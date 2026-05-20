LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
abrar-ahmed donald trump bangladesh bank liquidation Maharashtra gurugram bandra east ambani latest venture Ayushmann Khurrana FALTA Helle Lyng iPhone 18 Pro AIS Form 26AS verification aap Brent crude abrar-ahmed donald trump bangladesh bank liquidation Maharashtra gurugram bandra east ambani latest venture Ayushmann Khurrana FALTA Helle Lyng iPhone 18 Pro AIS Form 26AS verification aap Brent crude abrar-ahmed donald trump bangladesh bank liquidation Maharashtra gurugram bandra east ambani latest venture Ayushmann Khurrana FALTA Helle Lyng iPhone 18 Pro AIS Form 26AS verification aap Brent crude abrar-ahmed donald trump bangladesh bank liquidation Maharashtra gurugram bandra east ambani latest venture Ayushmann Khurrana FALTA Helle Lyng iPhone 18 Pro AIS Form 26AS verification aap Brent crude
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
abrar-ahmed donald trump bangladesh bank liquidation Maharashtra gurugram bandra east ambani latest venture Ayushmann Khurrana FALTA Helle Lyng iPhone 18 Pro AIS Form 26AS verification aap Brent crude abrar-ahmed donald trump bangladesh bank liquidation Maharashtra gurugram bandra east ambani latest venture Ayushmann Khurrana FALTA Helle Lyng iPhone 18 Pro AIS Form 26AS verification aap Brent crude abrar-ahmed donald trump bangladesh bank liquidation Maharashtra gurugram bandra east ambani latest venture Ayushmann Khurrana FALTA Helle Lyng iPhone 18 Pro AIS Form 26AS verification aap Brent crude abrar-ahmed donald trump bangladesh bank liquidation Maharashtra gurugram bandra east ambani latest venture Ayushmann Khurrana FALTA Helle Lyng iPhone 18 Pro AIS Form 26AS verification aap Brent crude
LIVE TV
Home > World News > SLC Fire Emergency: Heavy Smoke Reported Near South Orange Street In Salt Lake City | WATCH

SLC Fire Emergency: Heavy Smoke Reported Near South Orange Street In Salt Lake City | WATCH

Salt Lake City fire crews responded after thick smoke was seen rising near South Orange Street, alarming residents and commuters.

Salt Lake City Fire (Photo/X)
Salt Lake City Fire (Photo/X)

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Published: Wed 2026-05-20 03:17 IST

Residents and commuters were alarmed after thick smoke was seen rising near South Orange Street in Salt Lake City, with videos of the incident quickly circulating online.

Firefighters Rush To Respond To Suspected Fire

Multiple fire trucks rushed to the scene according to local authorities after emergency calls report heavy smoke was erupting near South Orange Street. Fire crews are evacuating areas and asking residents away from the area.

The investigators are yet to determine the cause of this smoke; whether it was a vehicle or industrial fire or just a house that’s on fire. The wildfire video footage shows a large plume of smoke spreading across the city skyline.

You Might Be Interested In

Smoke Drips Across City Observed

Multiple videos are showing smoke erupting from the place. Similar occurrences in the past few years in the city caused traffic congestion, various evacuations and road closures.

No known injuries or fatalities were reported during this last incident.

The investigation is underway with Firefighters rushing to the scene to fight the fire. The Salt Lake City Fire Department is yet to give the cause and the type of fire.

The authorities are usually quick to respond to these sudden incidents and we advise everyone to keep a check on the official social media page of the Salt Lake City Fire Department.

Also Read: UK Train Delays: Rail Passengers Face Severe Delays, Cancellations Due To Nationwide Outage | Check Affected Routes

Disclaimer: This article is based on preliminary reports, eyewitness accounts, and information available at the time of writing. Authorities have not yet confirmed the exact cause, extent of damage, or whether any injuries were linked to the incident. Details may change as the Salt Lake City Fire Department continues its investigation and releases official updates.

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

SLC Fire Emergency: Heavy Smoke Reported Near South Orange Street In Salt Lake City | WATCH
Tags: heavy smoke Salt Lake CitySalt Lake City fireSalt Lake City latest newsSalt Lake City smoke incidentSLC fire newsSouth Orange Street fireUtah fire alertUtah fire news

RELATED News

Oil Prices Fall As US-Iran Talks Show Progress Amid Middle East Tensions

Europe Weather Crisis: Arctic Cold And Violent Storms Shift Into Dangerous Heat Across UK, France and Italy

‘Two Or Three Days, Maybe Early Next…’ Donald Trump Issues Fresh Deadline As Iran Pushes New Peace Proposal

Who Was Naren Dhar? Indian Official Found Dead Inside Assistant High Commission Premises In Bangladesh

UK Train Delays: Rail Passengers Face Severe Delays, Cancellations Due To Nationwide Outage | Check Affected Routes

LATEST NEWS

Bournemouth vs Manchester City: Arsenal Win Premier League 2025/26 | Cherries Qualify For European Football After 1-1 Draw At Vitality Stadium

Engineer Sells Child Porn For Rs 350, Earns Rs 2 Crore From Telegram Before Getting Arrested

Did PM Modi Recreate Rehman Dakait’s Dhurandhar Entry In UAE? Watch Viral Video

IPL 2026 Points Table Today After RR vs LSG: Rajasthan Royals Jump to 4th Spot as RCB, GT, SRH Battle For Top-Two Finish | Updated Standings on May 19

Suicide or Dowry Death? Newlywed Woman Found Hanging At UP Home After ‘Save Me’ Call To Father

Bournemouth vs Manchester City Match Prediction: Live Streaming Details, Predicted Lineups, Injury News And All You Need to Know

Pakistan Spinner Abrar Ahmed Finally Cleared to Join Kavya Maran-Owned Sunrisers Leeds in The Hundred 2026

Will VinFast EV Cabs Shake Up The Ola And Uber Market? Rs 8 Per Km Fare Likely To Disrupt Ride-Hailing Space

Video: BJP MP Brijbhushan Singh’s Lavish Mansion Shocks American Influencer Aston Hall | What’s Inside?

Nitin Gadkari Earns Rs 2.5 Lakh Per Month From Social Media: Here’s How

SLC Fire Emergency: Heavy Smoke Reported Near South Orange Street In Salt Lake City | WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

SLC Fire Emergency: Heavy Smoke Reported Near South Orange Street In Salt Lake City | WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

SLC Fire Emergency: Heavy Smoke Reported Near South Orange Street In Salt Lake City | WATCH
SLC Fire Emergency: Heavy Smoke Reported Near South Orange Street In Salt Lake City | WATCH
SLC Fire Emergency: Heavy Smoke Reported Near South Orange Street In Salt Lake City | WATCH
SLC Fire Emergency: Heavy Smoke Reported Near South Orange Street In Salt Lake City | WATCH

QUICK LINKS