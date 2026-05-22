Patna Schools To Remain Shut For Primary Classes Amid Heatwave, New Timings Issued For Std 6-8

Amid rising temperatures and an intense heatwave, the Patna district administration has altered school timings for the welfare of the children. This was mandated by the Patna district magistrate on Thursday and will be in effect from 22nd May to 26th May 2026. As per the school regulation order, classes from pre-primary to class 5 will not be conducted in any school in the district. However, schools may conduct classes for students of Classes 6 to 8 till 10.30 am. This move was taken as many parts of Bihar are experiencing a heatwave, and temperatures have gone up substantially.

Why did Patna administration alter school timings

The Patna administration has changed school timings, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had warned about intense heatwave-like conditions in many parts of Bihar. The scorching daytime temperatures and the risk of heat exhaustion, heatstroke, and dehydration are extremely high for the school children.

The Patna district administration had taken this step to protect the students from the heatwave. The youngsters are more prone to hot weather and are highly vulnerable to heat waves when compared to adults. The Patna administration has asked schools to avoid outdoor activity for students during this time and to maintain adequate drinking water facilities on campus.

What are Patna school timings during a heatwave

Physical classes till Class 5 will be suspended in all schools in the Patna district during this period. The classes will not be conducted in any school in the district till 26th May. Schools can continue to conduct morning classes for students up to Class 8. Classes will end at 10.30 am daily.

The Patna district administration is planning to review the weather pattern after 26th May and will make an announcement about reopening schools or extending the ban. Private and government schools in the Patna district are to closely observe the revised timetable.

How is this heatwave impacting Bihar

In the previous days, numerous districts across Bihar have been affected by extremely high temperatures. In some places, the temperature during the afternoon hours has risen above the regular seasonal average, making it difficult to be outside during those hours. The hot and dry weather has also impacted daily routines in the state. Therefore, schools may ask people to remain as indoors as possible during afternoon hours, when they can.

Health officials have also advised parents to make sure their children are well hydrated and avoid standing in direct sunlight and should wear light cotton clothes and drink ample fluids during the heatwave.

What precautions have schools been asked to take

In addition to cutting down school hours, authorities have also advised schools to take necessary measures to keep both students and teachers safe. Public and private schools have been advised to keep adequate drinking water available and properly ventilated classrooms so they do not conduct gatherings or sports outside. School teachers and administrators have also been advised to keep an eye out for students who may be exhibiting symptoms of heat stroke. The administration of Patna district has said it will closely monitor weather conditions and may issue new guidelines if temperatures rise in the coming days.

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