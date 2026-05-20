Tamil Nadu TN SSLC Result 2026 at tnresults.nic.in: Check Direct Link, Steps to Download Marksheet, Pass Percentage

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, will today, May 20 2026, at 9.30am announce the TN SSLC Result 2026. Students who appeared for the Tamil Nadu Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Class 10 Board exams can now check their scores on the official websites tnresults.nic.in, according to dge.tn.gov.in. Tamil Nadu SSLC results will also be published on the DigiLocker and UMANG platforms for students struggling for access to the website due to the traffic surge this result-declaration week. There are over 8 lakh students waiting for the release of their 10th board examination results this year.

When will TN SSLC Result 2026 be announced

The Tamil Nadu Board has announced that its SSLC Class 10 results will be announced on May 20, 2026, at 9.30 am. The exams were held from March 11 to April 6, 2026, across multiple centres in the state. The officials are reported to have completed the marks evaluation before the deadline to ensure that the results would be released on time.

In addition to the individual marks, the board is also expected to release the results of the overall pass percentage, the district-wise performance and other statistics about the exams. Tamil Nadu posted an overall pass percentage of 93.80 percent in the SSLC examinations held last year.

How can students check TN SSLC Result 2026

Students can check their results online by visiting the official result portals after the deadline. To check the Tamil Nadu SSLC marks, candidates will have to input their registration number and date of birth as on the admit card. As soon as you input your login details, students will be able to see and download their provisional scorecards.

Officials have advised students to have their admit cards ready in advance to speed up the result checking process.

Which websites will host Tamil Nadu SSLC results

The TN SSLC results 2026 will live online on the following websites: The TN SSLC Result 2026 will be released through the official and digital portals. The results will be available on

tnresults.nic.in

dge.tn.gov.in

DigiLocker

UMANG application

The Tamil Nadu Education Board has said that it has provided alternate platforms for publishing results to minimise the overload factor on the result websites. Students can download their provisional results via DigiLocker and also the digital copies of their provisional mark sheets.

What details will be mentioned on TN SSLC scorecards

Students to check scorecards for details. The provisional marks memo will carry important details regarding the examination, which students should carefully check after downloading the results. The TN SSLC scorecard will have details such as the candidate name, registration number, subject-wise marks, total marks, qualified status of marks, and other personal information.

Students should immediately inform the school or the board if they find any errors in the result by contacting them. The website also clarified that the online scorecards would be provisional and the original certificates and consolidated marks statements will be circulated later through their respective schools.

Can students apply for revaluation or photocopies

Students with unsatisfactory results can apply for photocopies of answer sheets, re-totalling and revaluation of marks after the declaration of the results. The Directorate of Government Examinations will issue an official notification with the instructions and dates for making applications soon after the announcement of the results.

The above notification also confirmed that to qualify for the Tamil Nadu SSLC examination, a student should score a minimum of 35 marks in each subject. Experts say that, although statistics may be silent on the record-breaking pass percentage last year, students, parents and schools will be keeping a close eye on this year’s result to gauge how things are, overall, across the state.

The Tamil Nadu SSLC examination is one of the biggest school-level public examinations in the state, with lakhs of students appearing for the exam every year.

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