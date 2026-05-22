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Home > Education News > MBOSE SSLC Supplementary Result 2026 Declared at megresults.nic.in; Check Official website, Class 10 Marksheet Download Link and How to Check Result

MBOSE SSLC Supplementary Result 2026 Declared at megresults.nic.in; Check Official website, Class 10 Marksheet Download Link and How to Check Result

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has released the SSLC supplementary result 2026.

MBOSE SSLC Supplementary Result 2026
MBOSE SSLC Supplementary Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Fri 2026-05-22 13:25 IST

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has released the SSLC supplementary result 2026 for Class 10 students today, May 22. All candidates who appeared for their supplementary examinations can now download and check the provisional marksheets from the official result portal at megresults.nic.in. Students can use their roll number and captcha code to view their result online. Candidates who were unable to clear one or more subjects in body examination have taken the supplementary examinations between May 1 and May 8. The board has advised all students to cross-check all the details mentioned on the online marksheet after downloading and saving the provisional document.

How to check MBOSE SSLC supplementary result 2026

Students can visit the official MBOSE result website and click on the SSLC Supplementary Result 2026 link found on the homepage to check the Class 10 supplementary result.

The marksheet will be displayed on the screen which will be downloaded and stored. In the online scorecard has detailed information about the subject-wise marks, result status overall, and other basic examination details.

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Where else can students find MBOSE marksheet

Students can also download their Class 10 supplementary marksheet through DigiLocker. Candidates need to log in to the DigiLocker website or application using their registered adhaar credentials or mobile number. Candidates need to go to the education section and search Meghalaya Board of School Education. They just need to click on the class ten marksheet for the year 2026.

After registering and entering the required details the digital marksheet can be downloaded instantly. The DigiLocker copy is also acceptable as a provisional academic document till the original certificate is issued.

What are the passing marks for MBOSE SSLC supplementary exam 2026

As per the board’s guidelines, to qualify the supplementary examination, students have to score at least 30 percent marks in each subject. If the candidates fail to secure the minimum passing marks in any subject, they may have to reappear for future examinations as per the decisions of the board. The board has also notified that the result posted online on the official portal is provisional in nature.

When will students receive original MBOSE marksheets

The Meghalaya Board notified that the original marksheet and certificates will be distributed later through respective schools. Students are advised to stay connected with their schools for further updates regarding the collection of official documents and certificates.

The schools will receive the original mark sheet after the result processing and verification formalities are completed by the board.

Why is MBOSE supplementary result important for students

The supplementary examination provides a once in a lifetime chance to students to clear their failed subjects and move ahead in their academics without losing an academic year. Now the students who qualify the supplementary examination are eligible for admission to the higher secondary courses available in various streams. Education expert say supplementary exams have the importance of reducing the academic pressure in students’ mind and provides them with a second chance to improve their academic results.

As one of the largest state board examinations of Meghalaya, MBOSE SSLC examination is conducted every year for Class 10 students of the state. 

Also Read: JEE Advanced 2026 Response Sheet Released at cportal.jeeadv.ac.in; Check Answer Key Date, Result Time and Score Calculation Details

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MBOSE SSLC Supplementary Result 2026 Declared at megresults.nic.in; Check Official website, Class 10 Marksheet Download Link and How to Check Result
Tags: MBOSE Class 10 Result 2026MBOSE result 2026MBOSE SSLC supplementary result 2026Meghalaya Board SSLC resultMeghalaya SSLC supplementary result

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MBOSE SSLC Supplementary Result 2026 Declared at megresults.nic.in; Check Official website, Class 10 Marksheet Download Link and How to Check Result
MBOSE SSLC Supplementary Result 2026 Declared at megresults.nic.in; Check Official website, Class 10 Marksheet Download Link and How to Check Result
MBOSE SSLC Supplementary Result 2026 Declared at megresults.nic.in; Check Official website, Class 10 Marksheet Download Link and How to Check Result
MBOSE SSLC Supplementary Result 2026 Declared at megresults.nic.in; Check Official website, Class 10 Marksheet Download Link and How to Check Result

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