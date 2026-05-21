Who Is Anurag Dobhal’s Father? UK Rider 07 Makes Shocking Allegations After Legal Complaint Filed By Family

ANURAG DOBHAL UPDATE: YouTuber Anurag Dobhal aka UK Rider 07 has made news headlines in the past few months with his feud with his family. It was also Anurag who crashed his car while on Instagram Live in March. The YouTuber has responded to new claims by his family in his latest vlog. “It was the same night of my accident when my father got on his bike, he went to the police station and filed a complaint against me.” There were a lot of things written in that grimy letter. At the time I wasn’t aware of it and the investigation did not stop over time. My family has again filed a 50–60 page complaint against me.”

Anurag Dobhal makes fresh allegations against family

UK Rider 07 continued, “Only I know how I got through that one month (following the car crash). I’ll tell you… I was bedridden for a full month, and used diapers to urinate and defecate. That’s the most disgraceful and embarrassing thing for me. This was the worst period of my life.”

Alleging that his family has filed false complaints against him, the Bigg Boss 17 fame added, “What hurts me is that false things were written in them. Everything was turned around to make me look bad. If I can’t get rid of these accusations, I’ll be in jail. I never lied to you with such a scheme and never planned anything as big as this.”

They also claimed that he had forced them to sign documents relating to the land through threats. The content creator said he has evidence to support him in denying the allegations.

Who is Anurag Dobhal?

Anurag Dobhal is a popular YouTuber, best known for his stint on Bigg Boss Season 17. He’s been in the news a lot, not just for his work, but because of some serious family drama. He accused his parents and brother of mentally harassing him and even trying to hurt him. Things got even messier when he had an accident on the Meerut–Delhi highway during an Instagram Live. Through all of this, Ritika Chauhan stuck by his side, and the two even welcomed their first child during this tough time.

Who is Anurag Dobhal’s father?

Anurag’s father is Om Prakash Dobhal. The relationship between them is rocky, and it’s been playing out in public ever since Anurag married Ritika. Om Prakash has cut ties with his son and gone so far as to file police complaints against him.

Anurag Dobhal’s latest health update

YouTuber Anurag Dobhal (UK07 Rider) got seriously injured due to a fatal road accident which occurred on the Delhi-Meerut express highway. Anurag is currently undergoing the process of rehabilitation at a time when he is facing many family conflicts and complaints.

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