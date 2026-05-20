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Home > Education News > CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 Expected Today at chseodisha.nic.in: Check Arts, Science, Commerce Marksheet Download Link, Pass Percentage and Supplementary Exam Details

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 Expected Today at chseodisha.nic.in: Check Arts, Science, Commerce Marksheet Download Link, Pass Percentage and Supplementary Exam Details

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha, will announce the Class 12 Result 2026.

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026
CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Wed 2026-05-20 10:25 IST

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha, will announce the Class 12 Result 2026 today, May 20, 2023, at 12:30 pm. A report of all streams for arts, science and commerce will be released through a press conference, which is expected to be addressed by the school and mass education minister of Odisha, Nityananda Gond. More than three lakh students appeared for the CHSE Odisha Plus Two examinations 2023 and are awaiting getting the official result announced. After the conference, the students can retrieve their provisional marksheets online through official websites and digital portals.

How can students download CHSE Odisha Result 2026

To download the Odisha Plus Two Result 2026, the students can visit the official websites, CHSE Odisha Official Website and Odisha Results Portal. Digital marksheets will be accessible on DigiLocker. It is recommended by the officials for students to not rely on unofficial websites and to rely on only official and authorised portals to retrieve the result updates.

How can students download the digital marksheet

Students can follow these simple steps to retrieve their provisional scorecards after the result announcement.

You Might Be Interested In
  • Go to the official website: chseodisha.nic.in.
  • Select CHSE Odisha Annual Examination Result 2026
  • Enter Roll No. and Register No.
  • Submit
  • Then download and save Odisha 12th Provisional Marksheet

It is better for students to have their admit card ready before the result release to ease the login process.

How can students review the CHSE Odisha marksheet 2026

The provisional marks memo will contain the following information related to the academic and personal details of the students.

  • Name of student
  • Roll No.
  • Register No.
  • Marks in each subject
  • Total marks secured
  • Division secured
  • Qualifying status

Candidates need to carefully check all the information mentioned in marksheet after downloading. In case of any inconsistencies, the school authorities of the students should be contacted without any delay.

How high are the minimum passing marks for Odisha Class 12 exams

Board regulations stipulate a minimum requirement of 33 percent for a successful completion of Odisha Class 12 examinations. Students who fail to clear the minimum qualifying percentage will have to take supplementary exams. In case of any inconsistencies, the school authorities of the students should be contacted without any delay. The supplementary exams will be held in June 2026, but the official notification from the board has yet to be received.

Why Odisha Plus Two Result 2026 is so important to a student

The result of CHSE Odisha Plus Two will be an important factor in a student’s higher education journey. Passing Odisha Class 12 exams is an essential requirement to qualify for admission into undergraduate courses in universities and colleges around the country. Along with the individual results, you should also expect district-wise and stream-wise pass statistics and examination statistics at the time of release. 

Also Read: Tamil Nadu TN SSLC Result 2026 at tnresults.nic.in: Check Direct Link, Steps to Download Marksheet, Pass Percentage

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CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 Expected Today at chseodisha.nic.in: Check Arts, Science, Commerce Marksheet Download Link, Pass Percentage and Supplementary Exam Details
Tags: CHSE Odisha 12th result 2026CHSE Odisha result 2026Odisha 12th result live updatesOdisha board Class 12 resultOdisha Plus Two Result 2026

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CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 Expected Today at chseodisha.nic.in: Check Arts, Science, Commerce Marksheet Download Link, Pass Percentage and Supplementary Exam Details

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CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 Expected Today at chseodisha.nic.in: Check Arts, Science, Commerce Marksheet Download Link, Pass Percentage and Supplementary Exam Details
CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 Expected Today at chseodisha.nic.in: Check Arts, Science, Commerce Marksheet Download Link, Pass Percentage and Supplementary Exam Details
CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 Expected Today at chseodisha.nic.in: Check Arts, Science, Commerce Marksheet Download Link, Pass Percentage and Supplementary Exam Details
CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 Expected Today at chseodisha.nic.in: Check Arts, Science, Commerce Marksheet Download Link, Pass Percentage and Supplementary Exam Details

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