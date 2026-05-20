LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
abrar-ahmed donald trump bangladesh bank liquidation Maharashtra gurugram bandra east ambani latest venture Ayushmann Khurrana FALTA Helle Lyng iPhone 18 Pro AIS Form 26AS verification aap Brent crude abrar-ahmed donald trump bangladesh bank liquidation Maharashtra gurugram bandra east ambani latest venture Ayushmann Khurrana FALTA Helle Lyng iPhone 18 Pro AIS Form 26AS verification aap Brent crude abrar-ahmed donald trump bangladesh bank liquidation Maharashtra gurugram bandra east ambani latest venture Ayushmann Khurrana FALTA Helle Lyng iPhone 18 Pro AIS Form 26AS verification aap Brent crude abrar-ahmed donald trump bangladesh bank liquidation Maharashtra gurugram bandra east ambani latest venture Ayushmann Khurrana FALTA Helle Lyng iPhone 18 Pro AIS Form 26AS verification aap Brent crude
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
abrar-ahmed donald trump bangladesh bank liquidation Maharashtra gurugram bandra east ambani latest venture Ayushmann Khurrana FALTA Helle Lyng iPhone 18 Pro AIS Form 26AS verification aap Brent crude abrar-ahmed donald trump bangladesh bank liquidation Maharashtra gurugram bandra east ambani latest venture Ayushmann Khurrana FALTA Helle Lyng iPhone 18 Pro AIS Form 26AS verification aap Brent crude abrar-ahmed donald trump bangladesh bank liquidation Maharashtra gurugram bandra east ambani latest venture Ayushmann Khurrana FALTA Helle Lyng iPhone 18 Pro AIS Form 26AS verification aap Brent crude abrar-ahmed donald trump bangladesh bank liquidation Maharashtra gurugram bandra east ambani latest venture Ayushmann Khurrana FALTA Helle Lyng iPhone 18 Pro AIS Form 26AS verification aap Brent crude
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Election Results Today: Who Won In Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Kentucky, Oregon And Pennsylvania Primaries? Ed Gallrein Vs Thomas Massie

Election Results Today: Who Won In Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Kentucky, Oregon And Pennsylvania Primaries? Ed Gallrein Vs Thomas Massie

Election Results Today: Six US states, Kentucky, Georgia, Alabama, Oregon, Idaho, and Pennsylvania, held high-stakes primary elections seen as a crucial test ahead of the 2026 midterms. Trump-backed candidates scored major wins, most notably in Kentucky where Rep. Thomas Massie lost to challenger Ed Gallrein.

Election Results Today:: Trump-backed candidates gain ground as key Senate, House and governor races unfold. Photo: AI
Election Results Today:: Trump-backed candidates gain ground as key Senate, House and governor races unfold. Photo: AI

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: Wed 2026-05-20 07:45 IST

Election Results Today: Six US states, Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Kentucky, Oregon, and Pennsylvania, held primary elections on Tuesday in one of the busiest and potentially most consequential days of the 2026 midterm calendar. Voters cast ballots in Democratic and Republican primaries for the US House, Senate and governor, along with several down-ballot races. The contests are widely seen as early indicators ahead of the autumn midterms, where Republicans will defend narrow majorities in both the Senate and the House.

Primary Election Results 2026: Trump-Backed Candidates Make Significant Gains

Donald Trump-endorsed candidates registered several key victories across the six states.

The most notable upset came in Kentucky, where Republican Rep. Thomas Massie was defeated by Trump-backed challenger Ed Gallrein in a highly competitive and expensive GOP House primary. 

You Might Be Interested In

In the same state, Rep. Andy Barr secured the Republican nomination for Kentucky’s open US Senate seat, vacated by Mitch McConnell.

Democrats experienced a relatively smoother primary night in several states.

In Georgia, former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms was projected to win the Democratic nomination for governor. On the Republican side of the same race, Burt Jones and Rick Jackson were projected to advance to a runoff after neither appeared likely to cross the 50% threshold.

In Pennsylvania, the governor’s race is now set for November, with Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro and Republican State Treasurer Stacy Garrity both advancing unopposed through their primaries.

Election Results State-by-State Breakdown

Pennsylvania

The gubernatorial race was finalized early, with both major parties holding uncontested primaries.

Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro advanced without opposition

Republican State Treasurer Stacy Garrity also moved forward unchallenged

Several US House and state-level races remained closely contested as vote counts continued.

Kentucky

Republican Andy Barr won the GOP nomination in Kentucky for the open US Senate seat vacated by Mitch McConnell

On the Democratic side, Amy McGrath held an early lead over Charles Booker, with the race potentially heading to a runoff

In the most significant House upset, Trump-backed Ed Gallrein defeated incumbent Rep. Thomas Massie in the 4th District Republican primary

Georgia

Keisha Lance Bottoms was projected to secure the Democratic nomination for governor

Republicans Burt Jones and Rick Jackson were projected to advance to a runoff after failing to clear the 50% threshold

Sen. Jon Ossoff faced minimal opposition in the Democratic Senate primary, while the

Republican race remained too close to call

Alabama

Alabama’s Republican Senate primary remained highly competitive, with no clear winner by late evening.

