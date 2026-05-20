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Home > World News > Over 175 Children Killed? US Investigation Into Iran Girls’ School Strike Reaches Final Stage

Over 175 Children Killed? US Investigation Into Iran Girls’ School Strike Reaches Final Stage

A U.S. military probe into the deadly Iran girls’ school strike is nearing completion as lawmakers demand accountability over the deaths of over 175 children and teachers.

US Iran War Latest News (Photo/AI)
US Iran War Latest News (Photo/AI)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Wed 2026-05-20 03:43 IST

A U.S. military investigation into a strike on a girls’ school in Iran is nearing completion, with officials describing the probe as “complex” because the school was reportedly located near an active Iranian cruise missile base, a senior U.S. military commander said on Tuesday.

Reuters had earlier reported that an initial internal U.S. military assessment suggested American forces were likely responsible for the deadly strike in Minab. The Pentagon later expanded the investigation but has not publicly confirmed any preliminary findings so far.

The strike occurred on February 28, the opening day of the conflict, and Iranian authorities claim more than 175 children and teachers were killed in the incident.

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US Admiral Says Probe Nearing Completion

I’m always reluctant to put a timetable on it. (The investigation) is coming to the end and I think transparency is important,” U.S. Admiral Brad Cooper, head of Central Command, testified on Tuesday before a committee in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Democratic lawmakers pressed Cooper to publicly acknowledge the likely U.S. responsibility.

It’s really pretty clear what happened there. But 80 days on, we have not taken responsibility for that attack,” said U.S. Representative Adam Smith, top Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee.

Smith noted past examples of errant U.S. strikes and how the Pentagon would accept initial responsibility ahead of the completion of its investigation.

But Cooper suggested the school strike was different.

“The school itself is located on an active IRGC cruise missile base. It’s more complex than the average strike,” he told Smith.

School Located Near IRGC Missile Base, Says US

Archived copies of the school’s official website show the school is adjacent to a compound operated by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the military force that reports to Iran’s supreme leader.

Reuters, citing sources familiar with the matter, has reported that U.S. officials responsible for creating targeting packages appeared ​to have used out of date intelligence.

Hours after, Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei described the statements as “baseless fabrication”.

“Targeting an active educational institution during school hours constitutes a grave violation of international humanitarian law and is a clear war crime. The civilian nature of the site cannot be obscured by technical misrepresentations,” he said on X.

US Defends Military Conduct Under Law Of War

Cooper said the U.S. military never targets civilians and said it would follow the law of war “to a T.”

Republican lawmakers asked Cooper for details on Iran’s alleged attacks on civilians, both inside Iran and throughout the Middle East.

Iranian authorities killed thousands of people during anti-government protests in January, Iran’s worst domestic unrest since the era of its 1979 Islamic Revolution. Rights groups say the government has continued to ​crack down on opponents while war rages.

Cooper estimated that Iranian security forces have killed tens of thousands of civilians inside Iran since late last year. Since the April 8 ceasefire, Iran has hanged dozens of people, Cooper said.

Cooper also said Iran had intentionally struck civilian areas throughout the Middle East over a thousand times since the conflict started in February, killing at least 300 civilians.

(With Inputs from Reuters)

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Over 175 Children Killed? US Investigation Into Iran Girls’ School Strike Reaches Final Stage

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Over 175 Children Killed? US Investigation Into Iran Girls’ School Strike Reaches Final Stage

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Over 175 Children Killed? US Investigation Into Iran Girls’ School Strike Reaches Final Stage
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