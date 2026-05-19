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Home > World News > Who Is Helle Lyng? Norway Journalist Under Fire For Asking PM Modi ‘Why Don’t You Take Questions’

Who Is Helle Lyng? Norway Journalist Under Fire For Asking PM Modi ‘Why Don’t You Take Questions’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Norway sparked controversy after a Norwegian journalist publicly questioned his refusal to take media questions. Journalist Helle Lyng went viral in India after interrupting a press interaction in Oslo and later responding to accusations of being a “foreign spy.”

Helle Lyng, a Norwegian journalist, goes viral after questioning PM Modi over press freedom in Oslo. Photos: X.
Helle Lyng, a Norwegian journalist, goes viral after questioning PM Modi over press freedom in Oslo. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: Tue 2026-05-19 14:25 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Norway made headlines for all the wrong reasons. Norway, which leads the global press freedom ranks, noticed PM Modi’s track record of not holding a single press conference over the last twelve years as the head of the country. A Norwegian journalist, Helle Lyng, even shouted at the PM’s press briefing, asking why he did not take questions from the reporters. PM Modi held a press briefing with the Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre in Oslo on Monday.

Helle Lyng Called A ‘Foreign Agent’, Spy

After the video of the monologue surfaced online, the Norwegian journalist is going viral in India, with some supporting her while others questioning her lack of ethics. Lyng shared on social media that she tried to ask questions during the press interaction and got no answers, as she had already expected. While responding to the criticism, Lyng said to hold powers accountable, journalists at times can be confrontational. The journalist later disabled comments on her video after she received a barrage of responses from Indian users. Some people even called her a “foreign plant” and “spy”. She responded on her X handle, saying, “I never thought I would have to write this, but I am not a foreign spy of any sort, sent out by any foreign government. My work is journalism,” she wrote.

Who is Norwegian Journalist Helle Lyng?

I never thought I would have to write this, but I am not a foreign spy of any sort, sent out by any foreign government. My work is journalism, primarily in Norway now,” she wrote. 

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At the time of posting the video, she had around 500 followers on X. However, the numbers soon started to increase, crossing over one thousand. Lyng is associated with a lesser-known Oslo-based newspaper, Dagsavisen. The journalist has now asked Rahul Gandhi for an interview after the Leader of the Opposition took a dig at PM Modi for not answering the journalists’ questions. 

India Retaliates On Charges Of Press Freedom

India reiterated its firm stance on human rights protection, maintaining its belief in democracy and the country’s constitution after a Norwegian newspaper commentator’s controversial disruption during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s press statement with Norwegian counterpart Jonas Gahr Støre.

MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George reminded the West that despite India having one-sixth of the total population of the world, the country does not contribute to one-sixth of the problems of the world.

Addressing a press briefing, Sibi George said, “We hear a lot of people asking why this, why that, but let me tell you this. We are one sixth of the total population of the world, but not one sixth of the problems of the world. We have a constitution which guarantees the fundamental rights of the people. We have equal rights for the women of our country, which is very important.
Sibi George reminded us that India gave equal rights to women from the first day of independence, unlike many other countries, displaying its firm belief in equality and human rights.

“In 1947 we gave the freedom to vote to our women. We got the freedom together and got the right to vote from day one. I know many countries where voting rights for women came after several decades. We believe in equality; We believe in human rights. If anyone whose rights are violated, they have the right to go to court. We are proud to be a democracy.” he said.
Sibi George said that people don’t understand the extensive reach of India’s media ecosystem and make statements after reading some reports published by “ignorant NGOs”.

“You know how many stories are up here. We have how many breaking news coming every day in the evening. At least 200 TV channels in Delhi alone, in the English language, in Hindi language and multiple languages. People have no understanding of the scale of India. People have no understanding. They read, you know, one or two news reports published by some godforsaken, ignorant NGOs and then come and ask questions,” he said.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Viral Video: Indian Official Schools Norwegian Journalist At High-Drama Event After She Asks ‘Why Should We Trust You’

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Who Is Helle Lyng? Norway Journalist Under Fire For Asking PM Modi ‘Why Don’t You Take Questions’
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Who Is Helle Lyng? Norway Journalist Under Fire For Asking PM Modi ‘Why Don’t You Take Questions’
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