Barry Moore, Steve Marshall and Jared Hudson emerged as early frontrunners

The race appeared likely to proceed to a runoff

Democrats also faced a contested Senate primary

Several statewide races remained undecided

Oregon

Democratic Gov. Tina Kotek was on track to comfortably secure renomination

Sen. Jeff Merkley faced little resistance in the Democratic primary

Most incumbents advanced with ease

Idaho

Republican Sen. Jim Risch was strongly positioned to win renomination

Gov. Brad Little remained in a solid position as counting continued

Most House and statewide incumbents were favored to advance

Did Thomas Massie Win?

One of the most closely watched contests of the night centered on Donald Trump’s long-running conflict with Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie.

Trump-backed candidate Ed Gallrein’s victory over Massie marked a significant moment in the president’s influence over Republican primaries. According to NBC News projections, the race became one of the most expensive intraparty House contests on record.

Massie, first elected in 2012, is known for his libertarian-leaning positions and willingness to challenge Republican leadership, including Trump. That independence ultimately placed him at odds with the party’s dominant faction in this cycle.

The rivalry between Trump and Massie had intensified over several issues in recent years. Massie opposed Trump’s “big, beautiful bill” spending proposal and also pushed to limit presidential war powers concerning Iran. Additionally, he joined Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna in calling for the release of Justice Department files related to Jeffrey Epstein.

Also Read: ‘Two Or Three Days, Maybe Early Next…’ Donald Trump Issues Fresh Deadline As Iran Pushes New Peace Proposal

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Election Results Today: Who Won In Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Kentucky, Oregon And Pennsylvania Primaries? Ed Gallrein Vs Thomas Massie
Tags: donald trumpGeorgiaidahothomas massieUS electionsus primaries

RELATED News

Trump Warns Iran Of ‘Another Big Hit’ But Says War Could End ‘Very Quickly’ As Tehran ‘Wants A Deal So Badly’

Dallas Weather Update (20 May 2026): Flash Flood Warning Issued Amid Severe Storms

Over 175 Children Killed? US Investigation Into Iran Girls’ School Strike Reaches Final Stage

SLC Fire Emergency: Heavy Smoke Reported Near South Orange Street In Salt Lake City | WATCH

Oil Prices Fall As US-Iran Talks Show Progress Amid Middle East Tensions

LATEST NEWS

What Is ‘Cockroach Janata Party’? Viral Campaign Crosses 1 Lakh Members In 3 Days, Check Manifesto And Membership Rules

Stock Market Outlook Today: Weak Rupee, Oil Prices And IT Stocks In Focus — Can Dalal Street Recover?

Election Results Today: Who Won In Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Kentucky, Oregon And Pennsylvania Primaries? Ed Gallrein Vs Thomas Massie

20 May 2026 Horoscope Today: Daily Astrology Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Cancer, Capricorn, Aries & Libra To See Key Changes In Love Life, Career Growth & Money Luck

Oil Prices Fall As US-Iran Talks Show Progress Amid Middle East Tensions

Bournemouth vs Manchester City: Arsenal Win Premier League 2025/26 | Cherries Qualify For European Football After 1-1 Draw At Vitality Stadium

Engineer Sells Child Porn For Rs 350, Earns Rs 2 Crore From Telegram Before Getting Arrested

Did PM Modi Recreate Rehman Dakait’s Dhurandhar Entry In UAE? Watch Viral Video

IPL 2026 Points Table Today After RR vs LSG: Rajasthan Royals Jump to 4th Spot as RCB, GT, SRH Battle For Top-Two Finish | Updated Standings on May 19

Suicide or Dowry Death? Newlywed Woman Found Hanging At UP Home After ‘Save Me’ Call To Father

Election Results Today: Who Won In Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Kentucky, Oregon And Pennsylvania Primaries? Ed Gallrein Vs Thomas Massie

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Election Results Today: Who Won In Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Kentucky, Oregon And Pennsylvania Primaries? Ed Gallrein Vs Thomas Massie

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Election Results Today: Who Won In Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Kentucky, Oregon And Pennsylvania Primaries? Ed Gallrein Vs Thomas Massie
Election Results Today: Who Won In Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Kentucky, Oregon And Pennsylvania Primaries? Ed Gallrein Vs Thomas Massie
Election Results Today: Who Won In Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Kentucky, Oregon And Pennsylvania Primaries? Ed Gallrein Vs Thomas Massie
Election Results Today: Who Won In Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Kentucky, Oregon And Pennsylvania Primaries? Ed Gallrein Vs Thomas Massie

QUICK LINKS