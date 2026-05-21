LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Twisha Sharma latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke dhurandhar 2 Bullion iPhone 18 Pro Delhi Airport idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy Helle Lyng Twisha Sharma latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke dhurandhar 2 Bullion iPhone 18 Pro Delhi Airport idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy Helle Lyng Twisha Sharma latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke dhurandhar 2 Bullion iPhone 18 Pro Delhi Airport idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy Helle Lyng Twisha Sharma latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke dhurandhar 2 Bullion iPhone 18 Pro Delhi Airport idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy Helle Lyng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Twisha Sharma latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke dhurandhar 2 Bullion iPhone 18 Pro Delhi Airport idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy Helle Lyng Twisha Sharma latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke dhurandhar 2 Bullion iPhone 18 Pro Delhi Airport idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy Helle Lyng Twisha Sharma latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke dhurandhar 2 Bullion iPhone 18 Pro Delhi Airport idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy Helle Lyng Twisha Sharma latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke dhurandhar 2 Bullion iPhone 18 Pro Delhi Airport idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy Helle Lyng
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > SEBI’s Salary-Linked Mutual Fund Investing Explained: Can Your Employer Deduct SIP From Pay?

SEBI’s Salary-Linked Mutual Fund Investing Explained: Can Your Employer Deduct SIP From Pay?

What if building a mutual fund portfolio became as automatic as receiving your monthly salary? SEBI has proposed a new framework that may allow employers to deduct money directly from employee salaries and invest it into mutual funds—with employee consent and tighter safeguards. The move could reshape how salaried India approaches investing, but it is still only a proposal for now.

SEBI's Salary-Linked Mutual Fund Investing Explained: Can Your Employer Deduct SIP From Pay?
SEBI's Salary-Linked Mutual Fund Investing Explained: Can Your Employer Deduct SIP From Pay?

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Thu 2026-05-21 14:35 IST

For many salaried employees, starting a SIP is easy, but staying consistent every month is where discipline often breaks. That may change if the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (SEBI’s) latest proposal moves forward. The market regulator has proposed allowing employers to facilitate mutual fund investments directly through salary deductions, creating a structured route for employees to invest without manually transferring money each month. If approved, the proposal could make mutual fund investing feel more like EPF contributions—automatic, scheduled and integrated with payroll—while still keeping ownership and redemption rights entirely with the employee.

But before you assume your next salary slip will include a SIP deduction, here’s what SEBI is actually proposing.

What Has SEBI Proposed — And Why Is The Market Watching It Closely?

SEBI has proposed relaxing rules around “third-party payments” in mutual funds in limited and regulated situations.

You Might Be Interested In

Today, mutual fund investments generally require money to come directly from the investor’s own bank account. That rule exists largely to prevent fraud, misuse and money laundering risks.

Under the draft proposal, employers could become facilitators—not investors.

Employees would voluntarily choose a mutual fund scheme and authorise a salary deduction. The employer would then transfer that amount into the selected mutual fund investment.

The investment, however, would continue to remain in the employee’s own name.

Could Your Salary Slip Soon Include A SIP Section?

Potentially—if the proposal becomes final.

The model being discussed is simple:

  • Employee chooses whether to participate
  • Employee selects mutual fund scheme(s)
  • Employer deducts the approved amount from salary
  • Investment gets credited directly into the employee’s mutual fund account

Think of it as bringing SIP discipline closer to payroll processing.

SEBI believes the move could reduce friction for investors who often delay or skip monthly investments despite intending to build long-term wealth.

Why Are Third-Party Payments Restricted?

This is where the proposal becomes important.

Current mutual fund rules largely block third-party payments because of concerns around money laundering, fraud, and misuse of investor accounts. Regulators want a clear audit trail showing that investment money belongs to the actual investor.

The concern has historically been around:

Money laundering risks
Fraudulent transactions
Identity misuse
Difficulty tracing fund sources

SEBI’s argument is that salary deductions are different because employer payments are regulated, identifiable and easier to monitor.

Who Will Be Allowed To Offer This Facility?

SEBI has not made it accessible to everyone. Under the consultation paper, the facility would initially be available only through:

  • Listed companies
  • EPFO-registered establishments
  • Asset Management Companies (AMCs)

The logic is straightforward: these entities already operate under structured compliance and reporting systems.

