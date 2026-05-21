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Home > Regionals News > Top Summer Camps in Delhi-NCR 2026: Coding, Dance, Sports and Adventure Programs

Top Summer Camps in Delhi-NCR 2026: Coding, Dance, Sports and Adventure Programs

Best summer camps in Delhi-NCR 2026 with coding, robotics, dance, sports, adventure, and personality development programs for students in Delhi-NCR.

Top Summer Camps in Delhi 2026 Coding, Dance, Sports and Adventure Programs
Top Summer Camps in Delhi 2026 Coding, Dance, Sports and Adventure Programs

Published By: Aaditya Verma
Published: Thu 2026-05-21 17:56 IST

Top Summer Camps in Delhi-NCR 2026: Summer camps are a great way for children to find out what they are good at and keep them from getting into trouble. The 2026 summer camps are a unique blend of education, creativity, fitness, and fun for the young people of the Delhi NCR region. In such camps, they are taught personality development, communication skills, programming, robotics, dancing, sports, and adventure activities. Interactive sessions and workshops aid the participants in enhancing their leadership, communication, teamwork, and innovative skills. There are some very interesting options for the young generation in the Delhi NCR region. These are STEM, robotics, camping, performing arts, and many other activity choices. There is something for all age groups to enjoy during their summer break. Summer Camps & Activity Program Delhi NCR. The names and other details of the summer camps are expected soon.

Top Summer Camps in Delhi-NCR 2026:

British Council: 

The British Council Summer Camp is famous for its communication and personality development activities. The primary goals of the program are to enhance students’ English speaking skills, confidence, teamwork, and creativity. The camp offers interactive storytelling sessions, public speaking exercises, and leadership activities, among others. This program is enjoyed by many parents as it offers education and interactive classroom activities in a comfortable learning environment.

Address: 17, KG Marg, Atul Grove Road, Janpath, Connaught Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110001

Shiamak Davar Institute for Performing Arts:

One of the most famous dancing schools in India is the Shiamak Davar Dance Academy for the Performing Arts. It also offers dance lessons and summer camp programs for children and teenagers to learn Bollywood, jazz and contemporary dance. Some of the program is about getting them fitter and building their stage presence with group exercises and choreography classes.

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Address: The Great India Place Mall, Sector 38A, Noida, Uttar Pradesh 201301

Delhi Dance Academy: 

Special Summer Vacation Workshops for Students of Different Age Groups are being organized by Delhi Dance Academy. The camp includes freestyle, hip hop, Bollywood, and contemporary styles of training. Students also take fitness classes and stage performances besides dance practice to hone their confidence and creativity. This academy is known for its experienced trainers and interactive method of teaching.

Address: Basement, K-101 AB, Block B, Kalkaji, New Delhi, Delhi 110019

Rancho Labs:

Rancho Labs is a popular summer program for coding, robotics, and STEM. The camp includes hands-on activities for children to learn about robotics projects, the basics of artificial intelligence, coding challenges, and science experiments. Students get to experience the concepts of technology in a fun and interactive way as opposed to the traditional classroom way. The camp is particularly popular among students interested in innovation and future technologies.

Address: 1st Floor, Vishwakarma Bhawan, IIT Delhi, Hauz Khas, South Delhi, New Delhi, Delhi 110016

Stem Center ACE

STEM Center ACE is a place where you can learn about science, technology, engineering, and math with hands-on activities and workshops. During the camp, students will participate in coding tasks, engineering models, robotics building, and innovation challenges. It encourages creativity and problem-solving skills in young learners. It is one of the upcoming technology-based summer camps in Delhi NCR.

Address: T-301, Plot-7, Sector 5, Dwarka, New Delhi, Delhi 110075

Yamuna Sports Complex: 

Yamuna Sports Complex is among the most famous sports venues of Delhi and organises many summer coaching camps every year. Sessions in basketball, swimming, badminton, cricket, and fitness training for students are led by experienced coaches. With modern facilities and a professional training environment, the sports complex attracts many young athletes during summer vacations.

Address: Surajmal Vihar, New Delhi, Delhi 110092

Jungle Camps India: 

The Jungle Camps India is believed to be very popular in adventure and outdoor education. The camp has activities like treks, camps, leadership games, and others, which help the children to learn various things like teamwork skills, confidence, and survival techniques, etc., through outdoor means rather than classroom means.

Address: 3rd Floor, Building No. 10, Moti Bagh II, Satya Niketan, South Moti Bagh, New Delhi, Delhi 110021

Great Rocksport Private Limited

Great Rocksport Private Limited is an Adventure learning company that conducts leadership camps for children of all school levels. The activities conducted in these camps are outdoor activities, obstacle course games, rock climbing and other team building activities. At these camps, the only thing that matters is turning kids into leaders.

Address: 7th Floor, Padma Tower-2, Rajendra Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110008A

Fun and Productive Summer Experience

Today’s summer camp is not just about fun anymore. Summer camps in Delhi NCR 2026 give a mix of learning, innovation, physical fitness, and practical experience that keep kids exploring their new interests. Whether they want to learn about programming, dance, games, or other outdoor activities, there is plenty that the summer camps can offer them.

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Top Summer Camps in Delhi-NCR 2026: Coding, Dance, Sports and Adventure Programs
Tags: adventure camps indiacoding camps for kidsdelhi ncr summer campssports summer camps delhisummer camps delhi 2026

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Top Summer Camps in Delhi-NCR 2026: Coding, Dance, Sports and Adventure Programs
Top Summer Camps in Delhi-NCR 2026: Coding, Dance, Sports and Adventure Programs
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