SLC Fire Emergency: Heavy Smoke Reported Near South Orange Street In Salt Lake City | WATCH

Residents and commuters were alarmed after thick smoke was seen rising near South Orange Street in Salt Lake City, with videos of the incident quickly circulating online.

Firefighters Rush To Respond To Suspected Fire

Multiple fire trucks rushed to the scene according to local authorities after emergency calls report heavy smoke was erupting near South Orange Street. Fire crews are evacuating areas and asking residents away from the area.

The investigators are yet to determine the cause of this smoke; whether it was a vehicle or industrial fire or just a house that’s on fire. The wildfire video footage shows a large plume of smoke spreading across the city skyline.

#Breaking 369 S Orange St. Salt Lake City is on scene of a large fire. A second alarm has been activated. It appears to be some pallets and boxes on fire unknown if it has spread to any commercial buildings in the area standby for update updates. 🎥: @UtahWxMan pic.twitter.com/H9FbD9wCpl — SLCScanner (@SLCScanner) May 19, 2026

Smoke Drips Across City Observed

Multiple videos are showing smoke erupting from the place. Similar occurrences in the past few years in the city caused traffic congestion, various evacuations and road closures.

No known injuries or fatalities were reported during this last incident.

The investigation is underway with Firefighters rushing to the scene to fight the fire. The Salt Lake City Fire Department is yet to give the cause and the type of fire.

The authorities are usually quick to respond to these sudden incidents and we advise everyone to keep a check on the official social media page of the Salt Lake City Fire Department.

Also Read: UK Train Delays: Rail Passengers Face Severe Delays, Cancellations Due To Nationwide Outage | Check Affected Routes

Disclaimer: This article is based on preliminary reports, eyewitness accounts, and information available at the time of writing. Authorities have not yet confirmed the exact cause, extent of damage, or whether any injuries were linked to the incident. Details may change as the Salt Lake City Fire Department continues its investigation and releases official updates.