Areas Gusty winds and rough weather Daily Life Relief from heat and humidity

Because of the rains Mumbai will see a improvement in overall AQI level and can also have better air condition in the coming days because rain will settle the dust particles in the air and will cause the people the breath in some fresh air, areas like these Andheri, Worli, Kandivali East, and Walkeshwar are going to see some improvement in their AQI.

What Is The 15-Day Weather Forecast For Mumbai?

Date Expected Temperature Weather Trend 22 May 2026 27°C – 34°C Thunderstorms and rainfall likely 23 May 2026 27°C – 33°C Cloudy skies continue 24 May 2026 26°C – 33°C Moderate rain chances 25 May 2026 26°C – 32°C Gusty winds likely 26 May 2026 26°C – 32°C Humidity remains high 27 May 2026 25°C – 31°C Thunderstorms may intensify 28 May 2026 25°C – 31°C Frequent rain spells possible 29 May 2026 25°C – 30°C Cloud cover remains active 30 May 2026 24°C – 30°C Coastal showers likely 31 May 2026 24°C – 30°C Rainfall activity may increase 1 June 2026 24°C – 29°C Humid and cloudy weather 2 June 2026 24°C – 29°C Monsoon conditions may strengthen 3 June 2026 24°C – 28°C Moderate rainfall likely 4 June 2026 24°C – 28°C Cloudy skies continue 5 June 2026 24°C – 28°C Possible monsoon arrival period

According to meteorologists, it is possible for humid weather, clouds, thunderstorms, strong winds, and rains to keep happening in Mumbai for the next few days due to pre-monsoon systems gaining strength in Maharashtra and the western parts of India. Moist winds blowing from the Arabian Sea are constantly contributing to increased humidity and cloud formations in the city. According to weather specialists, sudden rainfalls, lightening, and thunderstorms may happen quite often, particularly in the late afternoons and evenings. Waterlogging may be experienced by some low-lying coastal areas due to intense rains.

Also read: Bangalore Flash Flood Report Today (22 May 2026): Heavy Rain, Waterlogging, Traffic Jams Hit Whitefield, Silk Board, Bellandur & KR Circle