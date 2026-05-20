Election Results Today: Who Won In Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Kentucky, Oregon And Pennsylvania Primaries? Ed Gallrein Vs Thomas Massie

Election Results Today: Six US states, Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Kentucky, Oregon, and Pennsylvania, held primary elections on Tuesday in one of the busiest and potentially most consequential days of the 2026 midterm calendar. Voters cast ballots in Democratic and Republican primaries for the US House, Senate and governor, along with several down-ballot races. The contests are widely seen as early indicators ahead of the autumn midterms, where Republicans will defend narrow majorities in both the Senate and the House.

Primary Election Results 2026: Trump-Backed Candidates Make Significant Gains

Donald Trump-endorsed candidates registered several key victories across the six states.

The most notable upset came in Kentucky, where Republican Rep. Thomas Massie was defeated by Trump-backed challenger Ed Gallrein in a highly competitive and expensive GOP House primary.

In the same state, Rep. Andy Barr secured the Republican nomination for Kentucky’s open US Senate seat, vacated by Mitch McConnell.

Democrats experienced a relatively smoother primary night in several states.

In Georgia, former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms was projected to win the Democratic nomination for governor. On the Republican side of the same race, Burt Jones and Rick Jackson were projected to advance to a runoff after neither appeared likely to cross the 50% threshold.

In Pennsylvania, the governor’s race is now set for November, with Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro and Republican State Treasurer Stacy Garrity both advancing unopposed through their primaries.

Election Results State-by-State Breakdown

Pennsylvania

The gubernatorial race was finalized early, with both major parties holding uncontested primaries.

Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro advanced without opposition

Republican State Treasurer Stacy Garrity also moved forward unchallenged

Several US House and state-level races remained closely contested as vote counts continued.

Kentucky

Republican Andy Barr won the GOP nomination in Kentucky for the open US Senate seat vacated by Mitch McConnell

On the Democratic side, Amy McGrath held an early lead over Charles Booker, with the race potentially heading to a runoff

In the most significant House upset, Trump-backed Ed Gallrein defeated incumbent Rep. Thomas Massie in the 4th District Republican primary

Georgia

Keisha Lance Bottoms was projected to secure the Democratic nomination for governor

Republicans Burt Jones and Rick Jackson were projected to advance to a runoff after failing to clear the 50% threshold

Sen. Jon Ossoff faced minimal opposition in the Democratic Senate primary, while the

Republican race remained too close to call

Alabama

Alabama’s Republican Senate primary remained highly competitive, with no clear winner by late evening.

Barry Moore, Steve Marshall and Jared Hudson emerged as early frontrunners

The race appeared likely to proceed to a runoff

Democrats also faced a contested Senate primary

Several statewide races remained undecided

Oregon

Democratic Gov. Tina Kotek was on track to comfortably secure renomination

Sen. Jeff Merkley faced little resistance in the Democratic primary

Most incumbents advanced with ease

Idaho

Republican Sen. Jim Risch was strongly positioned to win renomination

Gov. Brad Little remained in a solid position as counting continued

Most House and statewide incumbents were favored to advance

Did Thomas Massie Win?

One of the most closely watched contests of the night centered on Donald Trump’s long-running conflict with Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie.

Trump-backed candidate Ed Gallrein’s victory over Massie marked a significant moment in the president’s influence over Republican primaries. According to NBC News projections, the race became one of the most expensive intraparty House contests on record.

Massie, first elected in 2012, is known for his libertarian-leaning positions and willingness to challenge Republican leadership, including Trump. That independence ultimately placed him at odds with the party’s dominant faction in this cycle.

The rivalry between Trump and Massie had intensified over several issues in recent years. Massie opposed Trump’s “big, beautiful bill” spending proposal and also pushed to limit presidential war powers concerning Iran. Additionally, he joined Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna in calling for the release of Justice Department files related to Jeffrey Epstein.

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