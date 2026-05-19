Nitin Gadkari Earns Rs 2.5 Lakh Per Month From Social Media: Here’s How

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that he earns approximately ₹2.5 lakh every month from gaining popularity via social media. According to him, the money is derived from content that is posted on the Internet through his speeches and public engagements. Gadkari said that whenever he gives a speech, it goes online and circulates on various social media platforms. He added that he earns money from this digital reach through engagement and monetization of content.

Donation To A Cancer Diagnosis Centre

He added that he donates the entire monthly earnings from social media. The donation goes to a cancer diagnosis centre set up in the name of his mother. He said that this is his contribution towards social welfare.

Gadkari said, “I’m giving a speech. This will go on social media and I’ll earn money. I’m getting ₹2,50,000 every month from my Social Media. I donate it to a cancer diagnosis centre on my mother’s name.” Statement by the minister also shows that people monetize their digital earnings to give back to society and improve technology-related healthcare. The entire scheme will be used for “cancer diagnosis…” he said.

Nitin Gadkari:

🗣️”I’m giving a speech. This will go on social media and I’ll earn money.

— I’m getting ₹2,50,000 every month from my Social Media. I donate it to a cancer diagnosis centre on my mother’s name” He was among business leaders and talking about innovation 🎯 pic.twitter.com/SGOWFFAdUV — The Analyzer (News Updates🗞️) (@Indian_Analyzer) May 19, 2026

Who Is Nitin Gadkari?

Nitin Gadkari is a senior Indian politician and a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He currently serves as the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways. Known for his focus on infrastructure development, he has played a key role in expanding India’s highway network and promoting transport reforms. Over the years, he has held several important positions in government and party organization, earning a reputation for his work in infrastructure and public policy.

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