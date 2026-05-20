UGC NET June 2026 Registration Closing Soon: Apply at ugcnet.nta.nic.in:, Check Direct Link, Fee Payment Rules and Required Documents

The National Testing Agency has announced that UGC NET June 2026 registration will close today, 20th May, at 11:50 pm. Candidates who have not appeared for examination on the application portal are advised to complete the application process through the official portal before the closure. The University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) is an examination that is conducted to determine eligibility for junior research fellowship, assistant professor posts and admission into PhD programmes in Indian universities and institutions.

Officials have stated that the application will be considered only if the application fee has been successfully paid.

Where is UGC NET June 2026 application portal

Candidates can apply for the examination through the official website of the National Testing Agency through the UGC NET official portal.

The testing agency has advised candidates to frequently visit the portal for any update, notification and examination-related information.

Is UGC NET June 2026 registration Aadhaar mandatory

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a clarification stating that UGC NET June 2026 registration does not require authentication through Aadhaar. Candidates can authenticate by using alternative documents issued under DigitLocker.

As per the advisory, officials said that a PAN card, driving licence or other approved identity documents can be used to authenticate while registering and verifying candidates’ identities.

The clearance comes amid concerns among candidates about the compulsory Aadhaar link after 2021 for applications to examine government examinations.

How to apply for UGC NET June 2026 online

Candidates may apply for the examination by following these simple steps:

Open the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Click on the UGC NET June 2026 registration link

Complete the registration by entering essential details

Enter personal and academic details

Upload documents and photographs

Pay examination fee

Download confirmation page for future reference

Officials have advised that the examination fee is not optional. The fee will have to be paid for the application to be successfully submitted.

What details should candidates verify before final submission

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has advised UGC NET candidates to go through all the information they have filled in the application form carefully before final submission in order to avoid any errors which may not be corrected after the start of the registration period.

The NTA has said candidates should verify their name, parents’ names, their social category and PwD (person with disability) status, scribe requirement (if any), selected subject and preferred examination city. The officials said candidates should be careful, as after the registration period, they will be unable to correct errors in a completed application.

Why Do You Need to Take The UGC NET Exam

The UGC NET exam is one of the most crucial national-level examinations one can take in India for a career in research and academics. The UGC and other universities in India require the candidates to qualify for the UGC NET exam for appointment as assistant professors in the universities and colleges across the country. Successful candidates are also eligible for the Junior Research Fellowship programme, which can enable them to participate in various research programmes funded by the government. With the registration period for the UGC NET exam closing tonight, candidates are advised not to be late with their registration and avoid any last-minute technical glitches.

NTA has said candidates cannot submit incomplete applications after the closing time or those applications for which the registration fees have not been successfully paid.

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