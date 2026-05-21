SEBI’s Salary-Linked Mutual Fund Investing Explained: Can Your Employer Deduct SIP From Pay?

For many salaried employees, starting a SIP is easy, but staying consistent every month is where discipline often breaks. That may change if the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (SEBI’s) latest proposal moves forward. The market regulator has proposed allowing employers to facilitate mutual fund investments directly through salary deductions, creating a structured route for employees to invest without manually transferring money each month. If approved, the proposal could make mutual fund investing feel more like EPF contributions—automatic, scheduled and integrated with payroll—while still keeping ownership and redemption rights entirely with the employee.

But before you assume your next salary slip will include a SIP deduction, here’s what SEBI is actually proposing.

What Has SEBI Proposed — And Why Is The Market Watching It Closely?

SEBI has proposed relaxing rules around “third-party payments” in mutual funds in limited and regulated situations.

Today, mutual fund investments generally require money to come directly from the investor’s own bank account. That rule exists largely to prevent fraud, misuse and money laundering risks.

Under the draft proposal, employers could become facilitators—not investors.

Employees would voluntarily choose a mutual fund scheme and authorise a salary deduction. The employer would then transfer that amount into the selected mutual fund investment.

The investment, however, would continue to remain in the employee’s own name.

Could Your Salary Slip Soon Include A SIP Section?

Potentially—if the proposal becomes final.

The model being discussed is simple:

Employee chooses whether to participate

Employee selects mutual fund scheme(s)

Employer deducts the approved amount from salary

Investment gets credited directly into the employee’s mutual fund account

Think of it as bringing SIP discipline closer to payroll processing.

SEBI believes the move could reduce friction for investors who often delay or skip monthly investments despite intending to build long-term wealth.

Why Are Third-Party Payments Restricted?

This is where the proposal becomes important.

Current mutual fund rules largely block third-party payments because of concerns around money laundering, fraud, and misuse of investor accounts. Regulators want a clear audit trail showing that investment money belongs to the actual investor.

The concern has historically been around:

Money laundering risks

Fraudulent transactions

Identity misuse

Difficulty tracing fund sources

SEBI’s argument is that salary deductions are different because employer payments are regulated, identifiable and easier to monitor.

Who Will Be Allowed To Offer This Facility?

SEBI has not made it accessible to everyone. Under the consultation paper, the facility would initially be available only through:

Listed companies

EPFO-registered establishments

Asset Management Companies (AMCs)

The logic is straightforward: these entities already operate under structured compliance and reporting systems.

Will Employees Be Forced To Invest?

No. SEBI has made it clear that participation would remain completely voluntary.

Employees would need to explicitly opt in before any deduction happens. No automatic enrolment has been proposed.

What Safeguards Is SEBI Putting In Place?

The regulator appears cautious about balancing convenience with compliance. Some proposed checks include:

Mandatory KYC verification

Validation of payer-investor relationship

Electronic audit trail for transactions

Compliance with anti-money laundering norms

Redemption and dividend proceeds credited only to employee bank accounts

That last point matters: even if salary money enters through an employer, the money coming out remains linked only to the investor.

What Else Is Changing In Mutual Funds?

The consultation paper goes beyond salary-linked investing. SEBI has also proposed:

Allowing mutual fund distributors to receive commissions in mutual fund units instead of cash

Exploring mechanisms that allow investors to direct a portion of investments or returns toward verified social causes and eligible non-profits

The idea, according to the regulator, is to improve ease of investing while keeping accountability intact.

Is This India’s Version Of Payroll Investing?

Not yet—but it points in that direction.

If implemented, salary-linked mutual fund investing could make disciplined investing easier for salaried employees who already automate savings through EPF, insurance and recurring deductions.

Supporters say it may encourage long-term investing habits. Critics caution that investors should avoid locking too much of their salary into market-linked products without maintaining emergency liquidity.

For now, the proposal remains a consultation paper—not a final rule.

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