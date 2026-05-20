TS PGECET 2026 Exam Date Postponed: Check Revised Schedule, Shift Timings, Admit Card Updates and Official Details

The Telangana Council of Higher Education has postponed the TS PGECET 2026 examination scheduled to conducted on May 28 due to the Bakrid holiday. As per the revised notification from the Telangana Council of Higher Education authorities, the entrance examination will be conducted on June 1, 2026. According to the authorities, the revision of the exam date is the only change announced. Candidates appearing for the Telangana PGECET 2026 should bear in mind the revised exam date. All other remaining shift timings are unchanged. Candidates taking the Telangana PGECET 2026 testing should keep a note and check the official sources for any other changes.

Why is TS PGECET 2026 postponed

The Telangana Higher Education Council had postponed the Telangana PGECET 2026 exam, as it was held on the same day as the Bakrid festival.

Authorities added that the examination was postponed for the convenience of the candidates appearing at various centres across the state. The councils also clarified that the exam has been rescheduled. The Telangana PGECET 2026 revised exam schedule has already been released.

What is the new TS PGECET 2026 exam date

The Telangana PGECET exam previously scheduled on May 28 has now been changed. It will be conducted on June 1, 2026 instead. The Telangana PGECET 2026 revised exam schedule has already been released.But new date will only be applicable for the rescheduled Telangana PGECET exam. All other remaining exams and papers’ dates will remain unaffected. All the candidates appearing for Telangana PGECET 2026 must check their exam and reporting time before the new date.

Will TS PGECET 2026 shift timings be shifted

The Telangana PGECET 2026 shift timings will not be shifted. Telangana PGECET 2026 exam is postponed only for Telangana PGECET 2026 exam date. There are two sessions Telangana PGECET 2026 exam. They are:

Morning shift from 10 am to 12 noon

Afternoon shift from 2 pm to 4 pm

All the candidates must appear in Telangana PGECET 2026 exam centres on time with all necessary documents.

What is TS PGECET exam conducted for

TS PGECET is a state-level entrance exam conducted for admission to postgraduate courses in engineering, pharmacy, architecture and related professional programmes offered by universities and colleges in Telangana. It was considered for postponement a few days ago due to the pandemic. Many candidates appear in the year for admission to MTech, MPharmacy, MArch, and other postgraduate professional courses. This exam has been playing a vital role in PG admission to prestigious government and private institutions in Telangana.

What should candidates do after the TS PGECET postponement

Candidates have been advised to continue to follow the revised schedule of the exam and check all the exam-related documents online or beforehand. They have been told to regularly check the official website to know about the admit card, notifications and other details related to the entrance exam. Though officials have advised the students not to trust any alternative social media updates about candidates. Where can they see modified TS PGECET 2026 exam updates?

Where can candidates check TS PGECET 2026 updates

Candidates can also check the notifications about the entrance examination and other related updates through the official portal of the Telangana Council of Higher Education. Candidates have to wait for the important updates about the admit card, exam centre, counselling and other details, which will be sent in the coming weeks. The TS PGECET is considered an important entrance exam for students looking for higher education in professional and technical courses.

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