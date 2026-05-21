UPSC Calendar 2027 Out at upsc.gov.in: CSE Prelims on May 23, Check Full Exam Schedule & Download PDF

UPSC Calendar Out 2027: The concerned authority has released the UPSC Exam Calendar 2027 at its official site www.upsc.gov.in. The UPSC exam calendar includes important dates for conducting various national-level exams by UPSC. UPSC exam calendar includes some of the following important exams, such as Civil Services Examination (CSE), NDA Exam, CDS Exam, IFS Exam, Engineering Services Examination, and several other exams. According to the UPSC Exam Calendar 2027, the Civil Services Preliminary Exam is to be conducted on May 23, 2027, whereas the Civil Services Main Exam is scheduled to be conducted from August 20, 2027. Thus, now with the release of the UPSC exam calendar, candidates aspiring to take part in these UPSC exams have already got ample of time and opportunity to prepare for these UPSC exams.

UPSC Calendar 2027 Released: Key Highlights

UPSC has published the entire examination timetable for 2027 on its official website.



Some important points are listed below:

UPSC CSE Prelims 2027 will take place on May 23, 2027.



UPSC CSE Mains 2027 is scheduled to start from August 20, 2027.



Timetables of NDA, CDS, IFS, CAPF, Engineering Services exams, and other recruitment exams are included in this timetable.

Students can now create their timetable for preparation according to the exam schedule released by UPSC.

UPSC Calendar 2027 PDF Download Link:

The candidates can easily download the PDF format of the UPSC calendar 2027 from the official UPSC website. The PDF document has the full exam calendar along with the dates of the notifications and applications for different exams.

Official Website: https://upsc.gov.in

https://upsc.gov.in Exam Calendar Page: https://upsc.gov.in/examinations/exam-calendar It is suggested that candidates download this document.

UPSC 2027 Exam Dates: Complete Schedule

Examination Exam Date UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2027 May 23, 2027 UPSC Civil Services Main Examination 2027 August 20, 2027 NDA & NA Examination (I) 2027 April 11, 2027 NDA & NA Examination (II) 2027 September 12, 2027 CDS Examination (I) 2027 April 11, 2027 CDS Examination (II) 2027 September 12, 2027 Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination 2027 May 23, 2027 CAPF (Assistant Commandants) Examination 2027 July 25, 2027 Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination 2027 February 14, 2027

The candidates are advised to go through the UPSC Calendar 2027 PDF file for the detailed schedule of all exams.

UPSC CSE 2027: Prelims, Mains & Interview Timeline

The UPSC Civil Services Examination takes place through three different phases as follows:

Preliminary Examination

Main Examination

Personality Test/Interview

According to the UPSC Calendar 2027:

CSE Prelims 2027 will be conducted on May 23, 2027.

UPSC CSE Mains 2027 will begin on August 20, 2027.

Those candidates who qualify in the preliminary examination become eligible to appear in the mains exam and interview stage conducted by the UPSC.

UPSC Notification Dates 2027: When Will Forms Be Released?

Official notices regarding examinations conducted by UPSC are issued before applications for the same start. The official notices will include information like eligibility, syllabus, exam pattern, age limit, and application guidelines.

It is advisable to visit the official UPSC website for:

Official notifications

Online application forms

Admit card updates

Examination instructions

Result announcements

UPSC Exam Calendar 2027: NDA, CDS & Other Major Exams

Other than the Civil Services Exam, some other important national-level tests that are listed in the UPSC Calendar 2027 include:

National Defence Academy (NDA) Examination

Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination

Indian Forest Service (IFS) Examination

Engineering Services Examination (ESE)

Combined Geo-Scientist Examination

CAPF Assistant Commandant Examination

Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service Examination

The calendar is useful for UPSC test aspirants who want to prepare for more than one exam.

How to Download UPSC Calendar 2027 PDF (Step-by-Step Guide)

Candidates can simply adhere to the following guidelines to download the UPSC Calendar 2027 PDF:



Navigate to the official website of the UPSC.



Select the “Examinations” option from the home page.



Click on the “Exam Calendar.”



Choose the link for the UPSC Calendar 2027 PDF.



Candidates must make sure that they regularly visit the site for any further information related to examination dates.

UPSC 2027 Preparation Strategy Based on Calendar

Now that the calendar has been launched, the aspirants can start preparing themselves for the exam properly as the UPSC exam of 2027 is not an easy one and needs proper planning.

The following are some of the preparation tips for UPSC:



Preparation should be done for prelims and mains separately.



Start your preparations from the basics and complete the NCERT books on time.



Keep updating yourself with the current affairs regularly.



Write answers and participate in mock tests regularly.



Plan the revision for every subject according to the official schedule.



Get yourself familiar with the dates for application and notification.

Proper planning is quite important in coping with the huge syllabus of UPSC.

Important Instructions for UPSC Aspirants

Some of the points that candidates preparing for UPSC 2027 need to keep in mind include the following:



One must know about the UPSC notification before submitting the application.



It is essential to ensure that one is eligible according to the age criterion.



Prepare all the required documents for the registration process.



Admit cards can be obtained only from the UPSC website.



Candidates are advised to read all the instructions given in the admit card while attempting the examination.

Visit the UPSC website for any information. Also Read: UGC NET June 2026 Registration Deadline Extended Till May 23: Eligibility, Application Fee, And How To Apply Details Inside