RCB vs SRH: Will Virat Kohli Play Today’s IPL Match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium? New Update on Phil Salt | Check Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Predicted Playing XI

Fans are on the lookout for huge updates on Virat Kohli ahead of IPL 2026’s Match 67. Sunrisers Hyderabad will be hosting Royal Challengers Bengaluru tonight, Friday, May 22, 2016, at the mega Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. While the hosts are desperately in need of a huge win, the situation is just the opposite for the visiting team. For Royal Challengers Bengaluru are now sitting comfortably at the top of the points table, huge speculations are doing the rounds suggesting that the team management might strategically rest Virat Kohli for this particular match.

RCB vs SRH: Why Virat Kohli Can be Rested?

RCB have been astonishingly consistent in IPL 2026. With 18 important points already on the board, they are in a very strong position to end up at the pole in the playoff standings. Making the playoffs has given the wonderful opportunity to rest some players, given the gruelling nature of the competition in severe heat, putting a diabolical strain on their players’ health. Resting iKohli makes absolute sense given the minimal impact on the immediate game result.

RCB vs SRH: Workload Management Before The IPL 2026 Playoffs

Extreme physical fitness is a necessity for modern cricket. So, workload management is a very important strategy for RCB. Virat Kohli is not only doing extremely well at the top order but also continuously playing huge innings and fielding actively for long hours, which increases his pressure. Of course, the upcoming playoff matches require being in top physical and mental form.

Resting Virat effectively against Sunrisers Hyderabad, the management could ensure that he completely avoids any unnecessary minor injury risks or extreme fatigue. A fully rested and highly motivated Virat Kohli is going to be a threat to any team in the big knockout games.

RCB vs SRH: Who Could Replace Virat Kohli In The Playing Eleven?

If Kohli is given a rest tonight, it completely opens up a massive opportunity for other talented players waiting in the dugout. The management might strongly consider promoting an explosive young talent like Anuj Rawat or Suyash Prabhudessai to bat at the top order alongside the regular openers.

This specific tactical change would also allow the coaching staff to carefully test their bench strength and properly evaluate their backup options right before heading into the most crucial phase of the tournament.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Probable Eleven: Jacob Bethell, Anuj Rawat/Suyash Prabhudessai, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Tim David, Jitesh Sharma, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam, Josh Hazlewood.

Impact Players: Venkatesh Iyer/ Jacob Duffy.

Also Read – SRH vs RCB Winner and Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL 2026 Match Between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru?