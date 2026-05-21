‘I am being tortured’: Delhi Woman Dies Minutes After SOS Call To Brother At 10 PM

Veena Kumari, 25, died late Monday night after allegedly falling off the roof of a three storey building in Inderpuri area of west Delhi in ‘suspicious circumstances’, police sources said. She was reportedly making telephone calls to her younger brother at about 9:55 PM before her death that she was being tortured. Her husband, Raju Singh, said shortly after the call, that she had fallen from the roof. Local police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured woman to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

What Did The Father Say?

The victim’s father, Suresh, told ANI that his daughter was often harassed over dowry demands, which intensified after a recent family wedding. ‘They made dowry demands. I provided them with the motorbike they requested. I also gave them everything else they requested, as much as I could. I gave it my all’ Suresh stated. ‘We met the dowry requirements. Their other son recently tied the knot. They began abusing my daughter considerably more after that marriage’. He said, ‘They used to torment her severely’. The father claims that the accused made fun of his daughter’s wedding presents and compared the dowries from the two marriages.

What Happened In 2025?

In 2025, it is said to have gotten worse again, particularly following her brother in law’s marriage, where the woman was given a bicycle and a TV set. ‘They said their other son got a 40-inch LED TV while my daughter got only a 32-inch one, and that he received an Apache motorcycle, whereas I had given an HF Deluxe,’ he alleged. Veena reportedly shared with her family that she was continually compared and humiliated for failing to get similar items. She was reportedly calling her brother again on the night leading up to her death, saying that she was being tortured. Her family came to the site to find out she had fallen when she was called by her husband, but when they arrived, she was dead. The case has been hailed because of the even more comparable alleged dowry murders that have been reported in other parts of India lately.

#WATCH | Delhi: Father of the deceased, Suresh says, “We fulfilled the dowry demands. My daughter was harassed… She was beaten…” (20.05) https://t.co/SbEbNTZHwI pic.twitter.com/S8zmSDcOQu — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2026







What Did The Police Say?

An FIR under Sections 80 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deal with dowry related offences and common intention, was filed against the husband, Raju Singh, and his two brothers based on the investigation, family statements, and the post mortem examination carried out on Wednesday. According to DCP West Sharad Bhaskar, swift action was taken in the case, and two accused were arrested. The deceased’s husband, Raju Singh, 27, and his younger brother, Rajkumar, 22, both sons of Jaipal Singh, have been named as the arrested suspects.

(With ANI Inputs)

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