Will Employees Be Forced To Invest?

No. SEBI has made it clear that participation would remain completely voluntary.

Employees would need to explicitly opt in before any deduction happens. No automatic enrolment has been proposed.

What Safeguards Is SEBI Putting In Place?

The regulator appears cautious about balancing convenience with compliance. Some proposed checks include:

  • Mandatory KYC verification
  • Validation of payer-investor relationship
  • Electronic audit trail for transactions
  • Compliance with anti-money laundering norms
  • Redemption and dividend proceeds credited only to employee bank accounts

That last point matters: even if salary money enters through an employer, the money coming out remains linked only to the investor.

What Else Is Changing In Mutual Funds?

The consultation paper goes beyond salary-linked investing. SEBI has also proposed:

  • Allowing mutual fund distributors to receive commissions in mutual fund units instead of cash
  • Exploring mechanisms that allow investors to direct a portion of investments or returns toward verified social causes and eligible non-profits

The idea, according to the regulator, is to improve ease of investing while keeping accountability intact.

Is This India’s Version Of Payroll Investing?

Not yet—but it points in that direction.

If implemented, salary-linked mutual fund investing could make disciplined investing easier for salaried employees who already automate savings through EPF, insurance and recurring deductions.

Supporters say it may encourage long-term investing habits. Critics caution that investors should avoid locking too much of their salary into market-linked products without maintaining emergency liquidity.

For now, the proposal remains a consultation paper—not a final rule.

Also Read: Elon Musk To Become World’s First Trillionaire? SpaceX IPO Filing Reveals The Math Behind The Big Bet

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

SEBI’s Salary-Linked Mutual Fund Investing Explained: Can Your Employer Deduct SIP From Pay?
Tags: business newsmutual fundPersonal FinancesebiSIP

RELATED News

Ratul Puri Led Hindustan Power signs Power Supply Agreement with MP Power Management Company Limited for supply of 800 MW Power

Gold, Silver Prices Today, May 21: MCX Gold, Silver Slip; Check 24K, 22K Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And More Cities

The Quiet Glamour of Hayaam by Zam Zam Perfumers

Wrong Parle stock Continues To Rise After PM Modi’s Melody gift To Meloni: What’s Actually happening?

Meet Kaur Turns Heads at the 79th Cannes Film Festival; Actress Represents India in Stunning Red Carpet Look

LATEST NEWS

SEBI’s Salary-Linked Mutual Fund Investing Explained: Can Your Employer Deduct SIP From Pay?

Why Is Twisha Sharma’s Body Still In Morgue? Cops’ Appeal To Parents And Big Court Order

‘I am being tortured’: Delhi Woman Dies Minutes After SOS Call To Brother At 10 PM

Bomb Scare In Chandigarh Schools After Shocking Threat Email: ‘Will Blow Up Buses’

Virat Kohli vs Hockey India Stars: Manpreet Singh Challenges RCB Legend And Squad to Take Yo-Yo Fitness Test Showdown

Why X Blocked Cockroach Janata Party’s Account In India? Legal Policy Explained

Cancer Love Horoscope Today (May 21, 2026): Romantic Predictions, Emotional Energy, Lucky Details, and Relationship Advice for Cancer Natives

Bayern Munich Star Jamal Musiala Loses Driving License After Massive Autobahn Crash | Check Full Details

iPhone 18 Pro Series To Feature ‘Liquid Glass’ Design: Real-Time Visual Effects And Glass-Like Sliders — Check Specs And Details

UGC NET June 2026 Registration Deadline Extended Till May 23: Eligibility, Application Fee, And How To Apply Details Inside

SEBI’s Salary-Linked Mutual Fund Investing Explained: Can Your Employer Deduct SIP From Pay?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

SEBI’s Salary-Linked Mutual Fund Investing Explained: Can Your Employer Deduct SIP From Pay?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

SEBI’s Salary-Linked Mutual Fund Investing Explained: Can Your Employer Deduct SIP From Pay?
SEBI’s Salary-Linked Mutual Fund Investing Explained: Can Your Employer Deduct SIP From Pay?
SEBI’s Salary-Linked Mutual Fund Investing Explained: Can Your Employer Deduct SIP From Pay?
SEBI’s Salary-Linked Mutual Fund Investing Explained: Can Your Employer Deduct SIP From Pay?

QUICK LINKS